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A couple sat in an Olympian’s seat and asked her to swap. She has a name for exactly what they were doing.

She calls what the couple attempted “nice bullying.”

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

By  Adam Albright-Hanna
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airplane etiquette, Olympics, seat swap, travel, Cynthia Appiah
An airplane cabin filled with passengersPhoto credit: Canva

Cynthia Appiah just got back from competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. She finished 13th in the monobob and 14th in the two-woman event at the Cortina Sliding Centre, racing alongside brakewoman Dawn Richardson Wilson. A few years before that, she was on a flight from Toronto to Calgary when a couple decided her seat looked better than their own.

Appiah is a national team athlete whose training means she flies between the two cities constantly. Over the years she’s accumulated enough airline points to occasionally upgrade, and on this particular flight she’d used some to book a premium economy aisle seat. She chose the aisle specifically so she could move around freely during the four-hour flight without climbing over anyone. She paid for the upgrade at the time of booking, as she always does, because she doesn’t want to be an inconvenience to other passengers.

She boarded, found her row, and discovered a woman already sitting in her seat. The woman’s boyfriend was next to her in the adjacent window seat. Appiah triple-checked her ticket. The seat was hers.

airplane, plane

When she pointed this out, the woman acknowledged it without much embarrassment. She knew she was in the wrong seat, she said. She was just wondering if Appiah might not mind switching with her own seat, just one row back, so she could sit next to her boyfriend for the flight. Her seat was also premium economy, but it was a window seat.

Appiah’s answer was no.

“I told her, nope, I paid for this seat. I would rather stick with my seat,” she said in the TikTok video, as reported by Narcity Canada. “I was just like, I bought the aisle and I’m not moving.”

@cyndiesel

Seat selection is your friend. I promise you. #airplane #seatswitching #canada ♬ original sound – Cynthia Appiah OLY

The woman was upset, but as Appiah noted, she knew there wasn’t much of a fight to be had. She moved. The flight proceeded.

Appiah posted the story to TikTok under the caption “Seat selection is your friend. I promise you,” and it spread rapidly, resonating with the sizable portion of the traveling public who have been in exactly her position. What made her framing stand out was a phrase she used for what the couple had attempted: “Nice bullying.” The strategy of occupying someone’s seat and then sweetly asking them to accommodate you, banking on social pressure to make refusal feel rude. As Appiah put it, people should not “kindly ask, but really bully, people into giving up their seats.”

Her point wasn’t that couples shouldn’t want to sit together. It’s that the time to sort that out is before the flight, not after someone has already paid for the seat you’re sitting in. “If you don’t want to pay for seat selection, then that’s up to you and you deal with the consequences,” she said.

The response in the comments was largely in agreement. A Delta flight attendant with 28 years of experience said that seat swaps are only really reasonable when they involve seats of equivalent value. A window seat for a window seat. An aisle for an aisle. Asking someone to trade a paid aisle upgrade for an unrequested window seat is a different thing entirely.

Appiah grew up in Toronto public housing, the daughter of Ghanaian immigrants, and was introduced to sport through a Blue Jays community outreach initiative in her neighborhood. She made Canada’s national bobsleigh team through years of work, competed at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and has now completed her second Olympic Games in Milan.

@cyndiesel

Just a typical day in bobsleigh #bobsleigh #bobsled #2woman #roadtotheolympics #canada #sport #fitness #pushtostart #teamcanada ♬ Astronaut In The Ocean – Masked Wolf

She also recently competed on Jeopardy, incorrectly answered a question about Tim Hortons, and says she may never fully recover. She is, by all available evidence, exactly the kind of person who is going to politely but firmly keep the seat she paid for.

You can follow Cynthia Appiah (@cyndiesel) on TikTok to learn more about her daily life as a bobsleigh athlete. 

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

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    History teacher is trying to break the ‘Gamification’ of education

    “Say it louder for the people in the back, yes sir!”

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    A complex and unflattering conversation is happening around education. Jonathan Buchwalter, a history teacher posting as jonstertruck on TikTok, argues that learning has been reduced to a simplified game. In trying to make learning more accessible, students have increasingly been guided toward a “gamification” of education.

    In his video, he describes students clamoring and begging counselors to gain access to his classroom. By stripping things back to a more traditional style where kids have to wrestle with challenging material and develop real critical thinking, Buchwalter suggests it may be more valuable than the educational system recognizes.

    @jonstertruck

    #teacher #school #teachertok #learn #rant

    ♬ original sound – Jonathan Buchwalter

    The Gamification Of Education

    With a budget crunch, standardized testing to quantify outcomes, and progress created to deliver a dopamine response, Buchwalter describes the current situation:

    “There has been this odd shift away from the academic skills that make someone a critical thinker and toward short-form content in the classroom. Whether it’s smaller and smaller articles, more and more scaffolding, or supports for students whenever they do any kind of complex task… Layers and layers of apps that all make a game out of the learning.”

    A 2024 study in Frontiers revealed that the gamification of education was specifically used to increase attention and self-regulation. Facing a growing problem of student disengagement, schools hope this strategy will help motivate them.

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    Kids Want To Be Treated Like Adults

    Buchwalter argues that kids actually want to be educated in the old school way. They want to be challenged, and they desire to learn critical thinking skills even though it might be harder.

    “The reason that I’ve got a line of students every year that go to the counselors and beg them to be put in my history class isn’t because I’m the best teacher ever. It’s because I treat them like adults and they know that.”

    But wanting to learn differently doesn’t mean that it’s going to be easy. Many students have to overcome a learning curve to catch up.

    “Most of my kids are sixteen or seventeen. They’ve been sort of indoctrinated into the gamefication of learning. And so those first few weeks of my class are really tough for a lot of my students. Because they’re used to the short form [of] everything and games, and I’m not giving them that.”

    Even though the gamification of learning might improve engagement, are students actually winning the game of education? A 2025 study in Nature found understanding, critical thinking, and general knowledge transfer in decline. Students may, in fact, be focusing on “winning the game” rather than mastering the material.

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    A student struggling to learn.
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    Kids No Longer Focus On The Harder Stuff

    Research reports mixed or contradictory effects on actual learning performance. Some studies hail student performance while others warn of shallow learning. Buchwalter doesn’t believe in the new system of education and claims his own experience in teaching shows why:

    “The mythos built around it is that the kids can’t focus on the harder stuff, the more challenging stuff. And so we have to gamify to meet them where they are. But what I found because we do so much old school paper and pencil, reading and writing in my class. They can do it. They can. And they tend to do pretty well on it after a few weeks of friction. That once they learn what my expectations are, and they learn how to meet them, and they learn that my standard doesn’t move, they can meet my high standard. These kids are smart. These kids are sharp.”

    A 2024 study in MDPI compared gamified learning to traditional education. Results showed that gamification improved engagement. However, traditional learning has established a solid baseline for academic performance. There are significant differences between participation and gaining depth, knowledge, and mastery.

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    Students are ready to graduate.
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    Receiving An Education Or Getting ‘A’ Grade

    With the current trend toward short content instruction, many wonder if the students are receiving an education or just a grade. People chimed in with their own thoughts:

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    “Community college English prof here. Most of my students have never read a book cover to cover before my class”

    “Productive struggle is so important for learning!”

    “Get textbooks and primary sources back in the classroom!”

    “I’m in shock reading some of these comments, are they intent on purposely failing the youth?”

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    “Say it louder for the people in the back, yes sir!!!!!”

    “Me, a 12th grade literature teacher, BEGGING my district to let me keep teaching full novels and not just tiny pieces of them”

    With competing ideas for educating the leaders of tomorrow, more teachers must share their own experiences like Buchwalter. Finding students apathetic to the system is concerning. Getting students more engaged is great. Graduating people who lack critical thinking skills or meaningful understanding is not only devastating for them, but represents a fundamental failure of the educational system itself.

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    A man asked how to be less scary to women and the Internet prescribed quality, empathetic tips

    A man went on his usual jog down a trail he used daily, but this time it was a little different. Dressed in matching sweatpants and a hoodie, he saw a woman coming from the opposite direction. The man noticed that the woman changed pace from walking to running. He then looked behind him and…

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    A man went on his usual jog down a trail he used daily, but this time it was a little different. Dressed in matching sweatpants and a hoodie, he saw a woman coming from the opposite direction. The man noticed that the woman changed pace from walking to running. He then looked behind him and saw her giving him a concerned look when their eyes met. Later, the man went on Reddit to discuss the situation, writing, “I can’t help but feel like she was running from me.”

    While he was just doing his routine exercise, the man couldn’t help but feel “bad and in a way gross.” Wanting to make sure he didn’t make women feel unsafe, he then asked folks online what he could have done better.

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    Men empathized and offered advice

    The comments were filled with men who empathized and offered advice:

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    “I’m 7’2”. I have an oddly quiet and frankly creepy voice, I have many tattoos and I walk like im a killer in a slasher movie due to knee issues. I couldn’t be more scary if I tried. I was once walking to my truck after working at an office park with a shared parking lot. It was just going dark and I think I gave a woman a heart attack. I thought about a propeller hat but that just feels somehow more sinister.”

    “Neon running clothes can help you be seen and have the benefit of looking goofy.”

    “Man, the sneak up thing is a real headscratcher. People just do not pay attention and there’s only so much you can do. I was running with a bright (I mean BRIGHT) headlamp one evening and still managed to scare the piss out of a lady. She actually screamed.”

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    “I feel safest when I think I’m going unnoticed. Pretending like you dont see her is best bet but if you do make eye contact, a short hello would be fine. Thanks for caring, OP.”

    “When I am approaching someone from behind I say ‘beep beep.’ But I’m also female and dress like a dude when I go out for walks so I don’t get harassed. I go for walks at night with dark colored pants, hoodie on over my head, stun gun flashlight in my hand. It’s funny how we have to behave differently for the opposite gender. It’s like instinctual for me. I never really thought about it. But yeah if I saw a man in some neon colors or doing little dance-run moves I’d feel safer than if I saw me coming.”

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    His friends made fun of him for it. He kept going anyway.

    “I want you to know that I am proud that you are part of my community and I want to thank you for being kind to my daughter,” Thomas wrote. “She left with a sense of pride and with the confidence that she can do anything, because of you.”

    The letter went viral almost immediately. It later emerged, through reporting by the Cambridge Times, that the young man wasn’t a teenager at all. His name was Ryan Carney, a 20-year-old skate coach who worked at an indoor park in nearby Kitchener. He was baffled by the attention. “If I didn’t know what the heck I was doing, and I was in a place that could be intimidating at that age, I’d want someone to help me,” he told CBC News. “That’s all I did.”

    When they left the park, Peyton had gone from slipping off the board entirely to riding up and down ramps. She asked to go back every day after that.

    The culture Peyton stepped into that afternoon was one that had actively excluded girls for decades. What Carney did, without thinking much of it, was exactly the kind of thing that changes a kid’s relationship to a sport before she’s old enough to know she was supposed to be excluded from it. The 800% participation increase didn’t come from nowhere. It came from moments like this one, scaled up, repeated, normalized.

    “I just seen a little girl struggling to enjoy her time there,” Carney said. “I wanted to see her leaving wanting to skateboard again.”

    She did.

    This article originally appeared last year. 

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