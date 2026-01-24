The U.S. Navy's secret to falling asleep in 120 seconds is a massive game-changer for insomniacs

For most people, a bad night of sleep just means a groggy morning and an extra cup of coffee. For a fighter pilot, it can be a fatal liability.

The U.S. military realized it could not leave rest up to chance. According to a report by Sharon Ackman, the U.S. Navy Pre-Flight School developed a scientific method to ensure their pilots could get shut-eye anytime and anywhere. The method is surprisingly effective. After six weeks of practice, 96% of pilots could fall asleep in two minutes or less.

If it works in a combat zone, it can certainly work in your bedroom. Here is the step-by-step breakdown of the technique.

military sleep method, fall asleep fast, insomnia hacks, Navy pilot sleep technique, progressive muscle relaxation, Lloyd Bud Winter, sleep in 2 minutes, sleep hygiene YouTube

Step 1: Relax the face

You have 43 muscles in your face, and they hold more tension than you realize.

Close your eyes. Breathe slowly and deeply. Consciously relax every muscle in your face. Let your forehead smooth out. Let your cheeks and your jaw go limp. Even let your tongue fall loose in your mouth. This signals to the rest of your body that you are safe.

Step 2: The shoulder drop

Next, let your shoulders drop as low as they can go. Release the tension in your neck.

Now move to your arms. Start with your dominant side. If your bicep feels tight, tense it hard for a second and then let it drop like a dead weight. Do the same with your forearm, then your hands and fingers. Repeat this entire process on the other side.

A soldier sleeps in his cot Canva

Step 3: The lower body release

Once your upper body is loose, exhale deeply to release any remaining tension in your chest.

Move your focus to your legs. Tell your right thigh muscle to sink into the mattress or chair. Move down to your calf, ankle, and foot. Repeat the process with your left leg until your limbs feel heavy and warm.

Step 4: The 10-second mind clear

Now that your body is physically relaxed, the final hurdle is your brain. You need to stop the "thinking" process for just 10 seconds.

This is often the hardest part, so the method suggests two specific ways to clear the static.

The Static Image: Visualize yourself lying in a canoe on a calm lake with nothing but a clear blue sky above you. Hold that image.

Visualize yourself lying in a canoe on a calm lake with nothing but a clear blue sky above you. Hold that image. The Mantra: If you struggle with visualization, repeat the words "Don't think, don't think, don't think" over and over for 10 seconds.

military sleep method, fall asleep fast, insomnia hacks, Navy pilot sleep technique, progressive muscle relaxation, Lloyd Bud Winter, sleep in 2 minutes, sleep hygiene YouTube

The Result

Once the body is relaxed and the mind is clear, the method dictates that sleep will follow almost instantly.

It is important to remember that this is a skill, not a magic pill. The pilots in the program practiced this for six weeks before hitting that 96% success rate. But if you stick with it, you might finally be able to fall asleep on command.

@imkevinsu I tried the Navy SEAL sleep hack

For more information on this sleep technique, check out Ackman's Medium blog.

This article originally appeared 7 years ago.