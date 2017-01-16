  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    President-Elect Trump Calls CNN ‘Fake News’ At Press Conference
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Drone Camera Captures Chilling Images Of Auschwitz
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Here Are 5 Of Donald Trump’s Craziest Lawsuits To Prepare You For His Inauguration
    by Andre Grant
  4. 4 4
    This NFL Star May Have Just Written The Greatest Resignation Letter Of All Time
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Wendy’s Scorches Twitter Troll In Magnificent Clap Back
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  6. 6 6
    Saturn’s North Pole Just Changed Color And Nobody Knows Why
    by Kate Ryan
  7. 7 7
    Two Computers Just Had The Most Bizarre Conversation
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    The Life-Saving Reason Women Are Ordering ‘Angel Shots’
    by Andre Grant
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Culture

Woman Gets Swiftly Banned From Store After Insisting This Couple ‘Speak English’

by Penn Collins

January 16, 2017 at 13:10
Copy Link

It might be hard to understand the source of people’s discomfort when people speak a language other than English in America, but it’s a very real and unfortunately frequent occurrence. Fortunately, for every person trying to intimidate non-native English speakers, there are others who are quick to support their right and come to their aid. 

Such was the case in a Los Angeles grocery store where Thanasi Papoulias and wife Sophia Antonopoulos-Papoulias were in a checkout line speaking in their native Greek, though they also speak fluent English. 

For whatever reason, this rubbed a fellow customer the wrong way. So she interrupted them to suggest they “speak fucking English. This is America.” 

She continued to take issue with the couple who were ostensibly doing nothing other than speaking to each other in Greek. 

Thanasi, befuddled by what was taking place, managed to get his phone out during the incident to record the tail end of the woman’s rant. Fortunately, the couple didn’t have to wait too long for the interaction to draw to a close, since the manager of the store was quick to kick out the profane woman and restore the peace. 

Thanasi commented on his Facebook video post

So this just happened... 

Sophia and I were in line at the market, and naturally, speaking Greek. Out of nowhere this lady behind us decides to give us a modern history lesson and tells us, "Speak F*@king English, this is America." Furthermore, she demonstrated her well-versed use of the English language by using every swear word to describe us and how we don't belong here. Imagine if we were with our kids. 

Huge props to the manager for kicking her xenophobic, racist ass out. I only caught the tail-end on video, but you'll get the point.

Seriously. This. Just. Happened. It's 2017. #SMH

Proving he’s got a pretty great sense of humor about what could have been a scarring interaction, Thanasi took his blog to recount the story there as well. 

The title? 

“Bye Felecia: Being Told To Speak F*$&ing English.”

Looks like that lady picked the wrong dude to mess with. 

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

5

  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
  • Solange
  • DAWN
  • The Tank
Recently on GOOD
Food

3 Films About Food You Must See In 2017

Whet Your Appetite with Raw, Bitter Harvest, and Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent by Maxwell Williams
The Planet

The Corrupt Climate Criminal Who Could Be Secretary of State

“My philosophy is to make money” by Ben Jervey
Health

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand Perfectly Explains Why Protecting Women's Health Matters In 60 Seconds

“If you love women, and you love your mothers and daughters and wives—please do not unwind the Affordable Care Act”  by Kate Ryan
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This photographer is giving illness survivors real fairytale endings in these moving pics. https://t.co/MTbevZsNab https://t.co/C2pqDW1GBF
Woman Gets Swiftly Banned From Store After Insisting This Couple ‘Speak English’
Recent
Here's What Happened When Sweden Tried To Implement A 6-Hour Workday 2 minutes ago Woman Gets Swiftly Banned From Store After Insisting This Couple ‘Speak English’ about 2 hours ago This Jaw-Dropping Trick Shot Requires a Putter, Nine Pool Tables, A Staircase, And A Bar about 3 hours ago Donald Trump’s Use Of Exclamation Points Are A Terror Tactic about 3 hours ago Moving Companies In San Diego Are Refusing To Help The Chargers Relocate To LA about 4 hours ago Memories Of Bloody Coup Still Haunt National Soccer Stadium about 7 hours ago How Our Little White Lies Helped Lead To A Post-Truth Era about 7 hours ago 3 Films About Food You Must See In 2017 3 days ago The Corrupt Climate Criminal Who Could Be Secretary of State 3 days ago Senator Kirsten Gillibrand Perfectly Explains Why Protecting Women's Health Matters In 60 Seconds 3 days ago Drone Camera Captures Chilling Images Of Auschwitz 3 days ago A Simple Photo Of Lemons Is Going Viral To Educate Women On Breast Cancer Symptoms 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers