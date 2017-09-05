Hairstylist and model Ursula Goff has made a name for herself on Facebook and Instagram for her beautiful rainbow-colored creations. After receiving adulation from people across the world, she wanted to be clear that she’s not “awesome and perfect all the time” and that “behind every pretty face or perfect lifestyle is a regular person.” So she posted photos of herself without all of the photographic tricks and makeup to show her followers that she has flaws, too.

“I think it’s important to note that lighting, angles, facial expression, and make-up make a huge difference in photography and presentation (especially in my case!).”

“TIME TO ADJUST THE HAIRCOLOR. So this is how my hair looks when I’ve shampooed only, no product, rough blow dry, with no brush. ISNT IT LOVELY?????”

“Time for an adjustment...and maybe some Olaplex, too”

“Time for color. It’s looking pretty rough.”

Here’s her whole post:

Social media can make it easy to feel like everyone else is awesome and perfect all the time, but that’s really never true. We should keep in mind that behind every pretty face or perfect lifestyle is a regular person, and that there’s really no point in comparing amongst ourselves because this is all cultivated. I think of all the young people out there, especially girls, who are influenced by media in this way, and I think about how badly I know I’d feel if I were a teen today, trying to cope with ever more perfect females all over the place, and how that would likely suck even worse than what prior generations had to go through. Part of the solution, I think, is more people opting to take a moment here and there to be real and show what’s behind the smoke and mirrors, because it's relevant for y’all to know that this isn’t reality. In reality, nothing is perfect, life is messy, and people are flawed. So the best way to be happy with yourself is to cultivate YOURSELF, vs. cultivating an IMAGE, or comparing yourself to everyone else. Do the things you want to do, find things you love, figure out what and who you want to be, and then set out to do that stuff. Think about what matters to you, and then try to engage with those activities, people, and/or values daily. Do you. For real.

