News

Society

Science

Health

Culture

Subscribe

13 heartbreaking and hilarious voicemails people refuse to delete

Most voicemail messages are often immediately deleted after a person listens and gets the gist. “Remember to get milk.” “Calling to check on your assignment.” “You are pre-qualified for a personal loan.” Quick and disposable. However, there are some voicemails that are too good or too important to delete. A poster on Reddit asked the…

By

Erik Barnes

By  Erik Barnes
Add to Google News
voicemail, voice messages, feel good, phone tips, wholesom
Do you have any treasured voicemails?Photo credit: Canva

Most voicemail messages are often immediately deleted after a person listens and gets the gist. “Remember to get milk.” “Calling to check on your assignment.” “You are pre-qualified for a personal loan.” Quick and disposable. However, there are some voicemails that are too good or too important to delete.

A poster on Reddit asked the question:

“Does anyone else keep voicemails? I have so many I can’t delete. My favorite is my son in 2016 telling me in the sweetest little boy voice that he took a Lunchable out of the fridge and ate it even though it wasn’t lunch time. It may be the best voicemail I have ever heard.”

@clarinetteabc

🥺🥺 #mtl#twentiescrisis#twentysomething#fyp ♬ original sound – clarinetteabc

Funny or heartbreaking, each voicemail was important to the recipient

The commenters jumped in to discuss the important voicemails in their life that they’ll keep for as long as possible:

“I have one of my grandma and grandpa wishing me a happy birthday. I’m never deleting that.”

“I still have one from my friend’s little brother who left me a voicemail just to say he missed me. I was sick and stuck at home at the time and it genuinely made my whole day.”

“One of mine is just my friend laughing uncontrollably at something dumb I said and I refuse to delete it because it still makes me smile every time I hear it.”

@taragiordano2

10/10 recommend saving voicemails from those you love❤️ 8 years today. Listening to this voicemail never gets easier, but it reminds me of how loved I was by you, Dad. What i’d give for just one more moment with you. #griefjourney #grief ♬ original sound – Tara Giordano

“I have one from the sheriff’s office when my brake line blew somewhere down a mountain in Kentucky and my phone was dying, and my friend was frantically trying to help me 😂 Makes me laugh.”

“I have one from a friend who just came out of surgery, still doped up, demanding I help her acquire a pet duck. It was too random to delete.”

“My mom died two years ago. I have a voicemail of her singing “Soft Kitty” from Big Bang Theory. I can’t bring myself to listen to it but I’ll be damned if I ever delete it.”

“I have a birthday call from my Uncle Lyn, my parents’ best friend. It was the last birthday message I got from him before he passed away, and though I’m still sad I missed his call, at this point I’m glad I missed it too, cuz now I have it on a recording forever.”

“I’ve saved all the voicemails from my mom. They’re mostly her telling me what food she’s cooked and that I should come over and pick some up. She was taken off life support three days ago.”

“I have multiple voicemails from my mom 15 years ago. She had dementia and it just says, ‘It’s your mom, if you’re there pick up… Pick up, pick up, pick up. Okay well I love you, call me, bye.’”

@scottmcflyreacts2

#scottmcflyreacts #viralvideos #funnyvideoreaction #reactionduet #viral ♬ original sound – Scott McFly Reacts 2

Little kid voicemails are worth keeping

“My favorite voicemail that I refuse to delete is from my youngest child. Been saving it since June 2021. Any time I want I get to hear that darling voice say, ‘OK mom I just wanted to ask if I can have a cheese stick and also I have a song – music and lyrics by me. It’s called ‘The Cheese Song’. Pizza mozza-rella, pizza mozza-rella, la la la la la la. Pizza mozza-rella, pizza mozza-rella, la la la la la la. OK, love you. Have a great day. Byeeee.’ 🥹 That baby can have all the cheese sticks forever!”

@skfender

♬ original sound – SK Fender

“I have one saved from my son when he was five: ‘Daddy? When is… when you back from work? And you know what? I… I will always be there for you.’ And one of my three year old daughter meowing to herself (recorded over the babyphone) long after bed time.”

“I have one saved from my daughter from a couple of years ago. She starts the message by singing MAMA OOH OOOOH in the tune of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and then asks if she should leave the heating on because she’s going out soon.”

How can I save my voicemails permanently?

Many of the commenters lamented about losing some treasured voicemails, wishing they had known how to keep them. Fortunately, there are ways to help permanently save voicemails as back-ups. It’s good to do in case you lose your phone, switch cell phone providers, or delete them from your phone by accident. Depending on your device, you can save voicemails in the cloud, transfer them to a computer or other hard drive, or email them to yourself, too.

Among all of the voicemails from work or telemarketers, there are some “audio photographs” worth keeping. Whether it’s of a specific person or event that you wish to revisit and hear again. I can be important to hold onto them, especially if the recorded voice on the other end is someone that is no longer with us or a time capsule of a younger version of someone you love.

Add to Google News

Tags

advertisement

More for You

  • Teacher chaperones a kindergarten field trip and shares 3 moments that perfectly capture how little kids think
    (LEFT) Curious kindergartener and (RIGHT) teacher caught off-guard.Photo credit: Canva
    ,

    Teacher chaperones a kindergarten field trip and shares 3 moments that perfectly capture how little kids think

    A middle school teacher, Mr. Lindsay, chaperoned his son’s kindergarten field trip to the zoo. He explains in his TikTok video 3 funny moments that perfectly capture how little kids think. If you ever need proof that young kids see the world a little differently, just listen to what they have to say on this…

    Mark Wales

    A middle school teacher, Mr. Lindsay, chaperoned his son’s kindergarten field trip to the zoo. He explains in his TikTok video 3 funny moments that perfectly capture how little kids think.

    If you ever need proof that young kids see the world a little differently, just listen to what they have to say on this field trip. From a silly animal mix-up to a candid family comment, this recap by Lindsay captures why kindergarteners are some of the funniest storytellers on earth.

    @mr_lindsay_sped

    Not much different than teaching middle school! #teacher #teachersoftiktok #teacherfyp #teach #teaching

    ♬ original sound – Mr. Lindsay

    Excited To See The Leprechauns

    Lindsay describes the first experience, “A kid walks up to me, and he goes, ‘Mr. Lindsay, I can’t wait to see the leprechauns.’” Lindsay responds that the zoo doesn’t have leprechauns, to which the kindergartener says, “No, I’m serious, the leprechauns. The ones with the spots.” The child was talking about the leopards.

    A pretty cute mistake that commonly occurs with younger children. They often reshape unfamiliar words to fit sound patterns they already know. A 2023 study of speech-sound substitution in the National Library of Medicine explained that the near matches of words can be termed “markedness.” The simple mistakes gradually end after they gain better control of their mouth.

    kindergarteners, funny conversations, childhood, cute mistakes
    Boy plays in a kindergarten playground tunnel.
    Photo credit Canva

    My Stepdad Is Much Younger

    In the second story, a kindergartner walks up saying that he is thirsty. Lindsay suggests getting some water when the kid suddenly stops, stares, and says, “My one dad is 53, but my other dad, who’s my stepdad, is 21.” Lindsay offers a surprised look to the camera after recounting the unexpected honest exchange.

    A 2024 study in Nature Human Behaviour reported that researchers studied kindergarten students to see whether trust would encourage honesty. They found that kids who were shown trust cheated less often. The research suggests that when adults instill trust in young people, they can encourage greater honesty.

    field trip, hygiene, healthy habits, education
    Kids on a field trip walk in a straight line.
    Photo credit Canva

    Gross And Unfortunately Familiar

    In the third story, when he catches one of the kindergartners picking his nose, Lindsay tells the child not to do that. The kid then wipes the booger on the ground and exclaims, “Well, I wiped it on the ground. It’s natural.” Yikes. Lindsay wraps the video saying, “So, not much different than teaching middle schoolers, but some good moments.”

    Kindergarten-aged kids are still learning basic hygiene habits. A 2024 review in the National Library of Medicine found kids were especially vulnerable to infections because of poor hygiene. Teaching healthy practices like hand washing, body hygiene, and oral care in school helped children stay healthier.

    kids, honest communication, trust, stories, school
    Cute little girl smiles.
    Photo credit Canva

    Kids Speak Their Truth

    There were some cute comments from fellow TikTokers who appreciated the stories and added a few of their own:

    “My son started kindergarten in the fall of 2020 so it was it all virtual on google meets. There was a kid in his class that would occasionally pop on camera in a Batman costume and say ‘I’m Batman.’ It was hilarious.”

    “Bless Kindergartner teachers- hardest job of them all!”

    “And this is why I teach kindergarten.”

    “One of my pre-k students came over to me during indoor recess, I thought the kid need help or someone hit him, he was making a face, when I asked ‘What’s wrong’ he gave a serious look and proceeds to tell me ‘I just needed to fart’ it was a nasty one”

    “Yup, sounds like kindergarteners! “

    Kindergarteners may not always know the right thing to say, but they certainly can say the honest thing. It’s a good reminder that teaching young kids means being ready for absolutely anything. Lindsay’s video offers a fun way to remind us.

    Keep Reading →
  • Overpackers love this simple ‘5-4-3-2-1’ packing rule that makes travel way easier
    An obvious overpack for travel.Photo credit: Canva
    ,

    Overpackers love this simple ‘5-4-3-2-1’ packing rule that makes travel way easier

    When it comes to travel, packing efficiently is a skill acquired through experience. Lifestyle and content creator Alison Lumbatis shares a helpful 5-4-3-2-1 method designed to take the stress out of packing for both seasoned travelers and first-timers. Trying to pack light while still remembering everything you need can feel a little daunting. A simple…

    Mark Wales

    When it comes to travel, packing efficiently is a skill acquired through experience. Lifestyle and content creator Alison Lumbatis shares a helpful 5-4-3-2-1 method designed to take the stress out of packing for both seasoned travelers and first-timers.

    Trying to pack light while still remembering everything you need can feel a little daunting. A simple trick is knowing exactly what’s necessary, making your bag lighter and more practical.

    @alisonlumbatis

    Calling all overpackers—this one’s for you! ✈️🧳 The 5-4-3-2-1 packing method is one of my favorites because it’s totally customizable. Prefer dresses? Swap a top and bottom for a dress. Love skirts? Sub them in for pants! These pieces should last you 1-2 weeks, depending on your access to laundry. 🔗’s to everything in bio! #outfitformulas #packinglight #styleconfidence #wardrobemadeeasy #travelcapsule #dailyoutfits #closetconfidence #vacationstyle #fashionover40 #smartstyle

    ♬ original sound – Alison Lumbatis

    Putting The ‘5-4-3-2-1 Packing Method’ Into Action

    In her trending TikTok post, Lumbatis shares a packing system she claims to be “as easy as it sounds.” Here are the basics of the 5-4-3-2-1 packing method:

    • 5 TOPS
    • 4 BOTTOMS
    • 3 SHOES
    • 2 LAYERS
    • 1 MISCELLANEOUS

    Lumbatis explains, “So all you got to do is pick out 5 tops, 4 coordinating bottoms, 3 pairs of shoes, 2 layering pieces, and 1 of anything else. Like a dress, pajamas, a hat, a belt, or any other accessories that you might need. And then of course pack as many undergarments and toiletries as you need.”

    The strategy isn’t just about simplifying and maximizing the number of items you bring on a trip. It’s also about function. “The key is to pick versatile pieces that can mix and match so you can pair them up for whatever activities you have planned for your trip.”

    minimalism, versatile pieces, functionality, packing
    Packing the necessary items
    Photo credit Canva

    Taking Pictures Can Help Plan Ahead

    Another helpful step is taking photos of your outfits to remember how everything fits together. Lumbatis offers, “You can even take pictures of the outfits with you wearing them or flat lays of the pieces and keep them on your phone or in your Notes App — So you can refer back to it on your trip.”

    Is the 5-4-3-2-1 packing method effective? These were some of the thoughts in the comments from readers hopeful to put the plan into action:

    “Great tip for me. Hate packing and never wear all the clothes I bring.”

    “Heading to Japan and I was just going to my closet to put it together. I overpack so this is sooo helpful.”

    “I’m dreading how to not over pack for such a variety of occasions, heat, and limited washing facilities. Ugh.”

    “I struggle with under packing so this is super helpful!”

    travel, adventure, alleviate stress, preparation
    Soaking up the adventure.
    Photo credit Canva

    The Science Behind Good Preparation

    Traveling is a great way to alleviate the stress and burdens of our daily lives. A 2025 study in Springer Nature Link showed travel helped people improve their long-term resilience by creating positive emotions while ecouraging self reflection. National Geographic found the benefits of travel begin even before the trip begins.

    However, preparation can have a powerful effect on the simple stresses a person might acquire during traveling. A 2025 study revealed that planning reduced anxiety and helped people prepare for delays or unexpected changes. Research in 2025 reported by AP News found that even making a simple checklist reduced anxiety and helped make for smoother trips.

    Lumbatis claims, “If you struggle with overpacking and want to create a great capsule wardrobe packing list, you’ve got to try this method.”

    People hope that traveling will relieve stress more than generate it. The 5-4-3-2-1 packing method offers a clear and simple way to pack just what you need. Careful preparation helps prevent last-minute chaos and produces a more enjoyable trip. Hopefully, this method can help you spend less time worrying and more time soaking in the adventure.

    Watch this YouTube video on incredible vacation destinations to inspire your next trip:

    Keep Reading →
  • Video of 3rd grade classroom’s poetic stuffed animals display is bringing people to tears
    A cute pile of stuffed animals.Photo credit: Canva
    ,

    Video of 3rd grade classroom’s poetic stuffed animals display is bringing people to tears

    When 3rd-grade teacher Kelsie Lynn posted a video of her classroom during recess, these stuffed animals on display brought people near tears. The video struck a powerful chord of nostalgia, landing thousands of plays. In her post, she shares that the magic of childhood can come alive through stuffed animals in a classroom. This call…

    Mark Wales

    When 3rd-grade teacher Kelsie Lynn posted a video of her classroom during recess, these stuffed animals on display brought people near tears. The video struck a powerful chord of nostalgia, landing thousands of plays.

    In her post, she shares that the magic of childhood can come alive through stuffed animals in a classroom. This call to happy memories inspired heartwarming reactions and a powerful sense of connection among viewers.

    @kelsielynn

    Let them be little 🥹❤️ #teachersoftiktok #thirdgrade #childhood #elementaryschool #teacher

    ♬ Bundle of Joy (From “Inside Out”) – Piano Version – Clavier & your movie soundtrack

    A Room Of ‘Stuffies’

    After Kelsie Lynn gave the children an opportunity to vote for a class reward, they chose to bring their ‘stuffies,’ stuffed animals. As the TikTok video moves through the classroom, the stuffies sit respectfully in chairs awaiting students to return from recess.

    In an interview with People, Lynn explained, “They all chose to put their stuffies in their seats up to their desk as if they were working. It was so cute and innocent and just really reminded me how little third graders still are.”

    Lynn used the viral post to highlight the importance of childhood. She describes the special role treasured toys and a safe, inviting classroom can play. “These moments are not just about fun; they are essential in nurturing emotional connections and fostering a sense of community within the classroom. By allowing students to express themselves through their cherished toys, teachers create a welcoming environment where children feel valued and heard.”

    empathy, social connection, grandma, prosocial behavior
    Heartwarming, nostalgic moment for grandma.
    Photo credit Canva

    Classroom Video Stirs Nostalgic Emotions

    The simple classroom video of stuffed animals struck a surprisingly emotional chord. These are some of the thoughts from the comments:

    “Awww each one is waiting patiently for their person to come back. Love how some of them look a little love worn.”

    “I could cry this is so wholesome”

    “As a father this hits hard beyond words take a look at that room the innocence of every child telling us a little story about each and every one of them.”

    “This is the sweetest thing I’ve seen all month!”

    “i wish i was allowed to do this. my mom use to say she had to pry stitch out my hands till i was 4.”

    “Me at 31 watching this with my stuffy”

    “All 3 of my daughters are in elementary school and I can confirm each one of those stuffies means the world to each of them. Sometimes I have to stop and remind myself they’re still so little”

    children, happy moments, inspired, community
    Mom watches a child chew happily on a toy.
    Photo credit Canva

    The Science Behind Nostalgia

    Nostalgia is the warm feeling you get when remembering happy moments from the past. It can change how people treat others and invoke more empathy. A 2022 study in the National Library of Medicine found that nostalgia helps people feel more hopeful and inspired while adding meaning to their lives.

    Science suggests that people usually remember emotional moments more strongly than ordinary ones. A 2025 journal in Nature reports that these intense emotions allow the brain to connect different systems together, making memories easier to remember.

    love, emotional connection, friendship, cute content

    Social Media Loves A Happy Memory

    When people feel moved or touched by a post, it creates warm emotional reactions. Those feelings help explain why cute content becomes so popular on social media. A 2023 study in Frontiers created new ways to measure what makes content cute. They found posts that feel “kama muta,” moved by love, create the strongest reaction, increasing connection and virality.

    Seeing a classroom of stuffed animals during recess reminds viewers of simpler moments when beloved toys felt like a best friend. That glimpse of nostalgia mixed with the sweetness of 3rd graders creates an emotional connection people can’t help but share. The video resonates so strongly because it taps into something we recognize immediately: comfort and love.

    Here’s a fun video looking back at some nostalgic childhood moments:

    Keep Reading →

advertisement

TikTok, kindergarten, teacher, field trip, kid thoughts, funny, Mr. Lindsay
Culture

Teacher chaperones a kindergarten field trip and shares 3 moments that perfectly capture how little kids think

voicemail, voice messages, feel good, phone tips, wholesom
Internet

13 heartbreaking and hilarious voicemails people refuse to delete

packing, life hacks, stress, travel, tiktok, overpackers, Alison Lumbatis
Culture

Overpackers love this simple ‘5-4-3-2-1’ packing rule that makes travel way easier

nostalgia, TikTok, viral video, 3rd graders, classroom, stuffed animals, teacher
Culture

Video of 3rd grade classroom’s poetic stuffed animals display is bringing people to tears

jogging, safety, women's safety, etiquette, treatment
Ethics

A man asked how to be less scary to women and the Internet prescribed quality, empathetic tips

Sign Up for the Daily Good!

Advertisement

Explore More Internet Stories

See All
neighbors, kindness, apology, community, apartment living
Culture

A woman complained to her upstairs neighbor about a strange noise in the middle of the night. His wholesome response was perfect.

Adam Albright-Hanna
human connection, message in a bottle, nostalgia, ocean, unexpected reunion
Culture

He threw a message in a bottle into the ocean as a teen. It washed up 49 years later with a response.

Adam Albright-Hanna
viral, 1-star review, tamales, corn husk, social media, marketing
Culture

Restaurant owner turns a fake 1-star tamale review into a social media frenzy

Mark Wales