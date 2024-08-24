The side of the bed you sleep on determines your personality

Sleep is a quintessential restorative therapy that humans cannot live without. After a day of rumbling with hustle and bustle, one needs a restful moment to relax and retire into a tranquil slumber. However, for scientific minds, sleep isn’t just about climbing on the bed and dozing off. It is also about which side of the bed one picks for sleeping. In the past few months, a debate has been stirring the feeds of TikTok, regarding the correlation between the side of the bed one sleeps on and their personality. In a viral video, celebrity content creator Jordan Howlett (@jordan_the_stallion8) unfurled the science behind this connection with some brilliant research-based facts.

Jordan is the founder of what he calls the “Fast Food Secrets Club.” He is also a famed public figure, popular for sharing tidbits of modern wisdom, love of food, and opinions on various topics brewing with a sense of humor. This particular video by Jordan is a #stitch video with Angelina & Skyler (@renovatingourhome) who posted a video saying she doesn’t have a regular side on the bed that she chooses to sleep on. She asked TikTokers if not picking a side on the bed was actually crazy. Jordan’s video opens with repeating Angelina’s video.

Then, Jordan responds to it saying, “I don’t think people understand, if you share a bed with somebody, you’ll know that there’s a side. You pick a side of the bed and you normally do not change sides, especially with married couples. And did you actually know, that research suggests that psychologically speaking, humans will pick a side of the bed due to attitude towards work, personality, and income?”

He went on to elaborate on what this research says about people picking different sides of the bed. He revealed that people who sleep on the left side of the bed, have “a more positive outlook on life. They can deal with heavy workloads. They’re not easily phased by stressful days, and they are calmer in a crisis than their counterpart. And they are more confident.” On the other side, people who sleep on the right side of the bed “earn more money, have a less positive outlook on life, but are more prepared for worst-case scenarios than their counterparts.” He concluded the video by adding, “People who are claustrophobic, naturally choose to sleep near the wall.”

As it turns out, many studies have been carried out on this connection between bed’s side and personality traits. According to USA Today, one study conducted by OnePoll for Slumber Cloud analyzed the sleeping preferences of 2,000 Americans. The researchers found that someone who sleeps on the left side of the bed is more likely to be left-brained, imaginative, and creative. Lefties also prefer oldies music, drama flicks, and beer and often lean more left politically. And those who sleep on the right side are probably more right-brained, analytical, and logical. They may also enjoy rock music, action movies, and wine.

However, there are always other factors operating behind this choice. According to the study, 40 percent of people select the side of the bed that's easiest for them to get in and out of, while 31 percent make their decision based on what their partner prefers. Another 25 percent choose the side that has the best view of the TV. True to what the study says, people in the comment section expressed that they usually chose sides of the bed based on how close it is to the door, the bathroom, the TV, or their nightstand.

“For me, it doesn't matter which side of the bed I sleep on, as long as I'm closer to the door. It's so I can get to the kids if needed,” commented @cleverusernamehere104. @justapeachlol added, “I sleep on the left side because I want easier access to the bathroom in the middle of the night.” @nonspecificnomenclature said, “I sleep on the side closest to the door so if someone breaks in they have to go through me to get to her.”

@kpnp79 also said that they have designated bed sides even in hotels, “We even stick to the same side of the bed in hotels,” and @luvmy3nerds said the same thing, “Even in a hotel room we sleep on the same sides.” Other people gave hilarious and witty responses to the video. For example, @ms.smo quipped, “And people who sleep in the middle of the bed have been single for too long!” @_jamie_luv burst into a hysteria of laughter emojis and said, “I sleep closest to wherever I can charge my phone!”

