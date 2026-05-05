Young boy struggles through painful stutter until his singing videos change everything 

A boy named Lando is gaining attention online after people started sharing and liking the two very different kinds of videos he creates. In one, he candidly speaks with a severe stutter. In the other, he sings smoothly, without the same pauses and repetitions that appear when he talks.

Perhaps it’s the dramatic contrast that has people liking and clicking. For whatever reason, as Lando shares on his website, #stutterfreelando, he’s created an around stuttering “born from one kid’s courage to show up, speak up, and sing his voice free.”

The young entertainer is easy to like

Finding a young person navigating his speech difficulties so charismatically and confidently is admirable. He’s not wavering under the spotlight. He’s shining.

His family shares about their experience and the methods they’ve found helpful with his stutter on their website:

“This is a family journey. We’re one of millions of families around the world navigating stuttering to learn what works, what doesn’t, and figuring it out as we go. Some of what we share helps Lando. Some might not. We’re learning that every stutterer is different. No more hiding.”

Facing a severe stutter can be more complicated than practicing with a speech therapist.

“Traditional therapy hasn’t given us the breakthroughs we need. Therapists are trying. We are trying. But we refuse to sit quietly and hope it clicks. So we built this, a movement where our family shares what we’re learning out loud. Real strategies. Real techniques. Lando’s good days and the hard ones. Not a highlight reel. Not a gofund me. Real life.” @stutterfreelando 50,000 followers on Instagram and the news is coming to do a segment on my journey! 🎉 What started as simply sharing the journey of living with a stutter has grown into an amazing community. Thank you to every single person who follows, supports, and encourages this page. Your kindness and positivity mean the world. Together we’re helping show that stuttering is nothing to hide, it’s something we can talk about and grow through. So grateful for all of you. Here’s to the next chapter! ❤️ #stutter #journey #kids #inspire #awareness ♬ CELEBRATION – Forrest Frank

It feels good to join a winning team

After watching any of his videos, it’s clear why so many people keep coming back.

In one clip, Lando talks about reaching 50,000 followers on Instagram and an upcoming interview with a local news outlet. The message expressed with gratitude and happiness is simple, but it takes time for him to get there. That process draws people in.

“Congratulations on your followers, add one more”

“Great work buddy!”

“Ah Lando, I’m really enjoying your videos”

“That excitement is so cute! I love how supportive everyone has been!”

“Great job little man keep it going. You inspire a lot of people with the same problem.”

“thankyou for sharing, your super cool.” @stutterfreelando You asked, he delivered! 🎤 Someone requested Lando take on the ultimate internet classic, Never Gonna Give You Up” and let me tell you, he absolutely CRUSHED it. Singing has been such a powerful part of his journey, and moments like this show just how far confidence and courage can take you💙 #StutteringAwareness #FindingYourVoice #RickRoll #NeverGonnaGiveYouUp #proudparent ♬ Never Gonna Give You Up – Remastered 2022 – Rick Astley

Singing allows his words to come out in a continuous flow

The difference isn’t subtle. In speech, words can stall and be difficult to get out. In song, they move by the rhythm that reduces stops. These are some of the comments you can find on just one of his singing videos posted above:

“GOD BLESS YOU LANDO!!!!! YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!!!!”

“The eyebrows at the end was fire.”

“You are an inspiration”

“Brilliant buddy”

“… sounding smooth.”

“Lando with the great voice!!!”

“Now … this kid has charisma!!!” @stutterfreelando Big shoutout to Jermaine, Lando’s barberfor this incredible surprise 🙌⚾️ My son was beyond excited to receive this custom Phillies jersey, such a thoughtful and meaningful gift. It’s more than just a jersey, it’s support, encouragement, and belief in what he’s building 💙❤️ Moments like this remind us how powerful community can be. Thank you for always showing love and helping him share his voice with confidence! 🫶 #stutter #fluency #phillies #inspire #journey ♬ original sound – Stutterfreelando

A courageous little showman

Lando’s videos stand out not just for singing or stuttering, but because both are available, openly shared, without one being hidden or edited out of view. There’s no attempt to turn it all into a single narrative of struggle or success. Instead, what people see is a boy using his voice as it is.

There is something instinctive about the way people rally around a kid like Lando. Sharing the hard parts and the moments that come more easily gives everyone a clear way to respond. Cheering him on, leaving a positive comment, or even just watching and listening allows each of us to take a small part in that effort.

It’s less about celebrating the win and more about recognizing the work and the courage to keep going. Lando is talking and singing it out loud.