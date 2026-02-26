News

Society

Science

Health

Culture

Subscribe

A mom was having a rough day when a Chick-fil-A employee handed her a card that made her cry in the drive-thru line

“I hope I can find him to thank him for this. This is the nicest thing a stranger has ever done for me.”

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

By  Adam Albright-Hanna
Add to Google News
Sunshine Card, stay-at-home mom, kindness note, drive-thru note, random act of kindness, new mom
A woman in a car at the drive-thruPhoto credit: canva.com/photos

Jessica Hilyard wasn’t planning to go to Chick-fil-A that Wednesday. The Phoenix stay-at-home mom (who goes by @__jess_hilyard on TikTok) had been home all day with her two-year-old and six-month-old, hitting the kind of wall that doesn’t have a name but every new parent recognizes immediately. She remembered a birthday coupon on her phone, about to expire, and decided that was reason enough to load the kids in the car and go somewhere, anywhere.

“It was an extremely random place for us to go,” she told People magazine. “We usually don’t eat out for lunch, but that’s where we ended up.” She pulled through the drive-thru at the Chick-fil-A in Norterra, placed her order, and waited.

When the employee brought her food to the window, he had something else in his hand too. A small card, the size of a postcard, with “Just wanted to say…” printed at the top. In the space below, in his own handwriting, he had written: “You are doing such a good job with those kids!” It was signed by an employee named Malachi.

A woman at a drive-thru restaurant.
A woman at a drive-thru restaurant. Photo credit: Canva

Hilyard didn’t read it until she’d pulled away. Then she sat in her car and cried, and filmed herself doing it.

“A Chick-fil-A employee randomly handed this to me not knowing I’ve been having a hard time,” the text on her video read. She held up the card to the camera. “You’re an angel,” she said. In the caption, she tagged Chick-fil-A and added: “I hope I can find him to thank him for this. This is the nicest thing a stranger has ever done for me.”

She found him. Or rather, he found her.

@__jess_hilyard

@Chick-fil-A I hope I can find him to thank him for this… this is the nicest thing a stranger has ever done for me 😭 #chickfila #fyp #viral #fypシ゚viral #kindness #goodpeople #thankyou ♬ We Hug Now by Sydney Rose – sydney rose 🌙

A TikTok account under the username @MJL left a comment on her video: “Hey, that was me! I’m Malachi who wrote the message! So glad I could make a difference in your life.” Hilyard’s response was all-caps: “MALACHI, you’re so sweet, thank you!! This meant the whole world to me.” He signed off the way Chick-fil-A employees are trained to: “It was truly my pleasure.”

The card Malachi used is part of a real program. Chick-fil-A distributes what it calls Sunshine Cards to employees during designated “Sunshine Days,” encouraging them to hand-write notes to customers who seem like they could use one. The gesture isn’t spontaneous exactly, but the moment Malachi chose to use it was entirely his own call.

Then his mom showed up. @mrsdcfoster73 commented: “Malachi is my son. I know that handwriting anywhere! He also shared this post with me. Your tears make me tear up. Often, as the parent of two amazing sons, there are times when I’m unsure if I did my best.” Hilyard wrote back: “You raised a wonderful man, mama. He truly made an impact in my life.”

His girlfriend left a comment too. A detail from the comments that people kept sharing: @bri_gets_downcooking pointed out that the name Malachi means “messenger” in Hebrew.

Nobody planned any of this. A coupon about to expire, a bad Wednesday, a worker who noticed a mom with two little kids and decided to write something down. Sometimes the thing that gets you through a hard day is just someone saying out loud what you needed to hear.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

Add to Google News

Tags

advertisement

More for You

  • Trucks, helicopters, camels, thousands turn up to support terminally ill child in Kansas City
    Thousands showed up for little Tucker Langford.Photo credit: KCFD Station 10
    , ,

    Trucks, helicopters, camels, thousands turn up to support terminally ill child in Kansas City

    “This is the ‘get along’ shirt for the city that we desperately needed.”

    Erik Barnes

    Every so often, a community gathers itself and puts aside petty annoyances and arguments to celebrate the things that really matter. That’s what happened in Kansas City when the community found out that three-year-old Tucker Langford was sent home on hospice care.

    Tiny Tucker was diagnosed with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a rare skin condition that makes even the most gentle touch painful. In fact, when he was born, he was missing skin on his feet, hands, lips, and chest. Not only is Tucker fighting DEB, but he was also diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, a terminal heart condition. After weeks of treatment, Tucker was sent home to enjoy the time he has left with his parents and family.

    “So, he’s been on medication, and then two weeks ago, the doctors had a conversation with all of us, and they told us that they were pretty much at their end of what they can do for Tucker,” said Tucker’s father, Chandler Langford.

    Tucker is a big fan of trucks, and the family decided to throw him a parade, contacting the local fire department, KMFD Station 10, to see if they could help organize it. When the fire station posted the information about the parade on social media, the response was overwhelming.

    @yaboiaustin01

    #tuckersparade #tuckertough

    ♬ Built From Broken – Georgia Phantom

    Fleets of trucks, motorcycles, classic cars, and other vehicles participated in the parade. Along with them were construction trucks, dogs, camels, and even a police helicopter. What was going to be a small parade starting at the T-Shotz Golf and Entertainment Venue parking lot to encourage and make a little boy’s day turned into a massive gathering of an estimated 3,000 cars and about 5,000 people.

    “It’s just amazing to see the turnout, and how much people care,” said Michell Maddox to the Kansas City Star, who brought a 1965 Chevrolet Impala wagon to the massive parade. “It’s really incredible.”

    All of these people, neighbor and stranger alike, gathering to help make a small child smile, is inspiring to many. For many members of the Kansas City community, this parade wasn’t just for Tucker. While it certainly was intended for the small boy, participating in it felt like the unification of a community and a reminder that the differences among members are much smaller than initially perceived.

    @staceyj0667

    Per the KCFD there were thousands that showed. The parade was 2.5 hrs long and Tucker loved seeing everything up close. #fortucker

    ♬ Little Things in Life – Casey Sana

    “This is like the get-along shirt for the city that we so desperately needed,” James Moran of the KCFD told KMBC 9. “Like, stop arguing, stop being mad, stop shooting everybody, just get along? If we can’t do this as a city, like, what are we doing?”

    Tucker and his parents’ desire to see a few trucks turned into something much bigger than they could have ever imagined, and made a community get together, relax, and enjoy one another. While the intention was to make Tucker smile, it ended up bringing a smile to all of Kansas City.

    If you wish to support Tucker’s family, you can make a donation to their GoFundMe.

    Keep Reading →
  • People are traveling over an hour to visit a 9-year-old’s free compliment stand
    ArrayPhoto credit: Canva, pixelshot (main image, cropped), Malipa Studio from Malipa Studio (speech bubble)

    People are traveling over an hour to visit a 9-year-old’s free compliment stand

    He traded lemonade for kind words.

    Ryan Reed

    Think back to when you were 9. If you were like many American kids, you probably spent your summer days playing sports or goofing off with friends. There’s a good chance you didn’t have the heartwarming pastime of Ethan Wargo, a 9-year-old from Sycamore, Illinois who created his own “compliment stand” to offer passersby a confidence boost.

    As reporter Steve Hartman explains in his “On the Road” segment for CBS Evening News, it’s sort of like a “refreshment stand for your self-esteem.” And Ethan came up with this sweet-natured concept after reading an installment of Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man graphic novel series where a character sets up a “free insults” stand. He decided to do the inverse, so he got rolling with the idea in mid-July 2025. “I was just thinking of it, and I was like, ‘Hey, I feel like there’s something in there that can be used,” he told The Washington Post.

    Ethan wrote out his own “free compliments” sign and set up next to his twin sister, Claire, who sold her artwork. “I didn’t want people to pay to be happy,” he said. “Paying for something like that is very silly.” While he didn’t encounter too many people at first, traffic did pick up after his dad, Brandon Wargo, posted about the novel endeavor on social media. Neighbors started swinging by, and as word spread, some people even traveled roughly an hour to receive their own flattery.

    Customized compliments

    By the time of the Post’s story in early August, Ethan estimated he’d doled out compliments to 60 people, customizing his responses by asking them to introduce themselves and share what they’d been up to that day. The CBS Evening News video shows the 9-year-old dishing out kind words about strangers’ bicycles, vests, bracelets—anything he happens to notice. “I was really kind of caught off-guard by just how strong of a reaction people had to it,” his mother, Jessica Wargo, says in the clip.

    Ethan tells Hartman that it can “sometimes” be hard to find worthy compliments, sparking some playful banter about what praise he might give his interviewer. (He eventually settles on, “I think…I like your shoes. I think they’re really nice.” Hartman laughs and responds, “That’s just where you were looking at the moment.”) While it’s unclear how long Ethan has kept the stand up and running, his project seems to have touched everyone who’s come across it. “It makes people feel good,” he told The Washington Post. “It also makes me feel good.”

    “One of the most adorable things”

    The YouTube comments offer a touch of those feel-good vibes. “What a great kid—and wonderful idea!” one person wrote. “Ethan obviously is a kind, empathetic young man. We need many more Ethans in the world!” Another added, “I am feeling so uplifted by what Ethan is doing, that I feel like taking a trip to Sycamore, IL from Memphis, just to get that special feeling. God bless that wonderful boy. His parents must be overflowing with pride.” Summarizing the general reaction, someone noted, “That’s got to be one of the most adorable things I’ve seen in a long while.”

    The compliment stand is a killer idea, and you also can’t go wrong with the classic staple of offering “free hugs”—like the example of the women who attended various Pride parades and gave “free mom hugs” to kids who were rejected by their parents. Beautiful stuff.

    Keep Reading →
  • Couple tracks down author of moving 35-year-old toilet paper note left behind in their new home
    A 35-year-old note written a toilet paper roll and its author was found.Photo credit: Canva

    Couple tracks down author of moving 35-year-old toilet paper note left behind in their new home

    “Hope you enjoy staying here, love from a friend.”

    Erik Barnes

    When you move into a house, a bit of clean-up is inspected. There are many things a person can find when they’re making their house their own, but finding an empty toilet paper roll while renovating the loft is quite weird. It’s even weirder when the toilet paper roll has a friendly note written on it. That friendly note being over 35-years-old? Definitely the weirdest.

    This is what happened to Charlotte England-Black and her partner when they moved into a house in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England. Upon finding the toilet paper roll in the loft, England-Black read the message that was handwritten in red marker. It turned out to be a welcome letter to the new homeowners:

    My name is Emma Waddingham. My birthday is February the 4th. I was born in 1982. I’m seven years old and nearly eight. I hope you enjoy staying here. Lots of love, from a friend.

    England-Black was touched by the time capsule of a note.

    “It’d been up there years. It was discovered along with an old sink, a vintage cap, and some used overalls,” said England-Black. “It was really cute. She’d obviously written it hoping someone would find it one day. It really is quite touching.”

    England-Black posted about the toilet roll note discovery on Facebook. She not only found the author within ten minutes, but found out that she still lived in Nottingham.

    @heychristinamac

    Wait for the message. #MoodBoost #diy #toiletpaper #art #ink #handdrawnflowers #doodle #flowerdrawing #flowers #boredathome #doodles #rollwithit

    ♬ You Don’t Own Me (feat. G-Eazy) – SAYGRACE

    The now-43-year-old Emma Smith was shocked when Charlotte England-Black contacted her. While he couldn’t remember writing the note, Smith thought it was a nice “blast from the past” and drummed up memories of when she lived at the house during her young childhood.

    “I don’t remember doing the toilet roll thing and why I chose the toilet roll, we’ll forever be wondering,” said Smith. “We have really fond memories of that house. I had amazing wallpaper in my bedroom of Tom and Jerry, we had a duck called Donald, my dad had a little boat that he restored down the side of the house. It was a lovely place to spend those years.”

    After thanking Smith for the welcoming message, England-Black has planned to return the toilet paper roll to its finding spot back in her newly refurbished loft. She wants to leave a nice note for whomever else moves into the home in the future. “I don’t know if we’re still here in another 35 years, but whoever’s in the house then might find it.”

    There are some folks who also would love to leave time capsule notes for future homeowners like little Emma did, but just not with toilet paper rolls. Many people are leaving time capsules between the walls of a home during renovation so that a future family could discover them years and years later when a home is being remodeled again. Aside from handwritten notes, other items to consider adding to a time capsule include pictures of the house (since it will likely look different when the future family sees it), the current newspaper, coins, ticket stubs to a sporting event or concert, and other items that would capture the time, place, and era you’re currently living in.

    Who knows? Maybe you’ll discover a time capsule the next time you move into a new place, and create connections that span across time.

    Keep Reading →

advertisement

Sunshine Card, stay-at-home mom, kindness note, drive-thru note, random act of kindness, new mom
Wholesome

A mom was having a rough day when a Chick-fil-A employee handed her a card that made her cry in the drive-thru line

skate park kindness viral story, girls skateboarding, Jeanean Thomas skate park letter, Ryan Carney Cambridge Ontario, teenage boy helps girl skate, female skateboarders rising, skateboarding gender stereotypes, heartwarming parenting story, kids and kindness, breaking gender stereotypes skateboarding
Ideas

A 6-year-old girl thought skateboarding was just for boys. One stranger at the skate park spent an hour proving her wrong.

plastic, shrimp, nickel, environment, waste
Environment

Scientists create environmentally friendly plastic replacement from shrimp shells

entrepreneur, study, psychology, persistence, perseverence
Health

New research says that if you want an entrepreneur to be successful, tell them they will fail

Dr. Cortney Warren, relationship advice, Harvard psychologist, building trust, healthy communication, romance tips, non-verbal cues, marriage success, intimacy, partnership
Well-being

These seven simple phrases could be the secret to deepening trust and romance in your relationship

Sign Up for the Daily Good!

Advertisement

Explore More Wholesome Stories

See All
community, parade, children, cars, trucks
Editorial

Trucks, helicopters, camels, thousands turn up to support terminally ill child in Kansas City

Erik Barnes
kindness, compliment stand, kids, inspiring stories, small towns
Wholesome

People are traveling over an hour to visit a 9-year-old’s free compliment stand

Ryan Reed
toilet paper roll note, toilet paper note, welcome note, time capsule, home renovation
Wholesome

Couple tracks down author of moving 35-year-old toilet paper note left behind in their new home

Erik Barnes
autism, love, relationships, stereotypes, wholesome
Wholesome

‘First kiss’ scene shows the beautiful innocence of true love between autistic people

Erik Barnes