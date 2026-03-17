Doctors couldn’t explain the pain in her daughter’s foot. Then a nurse looked closer and spotted something that led to a devastating diagnosis.

Elle Rugari is a nurse. So when her 4-year-old daughter Alice started complaining about foot pain one evening in late September of last year, Elle did what most parents do first: she gave her some children’s paracetamol, a wheat bag for warmth, and put her to bed. Alice had just had a normal day at childcare. There was no obvious injury.

But Alice woke up screaming that night, and the pain kept coming back over the following days. She started limping. She cried more often than usual. “She doesn’t like taking medicine or seeing doctors,” Elle, who is from South Australia, told Newsweek. “So I knew it was something serious” when Alice started asking for both.

At the emergency department, doctors X-rayed Alice’s foot. It showed nothing. But as they continued their assessment, a nurse noticed something else: tiny pinprick bruises scattered along Alice’s legs. Blood tests were ordered. While they waited for results, Elle pointed out something she’d spotted too: swollen lumps along her daughter’s neck. @elle94x Battling Leukaemia with all her might! ‼️VIDEO EXPLAINING IS ON MY PAGE‼️ Instagram & GoFundMe linked in bio 💛🎗️ #cancer #medical #hospital #help #cancersucks ♬ original sound – certainlybee

The blood results, in the doctor’s words, came back “a bit spicy.” When Elle asked him directly whether he was thinking leukemia, he said yes. She and her partner Cody were transferred to the women’s and children’s hospital, and the diagnosis was confirmed the following day by an oncologist.

For parents who aren’t medical professionals, those tiny bruises might easily have been overlooked. They’re called petechiae, and they’re caused by small capillaries bleeding under the skin when platelet counts drop. According to the American Cancer Society, bruising and petechiae appear in more than half of children diagnosed with leukemia, often alongside bone or joint pain and swollen lymph nodes. The limping, the foot pain, the bruises, the lumps on the neck: in retrospect, they were telling a clear story. In the moment, without blood work, they’re easy to miss. A nurse embraces a young cancer patient. Photo credit: Canva

As Newsweek reported, Alice is now three months into a three-year treatment plan on a high-risk protocol, meaning her course of therapy is more intensive than standard. She is losing her hair. She has hard days. And she sings Taylor Swift songs every single day.

“She lets everyone around her know that she has leukemia and that she’s going to get rid of it,” Elle said. “She’s honestly the most amazing child.”

Under the handle @elle94x, Elle shared Alice’s story on TikTok in December 2025, and the response has been overwhelming, with the video drawing over 1.3 million views. Many of the comments came from parents who recognized the pattern from their own experience. “My daughter was changing color and having fevers and complaining of leg pain and arm pain, and hospitals all kept saying it was her making it up,” wrote one user. “I didn’t give up, and it was leukemia.” Another wrote: “I thought my son had strep throat because he is nonverbal with autism. We got admitted that night for leukemia.” @elle94x … This song is 100% about superstitions and trees 👀 Do not tell my 4 year old who’s battling leukaemia otherwise. @Taylor Swift @Taylor Nation @New Heights @Travis Kelce #taylorswift #swifties #swiftie #fyp #taylornation ♬ original sound – elle94x

Medical experts recommend that parents seek urgent evaluation for any child with unexplained bruising that appears in unusual places, doesn’t heal normally, or comes alongside other symptoms like fatigue, bone pain, or swollen lymph nodes. Norton Children’s Hospital pediatric oncologist Dr. Mustafa Barbour advises that if symptoms don’t improve or don’t have a clear explanation, it’s always worth making an appointment.

Elle said there are still days when the weight of it hits hard. But Alice’s attitude keeps pulling her forward. “There are still days where it feels so, so overwhelming,” she said. “But she’s such a little champion.”

This article originally appeared earlier this year.