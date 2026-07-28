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After 40 years in a Portuguese circus, elephant retires to become the first resident of a new sanctuary

Julie the elephant starts a new life.

By

Erik Barnes

By  Erik Barnes
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elephant, sanctuary, circus, children
Photo credit: Pangea Elephant Sanctuary/YouTubeJulie at the Pangea Elephant Sanctuary.

Around 40 years ago, a young elephant named Julie was captured in Africa. Since 1988, she has performed with the Victor Hugo Cardinali Circus. Now, as the last circus elephant in Portugal, she’s finally getting the retirement she deserves—becoming the first resident of the Pangea Elephant Sanctuary.

In 2018, Portugal officially banned wild animals from performing in circuses. The law was fully implemented in 2024 with the circus’s full cooperation. Since then, the circus has continued caring for Julie while Pangea built a home for her and other elephants.

Getting Julie to her new home

“This has not been an easy decision, as she has been a member of our family for nearly forty years,” Vítor Hugo Cardinali told The Portugal News. “But we believe it is the right decision for Julie. Working with Pangea on her transition to her new home was a critical factor in our deliberations.”

Now Julie is enjoying mud baths and her new surroundings at the sanctuary in Alentejo, Portugal. Pangea’s officials hope to make Julie’s final years the best they can provide.

“We cannot be sure; elephants in the wild live for more than 70 years,” Kate Moore, Pangea’s director-general, told The Associated Press. “Unfortunately, elephants born in captivity have half the life expectancy of an elephant born in the wild, so we cannot know exactly how much time she has left. She has had a hard life, but I must say she has been very energetic at Pangea this week, so we remain hopeful.”

About the sanctuary

The elephant sanctuary spans 400 hectares and is designed to welcome up to 30 elephants, giving them space to live and thrive. Later in 2026, the sanctuary will welcome a second elephant, Kariba, who is also around 40 years old and currently lives at a zoo in Belgium. Until more elephants arrive, socialize, and get settled, the sanctuary will remain closed to visitors.

Students adopt and support Julie’s new living space

Julie also has some little human friends cheering her on as she settles into her new home. The pupils at Wenhaston Primary School near Halesworth, Suffolk, England, are keeping track of Julie’s progress during their science lessons. After learning about Julie’s life in the circus, they wanted to show their support. They were delighted to hear that Julie was enjoying her new life at the sanctuary.

“I was a bit upset that Julie was taken away from her mum when she was really young,” 9-year-old Mars told BBC News. “[I am] really happy [she’s been given a new life] because in the wild it’s their natural habitat. I think she feels really happy.”

The children’s teacher, Emma Skinner, added, “[The students are] just completely in love with the fact that she’s been released and is in a wonderful place, doing all these wonderful things that she’s not been able to do for such a long time.”

With the support of schoolchildren, her former trainer, and Pangea, Julie’s golden years are looking brighter than ever.

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