How couples divide chores may shape sexual desire in ways you wouldn’t expect

As many couples aim for more equal partnerships, dividing responsibilities isn’t always straightforward. In households where both partners work full-time, figuring out how to share chores has become an important part of maintaining balance at home.
A new study published in The Journal of Sex Research examined whether couples dividing household chores is linked to a woman’s sexual desire. The researchers found that the relationship between the division of household labor and sexual desire varies based on beliefs about gender roles.
Household labor balanced against sexual desire
This pattern has long been explained in narrow ways. Low sexual desire among women in long-term relationships is often treated as an individual issue: stress, relationship dissatisfaction, or hormonal changes. Instead, this study examined a broader social dynamic: how work is divided at home compared to perceptions of what that balance should look like.
Focusing on two different survey samples, the researchers found that women generally reported lower sexual desire than men while also indicating that they perform more household labor than their male partners. Mothers who took on a greater share of household responsibilities reported the lowest levels of sexual interest.
The study also examined the impact of benevolent sexism, which refers to beliefs that reinforce traditional gender roles, such as women as caregivers and men as providers. A couple’s attachment to these beliefs significantly influences how household labor and sexual desire are connected.
Belief systems sway the balance of sexual motivation
Women who held more egalitarian beliefs and preferred equal partnerships reported the highest levels of sexual desire when chores were split evenly. But when they found themselves doing a greater share of the household labor, they reported the lowest levels of sexual motivation.
For women who endorsed more traditional gender roles, the pattern was different. In those cases, taking on more household responsibilities was not associated with the same decrease in sexual desire.
Leading the research was Alexandra Liepmann, a PhD student in the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience at the University of Colorado Boulder. “Although women who endorse more traditional gender roles may not experience these costs in their sexual desire for their partner when doing more household labor, they may still experience costs in their personal and professional lives,” Liepmann told PsyPost.
Studies that connect the dots
Adding to the evidence of this imbalance was a 2023 study focused on the distribution of household labor. It found that many relationships still adhere to unequal standards for women’s responsibilities compared to men’s.
Another 2023 study found that women’s sexual desire tends to be more sensitive to the context of a relationship, particularly how things are going at home. This supports the idea that a woman’s perception of expected equality can affect her level of desire.
Taken together, these findings indicate that household labor and beliefs about fairness may directly affect sexual desire for some women. Couples who divide chores more evenly may experience better intimacy outcomes regardless of their personal beliefs about gender roles and responsibilities.