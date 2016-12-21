  • Trending
Lifestyle

This Very Funny Comic Perfectly Shows the Differences Between Generations 

by Craig Carilli

December 21, 2016 at 10:45
Illustrator John Atkinson of Wrong Hands perfectly summed up the differences between Baby Boomers, Gen-Xers, and Millennials in one brilliant cartoon, “anatomy of generations.” His clever and funny take on generations is sure to bring a smile to your face no matter when you were born.

Image via Facebook/ Wrong Hands

(h/t Laughing Squid)

 

