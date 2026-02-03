Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Denmark’s generous parental leave policies erase eighty percent of the ‘motherhood penalty’

Paid leave and universal child care help moms stay attached to work, even as reduced hours trim pay.

Motherhood, Safety net, Income inequality, Denmark, Gender inequality, Scandinavia, Government benefits, Mothers Day, Mother's Day, motherhood penalty

A Danish mom drops her young son at his school in Copenhagen.

Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images
Alexandra Killewald
By Alexandra KillewaldFeb 03, 2026
Alexandra Killewald
See Full Bio

For many women in the U.S. and around the world, motherhood comes with career costs.

Raising children tends to lead to lower wages and fewer work hours for mothers – but not fathers – in the United States and around the world.

As a sociologist, I study how family relationships can shape your economic circumstances. In the past, I’ve studied how motherhood tends to depress women’s wages, something social scientists call the “motherhood penalty.”

I wondered: Can government programs that provide financial support to parents offset the motherhood penalty in earnings?

A ‘motherhood penalty’

I set out with Therese Christensen, a Danish sociologist, to answer this question for moms in Denmark – a Scandinavian country with one of the world’s strongest safety nets.

Several Danish policies are intended to help mothers stay employed.

For example, subsidized child care is available for all children from 6 months of age until they can attend elementary school. Parents pay no more than 25% of its cost.

But even Danish moms see their earnings fall precipitously, partly because they work fewer hours.

Losing $9,000 in the first year

In an article to be published in an upcoming issue of European Sociological Review, Christensen and I showed that mothers’ increased income from the state – such as from child benefits and paid parental leave – offset about 80% of Danish moms’ average earnings losses.

Using administrative data from Statistics Denmark, a government agency that collects and compiles national statistics, we studied the long-term effects of motherhood on income for 104,361 Danish women. They were born in the early 1960s and became mothers for the first time when they were 20-35 years old.

They all became mothers by 2000, making it possible to observe how their earnings unfolded for decades after their first child was born. While the Danish government’s policies changed over those years, paid parental leave and child allowances and other benefits were in place throughout. The women were, on average, age 26 when they became mothers for the first time, and 85% had more than one child.

We estimated that motherhood led to a loss of about the equivalent of US$9,000 in women’s earnings – which we measured in inflation-adjusted 2022 U.S. dollars – in the year they gave birth to or adopted their first child, compared with what we would expect if they had remained childless. While the motherhood penalty got smaller as their children got older, it was long-lasting.

The penalty only fully disappeared 19 years after the women became moms. Motherhood also led to a long-term decrease in the number of the hours they worked.

Motherhood, Safety net, Income inequality, Denmark, Gender inequality, Scandinavia, Government benefits, Mothers Day, Mother's Day, motherhood penaltyThe ‘motherhood penalty’ is largest in the first year after a mom’s first birth or adoption. Kristian Tuxen Ladegaard Berg/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Studying whether government can fix it

These annual penalties add up.

We estimated that motherhood cost the average Danish woman a total of about $120,000 in earnings over the first 20 years after they first had children – about 12% of the money they would have earned over those two decades had they remained childless.

Most of the mothers in our study who were employed before giving birth were eligible for four weeks of paid leave before giving birth and 24 weeks afterward. They could share up to 10 weeks of their paid leave with the baby’s father. The length and size of this benefit has changed over the years.

The Danish government also offers child benefits – payments made to parents of children under 18. These benefits are sometimes called a “child allowance.”

Denmark has other policies, like housing allowances, that are available to all Danes, but are more generous for parents with children living at home.

Using the same data, Christensen and I next estimated how motherhood affects how much money Danish moms receive from the government. We wanted to know whether they get enough income from the government to compensate for their loss of income from their paid work.

Motherhood, Safety net, Income inequality, Denmark, Gender inequality, Scandinavia, Government benefits, Mothers Day, Mother's Day, motherhood penalty Analysis of Danish government data by Therese Bay-Smidt Christensen and Alexandra Killewald

We found that motherhood leads to immediate increases in Danish moms’ government benefits. In the year they first gave birth to or adopted a child, women received over $7,000 more from the government than if they had remained childless. That money didn’t fully offset their lost earnings, but it made a substantial dent.

The gap between the money that mothers received from the government, compared with what they would have received if they remained childless, faded in the years following their first birth or adoption. But we detected a long-term bump in income from government benefits for mothers – even 20 years after they first become mothers.

Cumulatively, we determined that the Danish government offset about 80% of the motherhood earnings penalty for the women we studied. While mothers lost about $120,000 in earnings compared with childless women over the two decades after becoming a mother, they gained about $100,000 in government benefits, so their total income loss was only about $20,000.

Benefits for parents of older kids

Our findings show that government benefits do not fully offset earnings losses for Danish moms. But they help a lot.

Because most countries provide less generous parental benefits, Denmark is not a representative case. It is instead a test case that shows what’s possible when governments make financially supporting parents a high priority.

That is, strong financial support for mothers from the government can make motherhood more affordable and promote gender equality in economic resources.

Because the motherhood penalty is largest at the beginning, government benefits targeted to moms with infants, such as paid parental leave, may be especially valuable.

Child care subsidies can also help mothers return to work faster.

The motherhood penalty’s long-term nature, however, indicates that these short-term benefits are not enough to get rid of it altogether. Benefits that are available to all mothers of children under 18, such as child allowances, can help offset the long-term motherhood penalty for mothers of older children.

This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.
denmarkgender inequalitygovernment benefitsincome inequalitymother's daymotherhood penaltymothers daysafety netscandinaviamotherhood

The Latest

Motherhood, Safety net, Income inequality, Denmark, Gender inequality, Scandinavia, Government benefits, Mothers Day, Mother's Day, motherhood penalty
Family

Denmark’s generous parental leave policies erase eighty percent of the ‘motherhood penalty’

relationship green flags, dating advice for men, Reddit relationship advice, positive personality traits, green flags in women, healthy relationship signs, emotional maturity
Past Events

Men share the 10 biggest green flags they have seen in women and the list is eye-opening

third state of existence, xenobots and anthrobots, cellular consciousness, Alex Pozhitkov study, life after death science, biobots medicine, biological robots
Past Events

Scientists discover a mysterious 'third state' of existence beyond the boundaries of life and death

Katherine LaNasa, Stephen Colbert, CBS, The Late Show, Emmy winner, The Pitt, cancer survivor, inspiration
Culture

'Pitt' star Katherine LaNasa tells Stephen Colbert how his words inspired her during cancer battle

More For You

child loneliness, loneliness epidemic, screen time, hobbies, free play

There are ways to get your kid away from their tablet.

via Canva/Photos

Parenting experts say lonely kids will choose these 5 things over solo screen time

There is an ever-growing loneliness epidemic in the United States. This isn’t just an issue for adults and teens, but also for young children. Many experts have found a connection between increased screen time and increased loneliness in kids. Some kids are even befriending A.I. as a substitute for human connection. What is a parent to do?

The general answer is “get them off the screens,” but how? And what then? Fortunately, GOOD had experts weigh in with research, and they found five ways to help get children away from the screen for a while, combat loneliness, and boost their mental health. And, let’s be honest, it could help improve parents' mental health and loneliness that impacts them, too.

Keep ReadingShow less
siblings, brothers, sisters, sibling relationships, adult relationships

Do brother or sister pairs stay closer over the years?

Photo credit: Canva, mimagephotography (left, cropped) / Pio3 (right, cropped)

Which sibling pairs are closer, brothers or sisters? Research answers the age-old debate.

The sibling dynamic brings out the best in some people. At least in theory, if two people share blood, shouldn’t that result in a feeling of closeness? Growing up, I always envied my peers who had legitimate friendships within their families. In contrast, I fought constantly with my immediate older brother—we’ve only settled into a healthier, more comfortable relationship as adults, with teenage angst in the rear view.

But everyone’s situation is different. Some people lose touch with siblings as time flows on, pulled apart by life's responsibilities. For others, the maturity of adulthood heals once-festering wounds. Sibling dynamics ebb and flow like any friendship, but is there a discernible difference between brother and sister pairs throughout life? If you consult the research, you’ll find some interesting trends.

Keep ReadingShow less
adult child older parent relationships, relationships, communication, tips, advice

There's one thing that can help older parents have a better relationship with their adult child.

Photo credit: Canva

Experts have one important tip for parents to get their children to visit more often

It can sometimes be difficult to see your adult child as that: an adult. It’s not that they aren’t mature or unable to function, but, as their parent for over 18 years, it can be challenging to set aside certain thoughts and responsibilities. If your relationship with your adult child sours, it can make visits unnecessarily tense or limit them to major holidays. If things get worse, it could contribute to estrangement if left unaddressed.

There are many ways to help older parents maintain quality relationships with their grown children. Still, one particular tip that psychologists, therapists, and psychiatrists recommend to older parents can encourage their adult kids to visit and talk to them more often. Their advice? Stop giving advice.

Keep ReadingShow less
family, kids, parents, active listening, parenting

All is not lost in communicating with your kids, here are some simple phrases that get them to listen

Studio Japan/Canva

Experts share 5 'magical' phrases that will make any kid listen to their parents

Getting children to cooperate can be difficult. Parents are always searching for ways to get their young kids to listen. However, what often happens is parents attempt to get their children to obey them and use phrases that put their kids on the defensive. Building long-term cooperation is a more effective and less frustrating way to ultimately get kids to cooperate.

Toddlers are especially curious and constantly testing boundaries, which can lead to frustration for parents. Finding the right balance between patience and effective communication is key. Using language that toddlers respond to can lead to understanding and cooperation as well as opportunities for growth.

Keep ReadingShow less
A couple embraces in a field of flowers

There are plenty of creative ways to reconnect and have fun without breaking the bank.

Canva

Psychologist says these 5 free date ideas will bring couples closer together

The price of everything is through the roof, leaving many couples struggling to plan date nights. But you don't need money to reconnect with your partner. There are plenty of creative ways to have fun without breaking the bank. In fact, some of these creative date night ideas are just as fun—if not more—than an expensive night out.

Before you get to date night, do a quick check in on your relationship to make sure your communication and empathy for each other is on track. Psychologist Mark Travers encourages people to inject novelty into their relationships. Fortunately, fun comes in a variety of price-points, with the most meaningful costing $0.

Keep ReadingShow less
sibling love, prom dress, viral story, handmade gown, family support, winter ball, Filipino designer, Michael Cinco, creative teen, fashion inspiration, emotional story, prom makeover, supportive brother, DIY fashion, uplifting news, Facebook viral, brother sister bond, feel good story, prom night, student designer

Representative Cover Image: a stunning dress

Source: Pexels

Brother sews incredible prom dress for sister after finding out parents can’t afford one

Siblings fight over the silliest things, from the last slice of pizza to whose turn it is to take out the trash. But they always have each other's backs. When Maverick Francisco Oyao learned his parents couldn’t afford a prom dress for his sister, Lu Asey, he was disappointed but determined. Maverick decided to make her a beautiful winter ball gown himself. He documented the entire process on Facebook, and it quickly went viral.

It all began when their school announced the Junior and Senior Prom. Maverick shared that his sister, in her final year of junior high, really wanted to attend. Feeling heartbroken, Maverick decided to make her a dress himself, ensuring she wouldn't miss out on the special night.

Keep ReadingShow less
adoption, foster care, sibling adoption, Disney World trip, viral TikTok, emotional reunion, surprise trip, family love, Hannah Robinson, TJ adoption, inspiring story, healing trauma, GoFundMe, heartwarming, family bond, social media story, brother and sister, custody battle, viral video, emotional TikTok
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Cottonbro Studio

Sister who had to wait years to adopt brother from foster care surprises him with a trip of a lifetime

In October 2023, Hannah received a phone call that changed her and her little brother's life. After five years of fighting for custody, Hannah was able to adopt her half-brother TJ. So, when TJ appeared in front of her carrying his suitcase, her heart welled up with emotions of a lifetime. Ever since then, these two have been inseparable. Hannah posts about their journey together but one video left the viewers crying.

In February, Hannah and TJ left for Florida to visit Disney World. She posted a clip of their tour on TikTok, and people all over the internet have been crying over their story. “I adopted my little brother a year ago, who had been in foster care almost his whole life, and now we’re just healing childhood trauma together,” the overlay caption of the video read. The video depicts Hannah taking her 5-year-old brother TJ on a fun trip to Disney World. “You and I are going to the airport right now to go to Disney World.” She tells him while they are seated in a car.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituary, family, grief, viral stories, family trauma, parenting, honesty, domestic violence, relationships, writing

A man poses for a photograph with his small dog

Canva

Daughter explains the brutal obituary she wrote for her father about his ‘bad parenting’ legacy

Everyone is entitled to a few nice words at their funeral, as the adage goes. Normally, this is a non-issue. Flaws can be ignored or overlooked for the sake of harmony and a peaceful, optimistic send-off.

But what if the flaws created too much damage and heartache to go without saying?

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026