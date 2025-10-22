Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Jack White's former garage-punk band recorded a single and hid 100 vinyl copies inside furniture

"[W}e really went to great lengths to make sure possibly no one would ever hear our record!"

Jack White, The Upholsterers, The White Stripes, vinyl, hidden vinyl, Third Man Records, rock history, art, treasure hunt, Detroit music

(L) Jack White speaks into a microphone; (R) a ripped couch

Photo credit: YouTube screenshot from 'Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend' (Jack White), Photo credit: Canva (couch)
By Ryan Reed,
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Oct 22, 2025


Few rock stars know how to build mystique like Jack White—from playing super obscure vintage guitars to color-coding his various musical projects. The coolest example dates back to 2004, when he recorded a single, pressed 100 vinyl copies, and hid them all inside random pieces of furniture.

Before we dive in, let’s tackle some backstory. Prior to his music career, White worked as a professional upholsterer in his native Detroit—first as a teenage apprentice, assisting friend and future bandmate Brian Muldoon. White opened his own shop, Third Man Upholstery, at age 21 and made enough money to pay the bills. But he also turned that business into a kind of art project, likely alienating potential repeat customers with his unique style.

"I was so strange with it," he recalled during an interview on Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. "I was doing sculpture as well. Everything became an art form with me—I was filling the inside of the furniture with poetry, and the bills I was writing in crayon. It would be yellow paper with black crayon: 'You owe me $300.' I would present it to them, and I’d deliver the piece in a yellow-and-black uniform in a yellow van that was an old Detroit fire-department van. People were like…"What?’"

Jack White, The Upholsterers, The White Stripes, vinyl, hidden vinyl, Third Man Records, rock history, art, treasure hunt, Detroit music YouTube

Speaking to NPR in 2011, White said that he and Muldoon even started passing along notes to fellow upholsterers inside the pieces. "We’re the only ones who see the insides of this furniture," he said. "'We should have so many inside jokes and things we could write.’ You know, 'This guy was a jerk. He wouldn't pay for this.' We should be telling each other what was the story on these couches."

He and Muldoon formed the fittingly named garage-punk duo The Upholsterers in 2000 and released one official single, "Makers of High Grade Suites," that year (it’s since become a major collector’s item: As of this writing, record-resale site Discogs lists a price range of $250 to $1,500, with a median of $1,066.65). But that wasn’t the band's only recording: The Upholsterers reportedly celebrated the 25th anniversary of Muldoon’s shop by recording those 100 copies of a second single and stuffing the vinyl into furniture.

Jack White, The Upholsterers, The White Stripes, vinyl, hidden vinyl, Third Man Records, rock history, art, treasure hunt, Detroit music YouTube

"We even made it on clear vinyl with transparency covers—we thought you couldn't even X-ray it to see if it was in there," he told NPR. "I’m talking about—really, you could rip open a couch and think it's not there 'cause it's inside the foam—sliced inside the foam and slid in there. I mean, we really went to great lengths to make sure possibly no one would ever hear our record! But it's there. It's so great. It's there. There's [100] pieces of furniture out there that have those records, and maybe one day someone will find them."

According to White’s Third Man Records label, that miracle long-shot came true in 2014, when two people claimed they’d found separate copies of Your Furniture Was Always Dead … I Was Just Afraid To Tell You.

After White’s music career took off via The White Stripes—followed by his solo work, along with The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather—he wasn’t able to focus as much on upholstery. But he’s never quit that pursuit. "While White may have stopped doing upholstery as a 'job' he’s never stopped his actual practice of the trade," reads a note on the Jack White Art and Design site. "In the intervening 20+ years Jack has always kept an operational upholstery shop in his house or on his property. Third Man Upholstery is now located in Nashville, TN."

Jack White, The Upholsterers, The White Stripes, vinyl, hidden vinyl, Third Man Records, rock history, art, treasure hunt, Detroit music YouTube

That skill has been a big part of his life in recent years, including in the early pandemic year of 2020, when, as he told O’Brien, he "worked on nothing but furniture, really." As he explained on the podcast, he even offered to redo the comedian’s furniture back when he launched Conan in 2010.

"I don’t have a lot of regrets in life," O’Brien said, "[but] one is: When we were doing our show at TBS, you contacted me, and I had no idea you were serious. You said, 'I’d like to do the upholstery. I’d like to make you your talk-show couch.' I was like, 'That’s so hilarious, man. That’s great.’ Later on, you were like, 'No, no, I was serious!'…I felt like it was such a lost opportunity to have a talk show where Jack White made my talk-show couch."

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

artdetroit musichidden vinyljack whiterock historythe upholsterersthe white stripesthird man recordstreasure huntvinylpast events

The Latest

Jack White, The Upholsterers, The White Stripes, vinyl, hidden vinyl, Third Man Records, rock history, art, treasure hunt, Detroit music
Past Events

Jack White's former garage-punk band recorded a single and hid 100 vinyl copies inside furniture

shower time, water conservation, dermatology, skin care, shower habits, hygiene, sustainability, eco-friendly living, hot showers, short showers, Consumer Reports, Time magazine, shower tips, dermatologist advice, skin health, personal hygiene, daily routine, wellness, environmental impact, clean living
Past Events

Researchers are blowing people's minds after sharing the ideal shower length

boomers, millennials, emojis, thumbs-up emoji, generation differences
Culture

I analyzed my Boomer dad's use of the thumbs-up emoji. I learned something about us both.

8-year-old, child, girl, letter to god, god, dog, puppies, post, reddit, redditor
Culture

Angry 8-year-old girl dying for a dog writes a letter to God. Six months later, a response.

More For You

Elton John, Derek Shulman, Gentle Giant, Simon Dupree and the Big Sound, 60s music, rock history, music history, lost songs, demos, Bernie Taupin

(L) Derek Shulman; (R) Elton John

Photo credit: Gentle Giant YouTube (Derek Shulman), Elton John YouTube (Elton John)

A former bandmate gave Elton John this '60s song the superstar had completely forgotten he wrote

In the late '60s, before Elton John officially became Elton John, immortal pop-rock superstar and one of music’s best-selling artists, he was simply Reginald Dwight: a young songwriter searching for his musical identity. During that pre-fame era, he was briefly bandmates with Derek Shulman in the psychedelic soul group Simon Dupree and the Big Sound. And while they lost touch over the years, the pair reconnected decades later through a kind gesture: Shulman gifting John a demo recording of a song the latter forgot he’d ever written.

That friendship formed when then-Dwight filled in as a touring member of Simon Dupree. "Elton was Reg at the time, and the keyboard player in my first group was sick," Shulman told this writer in an interview for Ultimate Classic Rock. "He was recruited by our manager, and he loved playing with us. He's a real muso. We went to his house, and this was around the time when [lyricist Bernie Taupin] came down from Lincoln. This was literally the start of his Elton John period and career."

Keep ReadingShow less
Def Leppard, Rick Allen, Phil Collins, 80s rock, drummer, Hysteria, rock and roll history, comeback story, inspiration, music history

Left: Phil Collins; Right: Rick Allen

Phil Collins (Photo credit: YouTube screenshot from Eric Clapton Live Aid video), Rick Allen (Photo credit: YouTube screenshot from "Pour Some Sugar on Me" video)

Phil Collins' 'incredible' letter to Def Leppard drummer after he lost his arm

Rick Allen has one of rock music’s most inspirational stories: The Def Leppard drummer tragically lost his left arm following a 1984 car accident, but he relearned to play on a custom drum kit, while the band went on to reach their biggest commercial success. That redemption may have never happened, though, without the uplifting messages he received, including one from another famous drummer: Phil Collins.

Allen was, naturally, in a dark place following the accident, which happened Dec. 31, 1984, in the Sheffield, England area, when he was only 21. The prior year, Def Leppard had released their blockbuster LP Pyromania—which featured the hit singles "Photograph," "Foolin’," and "Rock of Ages"—and now the future looked uncertain. But hearing from Collins, an immensely popular singer-songwriter and one of the world’s most revered drummers, gave him a crucial confidence boost.

Keep ReadingShow less
Michael Jordan, Novant Health, free clinic, uninsured healthcare, North Carolina clinic, Wilmington NC, NBA philanthropy, healthcare access, Jordan donation, community clinic, patient care, primary care, affordable healthcare, health insurance, healthcare disparity, social impact, NBA legend, Jordan clinic, nonprofit health, underserved communities

Jordan speaking at a ribbon cutting ceremony for one of the earlier Novant Health clinics in 2019.

Photo credit: Novant Health

NBA legend Michael Jordan opens up fourth North Carolina health clinic for the uninsured

After successfully building three other clinics, as mentioned on Upworthy and Scoop Upworthy, NBA all-star Michael Jordan teamed up once again with Novant Health to build a fourth clinic for the uninsured in North Carolina. The health clinic is the second one built in Wilmington and opened on February 19, 2025.

Jordan is considered by many to be the greatest basketball player to compete in the National Basketball Association. With a career at the top spanning from 1984 through 2003, Jordan became a six-time NBA champion and four-time gold medalist in the Olympics. Jordan would be inducted in the NBA Hall of Fame in 2009.

Keep ReadingShow less
Richard Feynman, intelligence, decision making, cognitive bias, curiosity, Nobel Prize, Challenger disaster, learning, humility, critical thinking

(L) Richard Feynman accepts an award; (R) Feynman in front of a chalkboard

Photo credit: @Slothenator

Legendary Nobel Prize winning physicist explains why intelligent people make terrible decisions


Richard Feynman is one of the top scientific minds in modern history. He was invited to participate in the Manhattan Project, helping develop the first atomic bomb. When the Challenger shuttle tragically exploded, it was Feynman who figured out what went wrong to prevent future NASA disasters. He was even given the Nobel Prize for his work in physics for essentially remaking the concept of quantum electrodynamics. He was also riddled with self doubt, incredibly unsure of himself, and criticized people of high intelligence.

Why was this so?

Keep ReadingShow less
feel-good movies, funny movies, comedies, best comedies, positive movies, When Harry Met Sally, Paddington 2, The Princess Bride, Wes Anderson, Taika Waititi

A collage of various movie posters

Photo credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures/Madman Films/Studio Canal/Columbia Pictures/20th Century Fox

5 positive feel-good comedy movies that aren’t corny or preachy

There are some days when you’re just looking for a nice, positive laugh. A lot of comedy films out there that are biting, snarky, and mean-spirited. That’s not bad on its own. Such comedy allows people to laugh at the angry parts of life. But those comedies don't always fit the mood you want when you’ve had a harsh day or a day filled with rage-baity news.

On the opposite end, you probably aren’t in the mood for anything that’s too corny, preachy, or have that “we’ve all learned something today” motif that makes you roll your eyes.

Keep ReadingShow less
mirror message, hidden letter, childhood cancer, bone cancer, teen inspiration, grief story, family loss, emotional letter

Man removes a picture hanging on the wall

Canva

Grieving dad makes incredible discovery while cleaning out deceased daughter's room

On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder.

After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.

Keep ReadingShow less
malicious compliance, workplace, boss, dress code, pink hair, wigs, TikTok, viral, self-expression, creative rebellion

Woman with pink hair flashes peace signs on each hand

Canva

A woman's boss told her to get rid of her pink hair, so she found the most ridiculous way to comply

For many, a workplace dress code is a minor annoyance. But for Emily Benschoter, a rule against "unnatural" hair color wasn't just an inconvenience—it was a direct challenge to her identity. Her response has since become a legendary tale of malicious compliance, turning a rigid corporate policy into a source of daily joy for her and the internet.

The conflict began when Benschoter, 29, landed a new front-of-house role in the hospitality industry. Speaking with Newsweek, she explained that since she was hired without a face-to-face interview, her new manager had no idea that she was, as she put it, a "self-expressive person" who felt most confident with her vibrant, dark-pink hair. Before her first shift, her manager informed her that the company had a strict policy: natural hair colors only.

Keep ReadingShow less
grief, hope, adoption, foster care, parenting, newborn loss, infant loss, good news, inspiring story, healthcare heroes

A couple comforts each other; (inset) baby feet post out through blank

Canva

After the tragic loss of their baby, a couple received a call from the hospital that changed everything

For Katie and Josh Butler, the journey to parenthood was filled with both hope and fear. At 20 weeks pregnant, they learned their unborn son, Dewey, had a genetic disorder that would require immense medical intervention. Despite the daunting diagnosis, they held on to their belief that he would pull through, per Pop Sugar.

"I fully believed Dewey was going to get better,” Katie later recalled.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025