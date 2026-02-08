NBA star Michael Jordan opened a fourth North Carolina health clinic for the uninsured

Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest of all time on the basketball court, but he is currently building a different kind of legacy in his home state of North Carolina. In a continued partnership with Novant Health, Jordan recently celebrated the opening of his fourth medical clinic specifically designed to serve the uninsured. This latest facility, located in Wilmington, opened its doors in February 2025 and marks the second clinic Jordan has established in that city alone.

The 7,300 square foot facility is a significant addition to the community, featuring 12 patient rooms and a dedicated team of primary care physicians. According to reports from Upworthy and Scoop Upworthy, the decision to build this fourth location was a direct result of the success seen at his previous three clinics.

Jordan previously gifted $10 million to Novant Health to ensure these centers could expand to the areas where they were needed most.

This new clinic will have a standard primary care team of physicians, but also a community health worker to assist the patients and grant access to community resources. The 7,3000-square-foot clinic and its 12 patient rooms will be open on weekdays.

Unfortunately, many people still lack access to affordable health care and health insurance. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services , 27.1 million Americans were uninsured in the first quarter of 2024. Keep in mind that being insured doesn’t necessarily mean that a person’s health needs were met or had received full coverage. A 2024 YouGov poll showed that 49% of Americans were dissatisfied with the state of the U.S. health care system.

So what can a person do to improve their health care? Individually, if a person obtains health insurance through their employer, they can investigate speaking to their HR representative or union head and work with them to go through different plans for you and your coworkers to find the best option. Discuss gaps in various coverage and see if your employer is open to finding a different employee health plan to address those gaps. If you don’t have a health care plan through your work, you can see what options are available to you through the Affordable Care Act .

If you aren’t finding the health care you are looking for and want to enact larger change, you may want to get politically involved. Investigate to see if there are groups in your area advocating for the change you want to see in the American health care system. They can point you towards proposals, elections, and candidates that fit your views and that you can help get elected or enacted.

Doing so will help not only yourself, but help others gain access to the health care you wish to receive, much like Michael Jordan’s generous gesture. It's a slam dunk for the whole team.

