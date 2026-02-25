News

Society

Science

Health

Culture

Subscribe

A 6-year-old girl thought skateboarding was just for boys. One stranger at the skate park spent an hour proving her wrong.

​A mom braced for the worst when a teenage boy skated toward her daughter.

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

By  Adam Albright-Hanna
Add to Google News
skate park kindness viral story, girls skateboarding, Jeanean Thomas skate park letter, Ryan Carney Cambridge Ontario, teenage boy helps girl skate, female skateboarders rising, skateboarding gender stereotypes, heartwarming parenting story, kids and kindness, breaking gender stereotypes skateboarding
A young skater performs a trickPhoto credit: Canva

According to data tracked by the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award program, the number of young women and girls who identify skateboarding as their chosen activity rose 800% between 2017 and 2022. At the international competition level, according to a peer-reviewed study published in early 2025, the number of female competitors has quadrupled since 2016. Right now, the best skaters on the competitive circuit are teenage girls, some as young as 15.

None of that was true yet when Jeanean Thomas (@JeaneanThomas) took her 6-year-old daughter Peyton to a skate park in Cambridge, Ontario, in October of 2015. But the moment that happened that afternoon has been quietly circulating the internet ever since, and it keeps finding new audiences because the thing it’s really about hasn’t changed at all.

Thomas, a firefighter, had spent months convincing Peyton that skateboarding wasn’t just for boys. “She’d only ever seen boys skateboard so she just assumed that it was a boy sport,” Thomas told Today. When they finally arrived at the park, her resolve nearly broke. It was full of teenage boys, smoking and swearing. Peyton wanted to turn around immediately.

Thomas did too, if she’s being honest. “I secretly wanted to go too,” she later wrote, “because I didn’t want to have to put on my mom voice and exchange words with you. I also didn’t want my daughter to feel like she had to be scared of anyone, or that she wasn’t entitled to that skate park just as much as you were.”

So they stayed. Peyton slipped onto the board and started falling. And then one of the boys skated over.

“I heard you say, ‘Your feet are all wrong. Can I help you?’” Thomas wrote in a letter she posted to X that night, addressed to the teenager she never got to thank in person. “You proceeded to spend almost an hour with my daughter showing her how to balance and steer and she listened to you. I even heard you tell her to stay away from the rails so that she wouldn’t get hurt.”

skate park kindness viral story, girls skateboarding, Jeanean Thomas skate park letter, Ryan Carney Cambridge Ontario, teenage boy helps girl skate, female skateboarders rising, skateboarding gender stereotypes, heartwarming parenting story, kids and kindness, breaking gender stereotypes skateboarding
A young woman on roller skates flies off the ramp. Photo Credit: Canva

His friends made fun of him for it. He kept going anyway.

“I want you to know that I am proud that you are part of my community and I want to thank you for being kind to my daughter,” Thomas wrote. “She left with a sense of pride and with the confidence that she can do anything, because of you.”

The letter went viral almost immediately. It later emerged, through reporting by the Cambridge Times, that the young man wasn’t a teenager at all. His name was Ryan Carney, a 20-year-old skate coach who worked at an indoor park in nearby Kitchener. He was baffled by the attention. “If I didn’t know what the heck I was doing, and I was in a place that could be intimidating at that age, I’d want someone to help me,” he told CBC News. “That’s all I did.”

When they left the park, Peyton had gone from slipping off the board entirely to riding up and down ramps. She asked to go back every day after that.

The culture Peyton stepped into that afternoon was one that had actively excluded girls for decades. What Carney did, without thinking much of it, was exactly the kind of thing that changes a kid’s relationship to a sport before she’s old enough to know she was supposed to be excluded from it. The 800% participation increase didn’t come from nowhere. It came from moments like this one, scaled up, repeated, normalized.

“I just seen a little girl struggling to enjoy her time there,” Carney said. “I wanted to see her leaving wanting to skateboard again.”

She did.

This article originally appeared last year. 

Add to Google News

Tags

advertisement

More for You

  • Howie Mandel’s accidental OCD ‘overshare’ on Howard Stern turned into a moment of personal triumph
    (LEFT) Howie Mandel on stage and (RIGHT) on the set of America's Got TalentPhoto credit: RoweCo/ Wikimedia Commons and TYMA4561/ Wikimedia Commons (Cropped)

    Howie Mandel’s accidental OCD ‘overshare’ on Howard Stern turned into a moment of personal triumph

    He turned a painful moment into something beautiful.

    Mark Wales

    Before becoming a well-known spokesperson for OCD, Howie Mandel unexpectedly revealed his diagnosis during a live broadcast. After spending much of his life hiding his condition from the public, he later reflected on that moment in an episode of The Assembly on the CBC, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

    The show has autistic and neurodivergent people asking celebrities honest and unfiltered questions. It provided the perfect setting for Mandel to talk about his experience. In an Instagram post, he explains the accidental nature of the revelation that later sparked such a positive response from the public.

    Howie Mandel accidentally revealed he has OCD

    During an interview on The Howard Stern Show back in 1998, Mandel, thinking he was on a commercial break, attempted to exit the room. Thoughts of the doorknob being covered in germs triggered his OCD. He needed help to leave, but was also attempting to hide his condition. This is what Mandel had to say about it:

    “I had been diagnosed with OCD and didn’t want to tell anybody for fear of how people would react… I thought it would embarrass my family, my kids. People wouldn’t give me work anymore. I would be bullied.”

    Feeling uncomfortable about touching the doorknob, he asked for a tissue and the resulting exchange led to the unforeseen reveal.

    “I said, you know, Howard, I’ve been diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder, and if you don’t open the door and let me out, I can’t breathe. You’re going to have to call 911. This is legitimate and I take, I take medication.”

    They let him out of the studio, but Mandel soon realized the show wasn’t on commercial. The whole exchange had been broadcast live. Mandel continued, “I went out in the hall, and I can hear the broadcast. And I thought we were in a commercial. And I didn’t realize that I just broadcast that whole thing publicly. And I was so embarrassed, devastated…”

    Mandel wandered onto the street to collect his thoughts. “I was so afraid of what was going to happen next,” said Mandel. He was then approached by a person who had just heard the broadcast and asked if he was Howie Mandel. “I thought, oh my God. And my heart just sunk.”

    But the response was not what Mandel expected. The man thanked him for sharing about OCD. Mandel claims the man said, “Me too… I have obsessive, thank you for talking about it.”

    Mandel was completely surprised by the exchange. He found unexpected comfort in being understood, saying, “It was the first time I ever heard somebody else. It was the first connection that made me feel a little bit better.”

    Afterward, the response and feedback Mandel received were highly positive. It changed how he viewed talking about his mental health, sharing, “I got flooded with a ton of mail of people who said that they felt more comfortable that I mentioned it, and that’s when I decided to be open about it. And, my mission is to remove the stigma from anything that feels different.”

    obsessions, impulse control, compulsions, SSRIs, therapy, feelings, treatment
    Obsessive-compulsive disorder, OCD Photo credit Canva

    Understanding OCD

    According to a 2025 study in the National Library of Medicine, obsessive-compulsive disorder is a common mental illness. People get obsessions and feel driven toward repetitive behaviors or mental acts called compulsions. Not acting out on these feelings and thoughts builds anxiety. A painful loop results where compulsion leads to actions of temporary relief and makes life extremely challenging. For treatment, there are prescription drugs like SSRIs, therapy, or a combination of the two.

    People really appreciate and connect with Mandel’s honesty

    Despite his original attempts to hide his own OCD, he now openly shares about it. The public has been genuinely warm and receptive to Mandel on this topic. These were some of the comments on the Instagram post:

    “Even with how bad the story started… the fact you touched someone within minutes and he helped you in YOUR time of need, truly was a miracle.”

    “Thank you for sharing your story and helping to break the stigma.”

    “He was the first celebrity that I knew had OCD because everyone was talking about it! I hate that this is how it happened though”

    “Howard stern is very open about his own ocd too. It’s really refreshing to hear celebrities open up about ocd and break the stereotypes”

    “Goes to show that EVEN CELEBRITIES can’t get accommodations when asked. Disabled ppl & people w conditions should not have to explain themselves or divulge personal medical information in order to get accommodations.”

    “Yeah I remember this Howie, I’m happy that you did on accident. I think that it’s helped you a lot of personal growth and achievement as well as showing others help as possible.”

    Mandel tries to give back

    Mandel began his public OCD journey by hiding it, but since it’s been public knowledge, he’s been giving back. Mandel has repeatedly talked about his own struggles with OCD and anxiety through interviews. By publicly addressing how OCD affects his life, he helps others better understand the condition. He suggests healthy strategies for managing symptoms while offering real-world examples for people who also might be struggling.

    He also helped launch campaigns like #KnowOCD that educate the public on OCD. Partnering with NOCD, they’ve helped link people in need with insurance providers, specialized therapists, effective solutions, and treatment.

    It started with an accidental disclosure that scared Mandel into believing his career was over. Today, choosing vulnerability and speaking openly has become a mission. Normalizing mental illness and talking about his OCD educates others and helps people feel less alone.

    Keep Reading →
  • Scott Galloway shares the most important simple skill to avoiding future regret
    NYU Professor Scott Galloway at MWC 2025 in Barcelona.Photo credit: Xuthoria/ Wikimedia Commons

    Scott Galloway shares the most important simple skill to avoiding future regret

    “Nothing is ever as good or as bad as it seems.”

    Mark Wales

    As we age, it’s often in reflecting that we get to see where we might have been able to make better choices. Some find it easy to move on, while others can get lost in ruminating on defeatist thoughts. Learning how to handle regret is an excellent skill. Having an opportunity to limit the things that bring up those feelings of regret might actually be even more important.

    Scott Galloway, a NYU professor, entrepreneur, and media personality, shared on a recent podcast about aging and navigating regret. He offers candid reflection on his own experience with aging and the #1 most common regret people have.

    NYU Professor Scott Galloway reflects on aging and regret

    During a recent podcast, Galloway discussed aging and the regrets people tend to have as they get older. When asked about being 60 years old, he responded, “It’s sort of unbelievable.” Galloway continues,” There’s just no faking it when you’re 60. There’s just no getting around it. You’re on the back nine.”

    Some people might find this statement very negative and self-defeating. But Galloway seems to be approaching the subject by accepting the circumstances and making the best of the situation. Then, when he’s asked about what younger people should be aware of when thinking about aging and the future, he talks about regrets.

    “There’s research on this, on people’s regrets. The number one regret, and the piece of advice I would have for young people, is that they wish they’d been less hard on themselves. They wish they’d forgiven themselves and allowed themselves to be happy,” says Galloway.

    reflection, kindness, retrospection, feelings, luck, discipline, good things, bad things
    Self reflection. Photo credit Canva

    The big deal is how hard we are on ourselves

    “And I think a lot of that comes down to… A lot of your success and your failures are not your fault. A lot of that it’s just luck.” Galloway continues, “People regret in looking back on their life, it’s not a bad thing that happened to them. But how upset they were about that bad thing. And they look back and think, ‘You know. That wasn’t that big a deal in retrospect. What was a big deal is how hard I was on myself.’ So it all comes down to one of my favorite sayings, ‘Nothing is ever as good or as bad as it seems.’”

    wisdom, life experience, social media, podcast, liberation, life purpose, younger people, old people
    Older woman touching hands with a younger self. Photo credit Canva


    When looking through the comments, many seemed more focused on Galloway’s thoughts on aging. But many were able to appreciate the honesty and solid advice on avoiding future regret:

    “This is such good advice re: don’t be so hard on yourself that you regret how long you wallowed in the bad thing that you didn’t live or enjoy life!”

    “He is so right. Very wise words.”

    “I think it’s all about having purpose in one’s life.”

    “59, living my best life everyday. My advice is Move everyday and practice mindfulness.”

    “Are we not gonna talk about the bicep vein on Professor Galloway? You can tell he’s crushing it in the weight room despite his age.”

    “find your happiness 60 s can be the best years of your life”

    “With age comes liberation from social hang ups and that’s priceless.”

    “That’s the thing, younger ppl freak out at turning 40 but older ppl always talk about that being their peak.”

    regrets, suffering, life satisfaction, depression, well-being, emotion control, self-disciplin, self-love
    Sign reads,u00a0 Photo credit Canva

    Better ways to navigate regret

    Gallaway is suggesting a better way to avoid future regret: be kinder to yourself. This point is made clearer by the unfortunate struggle many people face when navigating their past regrets.

    A 2024 review in Frontiers found that individuals suffering regret have decreased life satisfaction, more depression, and lower well-being. A 2022 study in Groningen Research uncovered that people’s self-regulatory abilities, like emotion control and self-discipline, greatly influence the frequency of experienced regret.

    Some good news was offered by a 2025 study in the National Library of Medicine. It reported that most people learn to handle regrets better as they age. There is less regret and more self-acceptance over time as people learn to better narrate their own life stories.

    Beyond regret, Galloway’s broader message encourages vulnerability and accepting our humanity. A mindset that treats regret not as a burden, but as information to be acknowledged and learned from. He suggests that being gentler and kinder to ourselves is a valuable solution for young people. This skill set can make the challenges of aging easier to handle.

    Watch this helpful 3-step video for navigating regret from Therapy in a Nutshell below

    Keep Reading →
  • In unearthed 1984 video, Maya Angelou shares her unconventional method for conquering fear
    Maya Angelou on the beach in 1978 and a 2013 visit to York College.Photo credit: Marlene Callahan Wallace/ Wikimedia Commons and York College ISLGP/ Wikimedia Commons

    In unearthed 1984 video, Maya Angelou shares her unconventional method for conquering fear

    “Once I understood that, then I could be present.”

    Mark Wales

    Modern psychology and a little bit of therapy have many people today walking around with elevated ideas about the meaning of life. Why are we afraid, what causes our emotional disturbances, and how do we navigate the fear of dying? However, it has taken the general public time and practice to achieve these levels of consciousness.

    Celebrated activist, poet, scholar, and civil rights leader Dr. Maya Angelou embraced these concepts long before they became posh habits of modern-day life hackers. In a resurfaced post from a 1984 interview, Angelou not only revealed the wisdom of accepting our inevitable mortality, but also embraced the idea of bringing everything into the present moment and being of utmost service.

    Angelou’s interview from 1984

    In a recent Instagram post featuring an interview on Afternoon Plus, Angelou shared her philosophy on facing fear and being of service. This is what she had to say:

    “I’m afraid all the time, but I’m not afraid of anything… Once I really admitted that I would die, that it is the one promise I can be sure will not be reneged upon me. Once I understood that, then I could be present. And, I’m totally present all the time. I try. Now I don’t make it all the time, but I try to bring all my stuff here in this studio, everything I’ve got is here. And when I leave here, everything I’ve got will be in that taxi or will be in the hotel.”

    The host, Mavis Nicholson, argued that embracing every moment to the fullest can lead to a selfish philosophy and a greedy attitude. Angelou immediately redirected that line of thinking toward giving rather than taking. “Give everything I’ve got,” she said. “Not take. I mean, what is that? Give everything all the time.”

    inauguration, presidents, comments, chemistry, character, Bill Clinton, goodness, world leaders
    Maya Angelou reciting her poem William J. Clinton Presidential Library/ Wikimedia Commons

    Angelou’s message resonates

    These aren’t groundbreaking thoughts for today’s more emotionally mature populace, but they say volumes about the character of a woman living in a less aware age. These were some of the thoughts in the comments:

    “Intelligent conversation on afternoon tv. Where do you find thinkers of this calibre now? And where are they showcased?”

    “To be present. That amazing turning point in the conversation-from the premise of taking to giving everything. Something shifts in the conversation and you can feel the light of her genius just surface.”

    “Goodness”

    “I love this woman so much. Every time I hear her speak, it resonates so deeply with my truth.”

    “Such a great message… people do not understand it…”

    “I would love to see this whole interview, these two have a great conversational chemistry !”

    “Still learning each day and grateful for her legacy”

    “The most soothing voice I have ever heard”

    “Could we have this woman as a template for world leaders?”

    author, bestseller, womanhood, trauma, black culture, literary, Grammy Awards, racial barriers
    First edition front and back covers and spine of Raptis Rare Books/ Wikimedia Commons

    Remembering Angelou

    Born Marguerite Ann Johnson in St. Louis, Angelou overcame racial and gender barriers throughout her life, from 1928 to 2014. Her list of awards and recognitions ranges from multiple Grammy Awards to the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The National Women’s History Museum describes her as one of the most influential literary and cultural voices of the 20th century.

    Her writing and activism brought national attention to Black womanhood, trauma, and resilience. In 1969, she published I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, a landmark autobiography that spent two years on The New York Times bestseller list.

    What modern psychology explores through theory and therapy today, Angelou lived and practiced on principle. Her reflections in the brief video demonstrate a lifetime of experience and wisdom. A life modeled on purpose, service, kindness, and acceptance helps remind us of the best ways to face our own fears. Ultimately, as we face the meaning of life and the inevitability of death, we can only hope to exhibit a similar grace, intention, and compassion so beautifully displayed by Angelou.

    You can watch the whole interview of Angelou on Afternoon Plus in 1984 here.

    Keep Reading →

advertisement

Sunshine Card, stay-at-home mom, kindness note, drive-thru note, random act of kindness, new mom
Wholesome

A mom was having a rough day when a Chick-fil-A employee handed her a card that made her cry in the drive-thru line

skate park kindness viral story, girls skateboarding, Jeanean Thomas skate park letter, Ryan Carney Cambridge Ontario, teenage boy helps girl skate, female skateboarders rising, skateboarding gender stereotypes, heartwarming parenting story, kids and kindness, breaking gender stereotypes skateboarding
Ideas

A 6-year-old girl thought skateboarding was just for boys. One stranger at the skate park spent an hour proving her wrong.

plastic, shrimp, nickel, environment, waste
Environment

Scientists create environmentally friendly plastic replacement from shrimp shells

entrepreneur, study, psychology, persistence, perseverence
Health

New research says that if you want an entrepreneur to be successful, tell them they will fail

Dr. Cortney Warren, relationship advice, Harvard psychologist, building trust, healthy communication, romance tips, non-verbal cues, marriage success, intimacy, partnership
Well-being

These seven simple phrases could be the secret to deepening trust and romance in your relationship

Sign Up for the Daily Good!

Advertisement

Explore More Ideas Stories

See All
conversation tips, neuroscience, social cues, knowledge, chatting
Ideas

Neuroscientist reveals the 3 dead giveaways someone is pretending to be smarter than they really are

Erik Barnes
admin night, productivity hack, life hack, psychology, social life
Ideas

Therapist explains ‘Admin Nights’ hack for turning tedious ‘to do’ lists into a brilliant game night

Erik Barnes
instructions, communication, adhd, tips, directions
Ideas

Communications expert reveals 3-step method to ensure people always follow your instructions

Erik Barnes
studying tip, kindergartener, explain like I'm five, interview tip, knowledge
Ideas

Big tech geniuses say the best way to learn complex subjects is to think like a kindergartner

Erik Barnes