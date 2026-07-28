Arizona firefighter donates her kidney to a fellow firefighter—her husband

Firefighter Maddie Geer was shocked when she heard the news. Another firefighter was diagnosed with stage five kidney failure out of nowhere. She rushed to volunteer her kidney to save her colleague’s life. That colleague also happened to be her husband.

Geer and her husband, Robert Coleman Jr., fell in love while training to become firefighters at different stations. Last year, they got married. This year, after visiting a doctor to address fatigue issues, Coleman found that he was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease.

It was a total surprise

“What really threw us for a loop, though, is the fire department does very thorough physicals, and nothing was caught with my blood pressure,” Coleman told Action News 5. “Blood pressure was good when I was going into my doctor’s meetings, but at night, my blood pressure was just going out of control. So, that’s what the scary part is.”

Not only that, but Coleman had stage five kidney failure. He needed a new kidney as soon as possible. Geer leapt to volunteer.

“Ever since he got diagnosed with it, I was like‚ ’If I’m a match, it’s meant to be because I’m going to give you my kidney,’” said Geer.

“(Maddie) was just itching to help me in any kind of way. It ended up being the most miraculous way,” Coleman told 12 News.

A perfect match

Geer took the necessary tests and found she was a perfect donor match for her husband. They underwent the transplant to rounds of cheers from friends, family, and hospital workers. After the transplant, Coleman immediately felt the change.

“Once I saw him, he looked like a new person,” said Geer. “His face was lit up; he had a smile I hadn’t seen in a while.”

“I felt alive again,” he said. “She gave me a chance at a second life.”

While the two are itching to get back to their jobs, they have to wait until they’re fully recovered. Knowing that taking the proper time off to heal impacts their income, Geer’s sister Caitlyn has set up a GoFundMe for the couple. The money will be used to help with household expenses and follow-up doctor’s visits.

Check for signs, see your doctor regularly

There’s one thing that Robert Coleman Jr. hopes people do after hearing his story. He’s advocating that everyone gets their annual physical and regular checkups with their doctors.

“No one is invincible, and I learned the hard way,” he said.

It’s important to be mindful and alert about any changes in your body. The signs for kidney disease can be pretty mundane. Symptoms include swelling in the ankles and feet, frequent urination, and trouble sleeping among others. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, it’s probably best to check with your doctor. It may be scary, but it’s best address any issue you may experience for the best chance of an optimal outcome.