A teenager got the perfect shot of 16 posed dachshunds because a friend bet he couldn’t

Trying to get one dog to sit still and make eye contact with a camera for more than half a second is a low-key miracle. Lining up 16 dogs, on steps, and having them all stare at the camera simultaneously is the work of a God-like dog whisperer.

This miracle worker is Liam Beach, a 19-year-old animal management graduate from Cardiff, Wales. A friend of his dared him to attempt the shot and he accepted the challenge.

"My friend Catherine challenged me to try to get all of my lot sat on the stairs for a photo. She said, 'I bet you can't pull it off,' so I thought 'challenge accepted,'" he said, accoriding to Paws Planet.

"She also promised me a box of chocolates if I managed it," he continued. "She sent me that task on Friday morning and 10 minutes later, I had the photo. It took me eight minutes in total. I timed myself."

Beach lined up his 16 dachshunds, or "wiener dogs" as they're colloquially known, on his staircase, two to each step, said "stay," and had them focus on a tennis ball. Then SNAP, he got the shot he wanted.

The dachshunds may have been hyper-focused on the tennis ball because they are known to have an intense hunting drive. This also makes them great at playing fetch.

For those who are curious, the dogs names are Saffie, Daisy, Dudley, Wallie, Diamond, Ruby, Benjie, Buster, Bonnie, Ziggy, Sammy, Kizzy, Kiki, Zac, Duke, and Lottie. The oldest of the sausage dogs is eight-year-old Sammy.

Beach can't believe the response he's received from the viral photo.

"It's amazing the amount of positive reactions I've had because sometimes people are judge-y about the amount of dogs I have," he said. "But I haven't had any negative reactions to the picture at all and I'm amazed by how many people love it. It is really lovely to see."

The Beach family has so many dachshunds because they are breeders. When the dogs aren't posing for impossible photos, Liam has them compete in dog shows. He hopes to one day own a grooming salon when he is older. However, if he wants to be a pet photographer he'd probably be the best on the planet.

