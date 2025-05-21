Golden retriever's heartbreaking farewell to owners captures internet's heart

Dogs might not speak our language, but their emotions are often heartbreakingly clear. One golden retriever named Wally has become the internet’s latest emotional icon, after a TikTok video captured his gut-wrenching reaction to his parents leaving for vacation.
The clip, posted by @wally.meets.world, quickly went viral, resonating with pet lovers everywhere. In it, Wally is comforted by his owner as he leans against her, visibly distressed. His golden head is bowed, eyes sorrowful, and the soft growls he emits feel like a canine version of a sob.
"So we have to sleep there for five sleeps."— @wally.meets.world
"It's okay, buddy. You're going to have fun at Grandma's, okay?" his owner says gently, rubbing his back. She tries to reassure him, but his mournful gaze never truly lifts. The caption on the video says it all: "To be fair, this is how I feel about leaving him too."
@wally.meets.world To be fair this is how I feel about leaving him too 💔#goldenretriever #dogs #doglovers #dogsarefamily #cutedog #saddog #dogmom ♬ original sound - Wally Dog 🐾
The internet feels Wally’s pain
The video quickly racked up more than 5.5 million views, with the comment section turning into a collective hug for Wally. Many viewers saw their own pets—and their own emotional struggles—in his expressive face.
"He’s not even my dog but he’s got me canceling my own vacation."— @farihahferrari
@colocquewisher predicted, “I think you should expect a very cold shoulder when you return. I’m sad for poor Wally.”
Others shared firsthand accounts of similar goodbyes. @tierneyw21 wrote, “I went to Hawaii last year and left my golden with my best friend, someone she loves. When I got back she would not look at me for a week.”
"The saddest eyes ever."— @meredithnewton5
@meredithnewton5 added, “I cry every time I leave my parents' home because my dog watches me leave through the fence.”
A happy ending for a good boy
Thankfully, Wally’s story didn’t end in tears. In a follow-up video that amassed over four million views, the golden retriever is reunited with someone he adores: Grandma.
@wally.meets.world Replying to @KarenE🌞 he gets soooo excited when his grandma comes to pick him up for his mini vaca. A new toy always helps 😂 #goldenretriever #dogmom #dogdad #ilovemydog #cutedogs #funnydogs ♬ original sound - Wally Dog 🐾
The moment Grandma arrives, Wally’s mood lifts instantly. A new toy sweetens the deal, and soon he’s wagging his tail, proudly showing it off and visibly buzzing with excitement. Fans were relieved to see the joyful turnaround.
Wally’s brief heartbreak and happy rebound is a tender reminder of the love pets give—and the care they deserve in return. Whether you're heading on vacation or just leaving for work, don't underestimate how much your furry companion notices. And maybe, just maybe, pack an extra treat for Grandma's house.
Want to make sure your pet feels secure while you're away? Consider leaving a piece of clothing that smells like you, or scheduling video calls if your sitter’s up for it. And for those feeling Wally-level emotions about leaving their animals behind, maybe it’s time to plan a trip that includes them, too.
Because love like this? It’s always worth planning around.
This article originally appeared last year.