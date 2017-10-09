Slideshow Communities

Haley Morris-Cafiero’s ‘The Watchers’ Shows What It’s Like To Be Overweight

by Tod Perry

October 9, 2017 at 22:00
Copy Link
Launch Slideshow
Or, view as list

Four years ago, Tennessee photographer Haley Morris-Cafiero set up cameras in public for a self-portrait series she was going to call “Wait Watchers.” Her original intent was to use the photos for self-reflection, but what she discovered was disturbing. On the film, she found people were making rude glances and facial gestures behind her back. So she turned the subject of her work from herself to the reactions of those around her. The results would eventually become her new book, “The Watchers.” 

After her first set of photos went viral, Morris-Cafiero was routinely criticized online by people who said she should exercise or get a makeover. So, to complete her book, she went to the most vain place on Earth, Los Angeles, and started exercising in public. Even though she thought the public may react to her self-improvement efforts sympathetically, she still found people snickering behind her back. 

Ultimately, Morris-Cafiero’s work has brought her inner strength and purpose. “By attempting to ‘improve’ myself, I am engaging in the conversation of body acceptance and idealized beauty standards that unrealistic and unwanted by many people,” she told ATTN:. In addition to her own personal growth, her work has provided the opportunity to speak for overweight people facing the same stigmas.

Learn more about “The Watchers” on Morris-Cafiero’s website.

 

Update: This article originally appeared on ​June 21, 2016.

Recently on GOOD
Feature Communities

How Young Brits (Nearly) Took Down The U.K.’s Version Of Donald Trump 

Millennial leftists in Britain wasted no time on infighting. by Iman Sultan
Money

Over 75 Major Retailers Plan To Be Closed On Thanksgiving Day 2017

Most Americans are against shopping on Turkey Day. by Tod Perry
Sports

Why You Shouldn’t Take Cam Newton’s Apology Seriously

His apology isn’t resonating with at least one expert observer. by Eric Pfeiffer
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Haley Morris-Cafiero’s ‘The Watchers’ Shows What It’s Like To Be Overweight
Recent
Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, And Gerorge W. Bush Attend The Presidents Cup Together 10 days ago Neil DeGrasse Tyson Says Science Isn’t Dead — And You’re The One Who’s Saving It 10 days ago A Woman Claiming A ‘Deadly Allergy’ Was Forcibly Removed After Protesting The Presence Of Dogs On A Flight 11 days ago More People Than Ever Are Defaulting On Their Student Loans 11 days ago Ford’s New Ad Shows Solidarity With Saudi Women  11 days ago DirecTV Is Offering NFL Sunday Ticket Refunds To People Upset By NFL Protests 11 days ago Prince Harry Had An Amazing Reaction To A Little Girl Stealing His Popcorn 11 days ago Study Finds That Legal Weed Is Great For The Fast Food Industry 11 days ago Dubai's Fabled Self-Flying Taxis Have Lifted Off 11 days ago This Teacher Came Up With A Lesson Plan For Combatting Hate 11 days ago University Of Michigan Student Kneels For 20 Hours Straight To Protest Injustice On Campus 12 days ago Why I’m Not Interested In A ‘Will & Grace’ Who Never Grew Up 12 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
Call Us Crazy, But Good Matters This is a content series sponsored by Organic Valley, a cooperative of over 2,000 small family farmers who produce dairy, eggs and produce in a way that's good for animals, people and the planet. Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers