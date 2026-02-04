Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

SI's first out lesbian swimsuit cover model shares the raw photos that stayed behind the scenes

These angles rarely make it to the magazine pages, but Chan says they are the most important ones to see.

lauren chan, sports illustrated swimsuit, plus size model, body positivity, lgbtq fashion, size inclusivity, queer representation, unretouched photos, henning brand, mental health

Model Lauren Chan's 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover

Photo by Ben Watts via Sports Illustrated
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Feb 04, 2026

Lauren Chan made waves across the globe when she was named the first out lesbian to grace the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. While the 2025 cover features Chan looking stunning in a vibrant green bikini, it is what happened behind the scenes that is currently capturing the internet's attention. The veteran plus-size model and advocate is pulling back the curtain on the fashion industry by sharing the images that usually stay on the cutting room floor.

Chan has spent over a decade fighting for size inclusivity, and she is using her historic platform to show that "perfection" is a polished myth. On social media, she shared raw, unretouched photos and videos from her shoot to highlight the reality of a woman's body.

“This is what I looked like the day I shot my @si_swimsuit cover—these angles just don’t make it to the pages of the magazine,” she wrote.


Finding Confidence Through Authenticity

The images show a side of modeling rarely seen in glossy publications. Chan accompanied the visuals with a vulnerable caption about the physical changes she has experienced as she navigates her thirties.

“You need to see them and I’d like for you to read this: I’m in my thirties, my tits have fallen, no workout ever toned my mid-section, my skin is loosening, any ass I had is looong gone…and I feel better than ever,” she shared.

According to Chan, this newfound confidence did not come from hitting a specific weight or fitness goal. Instead, she credits her self-assurance to her journey of coming out. In a 2023 essay for Vogue, she spoke publicly about her queerness for the first time, a move she says fundamentally changed how she views herself.

“That’s not because I’ve gotten any smaller, it’s thanks to the shift in my mental health that has come from living as my authentic self,” she explained. For Chan, being sexy is about being present and being at peace with oneself.



A Career Built on Breaking Barriers

Chan is no stranger to the inner workings of the fashion world. Before she was a household name on covers, she was a writer and editor at Glamour, where she pioneered coverage on size inclusivity.

“It was a topic that data proved would work, yet, at the time, there wasn’t anyone currently at the magazine to be the face of that,” she told Elle in 2023.

After leaving the editorial world, she launched Henning, a luxury plus-size clothing brand that was eventually acquired by Universal Standard. Her first appearance in Sports Illustrated in 2023 also broke records, as she was the first queer, plus-size Rookie model in the magazine’s history, according to reports from Elle.

During a recent Sports Illustrated panel on body image, Chan explained that she wants to redefine what people consider "artful" in photography. She noted that she stopped trying to hide her body and instead leaned into her natural shape.

“Bigger bodies are artful, too,” she said. “What I really tried to do is stop posing in a way that was minimizing my insecurities. Rolls can be the art. It can be the reference you're trying to achieve. And then when it's printed somewhere like this, hopefully that becomes the reference for other people.”


This article originally appeared last year.

body positivity henning brand lauren chan lgbtq fashion mental health plus size model queer representation size inclusivity sports illustrated swimsuit unretouched photos past events

The Latest

lauren chan, sports illustrated swimsuit, plus size model, body positivity, lgbtq fashion, size inclusivity, queer representation, unretouched photos, henning brand, mental health
Past Events

SI's first out lesbian swimsuit cover model shares the raw photos that stayed behind the scenes

fart walk trend, Mairlyn Smith, walking after eating benefits, digestion tips, lower blood sugar naturally, Dr. Tim Tiutan, post-meal walk
Past Events

Doctors say the ‘fart walk’ trend might actually help you live longer

BJ Miller hospice, moments after death, palliative care explained, Zen Hospice Project, death and dying, Oprah Winfrey BJ Miller interview, sensation of dying
Past Events

Hospice doctor shares what happens in the moments immediately after death

Motherhood, Safety net, Income inequality, Denmark, Gender inequality, Scandinavia, Government benefits, Mothers Day, Mother's Day, motherhood penalty
Family

Denmark’s generous parental leave policies erase eighty percent of the ‘motherhood penalty’

More For You

third state of existence, xenobots and anthrobots, cellular consciousness, Alex Pozhitkov study, life after death science, biobots medicine, biological robots

Beautiful image of the sun peaking out behind some pink clouds

Canva

Scientists discover a mysterious 'third state' of existence beyond the boundaries of life and death

Regardless of your economic status or your health, there is one thing that unites us all. We are all going to die someday.

However, some scientists are now saying that death is not necessarily the end. They are arguing that beyond the binary of life and death, there is a third state of existence. They found that certain cells appear to function after a body has been deceased, and these cells could possess a form of consciousness.

Keep Reading Show less
sleep inertia, snooze button bad for you, NREM sleep cycle, waking up tired, Dr. Keith Roach sleep, Dr. Tracey Marks sleep tips, morning grogginess, sleep hygiene tips

Woman sleeps in her bed with an eye mask on

Canva

Staying in bed longer is actually bad for you: Here is how to wake up comfortably

We all know the struggle. The alarm goes off and you start bargaining with the universe. You tell yourself that just five more minutes will make all the difference.

You hit the snooze button. Your eyes drift closed. Then, ten minutes later, you are jolted awake again.

Keep Reading Show less
racial profiling car dealership, BMW test drive denied, discrimination in auto sales, Tamiaa TikTok, National Fair Housing Alliance car study, cash buyer denied test drive, car buying tips

A woman sits in a new car before taking a test drive

Canva

A BMW salesman refused to let her test drive so she hit back with the perfect power move

Shopping for a new car should be an exciting milestone. For one woman, it turned into a frustrating lesson in disrespect.

In a viral TikTok that has since been deleted, user @ta.mia.a shared her experience at a BMW dealership. She arrived ready to buy, but a salesman’s dismissive attitude ultimately cost him a commission and ignited a massive online conversation about racial profiling.

Keep Reading Show less
color psychology, favorite color meaning, blue color intelligence, red personality traits, cultural color meanings, intelligence indicators, color preference psychology

A woman rubs blue paint around a canvas

Canva

Why so many highly intelligent people claim 'blue' is their favorite color

“What is your favorite color?”

It is a standard icebreaker for job interviews, first dates, and awkward parties. For most of us, the answer is just a fun fact or a glimpse into our personal style. However, some psychologists believe the answer to this simple question reveals much more about your brain power than you might think.

Keep Reading Show less
sibling rivalry, brother vs sister aggression, family psychology, Arizona State University study, female aggression in families, direct aggression, social role theory

A younger brother pulls his sister's hair

Canva

Brothers vs. Sisters: Who is actually kinder to their siblings? Science finally has an answer.

I once threw a butter knife at my brother. In my defense, I missed.

Science would describe this as direct aggression. History suggests that males are generally more predisposed to direct, physical aggression than females. We have centuries of documented stories and research to confirm that men are usually the ones starting the fights.

Keep Reading Show less
Genesis Carpet Crawlers 1999, Peter Gabriel reunion, Phil Collins, Trevor Horn producer, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, Tony Banks interview, prog rock history

(L) Peter Gabriel; (R) Phil Colins

Photo credit: Peter Gabriel (Helge Øverås via Wikicommons), Phil Collins (Philippe Roos via Wikicommons)

In 1999, Genesis quietly revamped a '70s classic with Peter Gabriel and it remains sadly overlooked

The biggest "what if" in progressive rock history dates back to late 2004. The five members of the beloved '70s lineup of Genesis—singer Peter Gabriel, singer-drummer Phil Collins, keyboardist Tony Banks, bassist/guitarist Mike Rutherford, and guitarist Steve Hackett—met in Glasgow, Scotland. They were there to discuss an ambitious reunion tour focused on their 1974 album, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway.

Those talks fizzled, leaving the band’s core later-era trio to organize the Turn It On Again Tour in 2007 instead.

Keep Reading Show less
saddest songs ever, Tears in Heaven story, Something in the Way Nirvana, The Drugs Don't Work, music psychology, sad music science, Annaliese Micallef Grimaud, emotional music

A woman listens to music on her headphones

Canva

These are the saddest songs ever recorded according to science and fans

It is impossible to objectively determine the single saddest song ever written. Music is subjective. One person might find comfort in a folk song about the apocalypse while another finds dark humor in a punk song about heartbreak.

Sadness lives in a nuanced zone beyond hard science. But that has not stopped researchers from trying to quantify it.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2026