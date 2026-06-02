Gen Z and Millennials are ditching dating and finding fulfillment through ‘solo-maxxing’ trend

As the economy is in flux, the price of everything is increasing, including dating. According to some reports, an average night out has risen to nearly $200. For this reason and others, a new trend is forming for Millennials and Gen Z that’s been dubbed “solo-maxxing.” While these solo-maxxers are doing activities without a partner, they’re not lonely. In fact, they’re thriving.
Solo-maxxing is one of several “maxxing trends” that have become popular points of discussion on social media. In short, “maxxing” is slang for maximizing and optimizing a specific part of life to its fullest potential. For example, “looksmaxxing” is trying to enhance a person’s physical appearance through beauty routines, exercise, and the like. A person who takes melatonin, puts on a white noise machine, has full blackout curtains in their bedroom, etc. could be “sleepmaxxing.”
What makes a person a solo-maxxer?
In this case, solo-maxxing is a similar maxxing self-care trend that has people reframing singlehood. While the higher price tags for dates and dating apps are a motivator, these solo-maxxers’ main motivation is to achieve contentment through independence without a partner. It’s making living the single life one that is desirable and by choice. Whether it’s burnout from dating or the expense, a survey of 14,380 adults aged 18 to 34 found that life was “more peaceful” when not in a relationship.
The appeal of solo-maxxing is multi-faceted. There is a sense of stability and independence in that you’re on your own. While a person still has to worry about their own finances, goals, happiness, etc., there is no pressure or distraction to shift focus onto another person’s situation as well. Eyes on their own paper. Many of these solo-maxxers are using their non-dating time to learn a new skill, try a new hobby, and/or pursue a passion. They are dedicating their time and resources to make themselves a complete person without needing another half.
Solo-maxxing vs. loneliness
While this is all well and good, it can be easy to just adopt the term solo-maxxing to hide a loneliness issue. The high cost of dating also contributes to the high loneliness epidemic among Gen Z. Other reasons for this loneliness include less physical third-spaces, overall expenses, and social media.
This loneliness shouldn’t be confused with solo-maxxing. After all, maximizing yourself as an unattached person doesn’t mean you’re physically by yourself, you’re just self-focused. Solo-maxxing can look like going to cooking classes so you don’t have to rely on anyone for delicious meals. It can mean signing up at a dojo to learn a martial art. If what you are doing is helping build confidence and isn’t just avoiding people, it is likely a positive solo-maxxing activity.
It is important to fully analyze and be honest with yourself when participating in this trend. If you’re masking loneliness and depression with a solo-maxxing label, you may want to reconsider and seek help. However, solo-maxxing is an option if you are burnt out by the dating scene, don’t want to waste money on potential dates that go nowhere, and have goals that a relationship might hinder.
Who knows? Maybe during a solo-maxxing activity you meet a fellow solo-maxxer and later decide to become duo-maxxers. Even if not, you can still feel confident and complete in life just on your own.