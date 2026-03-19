British engineer uses 500 disposable vape batteries to power up electric car

A British engineer-turned-YouTuber turned heads with a recent invention he created from trash. After building power banks and powering e-bikes with discarded disposable vape pens, Chris Doel transformed 500 vapes into a power source capable of driving a car up to 40 miles per hour.
On his YouTube channel, Doel documented the experiment. He recovered 500 discarded vape pens and used 3D printing to combine their batteries into a single 50-volt, 2.5-kilowatt battery pack. He then modified it to power a Reva G-Wiz, an early-2000s low-powered electric car. The vape battery pack didn’t just start the G-Wiz; it powered the car enough to travel 18 miles and reach speeds of up to 40 mph.
“I can’t believe this car has just accepted this crazy Frankenstein battery that I’ve just slapped in it,” Doel said in the video.
The engineer points out a problem with single-use electronic products
Doel’s feat wasn’t just a display of ingenuity; it also highlighted a growing problem—specifically, the mounting burden of landfill waste. According to a 2024 report by Wired, 137 billion pounds of e-waste, including vape pens, are generated each year. Only one quarter of that waste is recycled.
As Doel pointed out, much of this waste isn’t just metal and materials going to waste, but also a loss of reusable energy.
“Unfortunately we seem to live in some crazy dystopia where buying these single use devices and then chucking them away is totally normalized, despite them having fully rechargeable lithium ion cells inside them,” Doel said.
Cumulative e-waste isn’t just environmentally harmful; it also poses risks to human health. The World Health Organization warns that much of this waste releases toxic chemicals and materials into soil and water. Prolonged exposure can negatively affect the health of children, pregnant women, and others.
To reduce the amount of e-waste filling landfills, it’s important to dispose of these products properly. After deleting all personal information, consider donating your electronics to a friend or an organization. Items with lithium-ion batteries, such as vape pens, shouldn’t be thrown in the regular trash.
You can search online to find a proper e-waste facility in your area. More information on how to properly dispose of or recycle e-waste is available on the United States Environmental Protection Agency website.