News

Society

Science

Health

Culture

Subscribe

New York passes SAFE for Kids Act to protect children from social media addiction

New York hopes to curb social media’s access to young kids.

By

Erik Barnes

By  Erik Barnes
Add to Google News
children, social media, mental health, laws
Photo credit: CanvaNew York hopes to improve children's usage of social media.

“Kids and their phones these days” has been a complaint ever since the first cellular phone was introduced. However, there has been growing concern over the amount of time children spend not just on their phone, but scrolling through social media. The state of New York is hoping to address this issue through their finalized SAFE for Kids Act.

The Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act aims to hold social media companies more accountable for the time children spend on their apps. It also seeks to limit kids’ exposure to their algorithms. Officials believe that constantly scrolling through social media feeds negatively impacts a child’s sleep and overall mental health.

What are the restrictions?

The new law requires social media companies to obey the following rules:

  • No addictive, algorithm-driven feeds for minors without explicit parental consent
  • No notifications about addictive feeds to minors between midnight and 6 a.m. without parental consent
  • No tricky website designs, called “dark patterns,” that manipulate or nag parents into giving consent
  • No degrading service, increasing prices, or retaliating against minors who don’t have parental consent for addictive feeds
  • Use certified age-assurance methods to distinguish minors from adults
  • Immediately encrypt data collected for age verification, use it only for age determination, and delete it immediately after use
  • Hire an accredited, independent third party to test and certify age-assurance methods every year

Social media companies have until January 25, 2027 to comply. Failure to do so may result in a $5,000 fine per violation.

New York Governor Kathy Holchul and Attorney General Letitia James made a public announcement to social media companies affected by this law, specifically Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, and X.

“What changes is the default,” said James. “Platforms cannot automatically place minors into feeds engineered to maximize engagement. This is not a question of privacy, this is a question about content. This is not about the First Amendment. Again, this is about protecting children.”

“Social media companies, you’re now on notice,” said Holchul. 

Critics and the issues that still need to be addressed

There are some criticisms of this law, particularly around age-verification. The law offers the option of using government-issued identification along with another proof of identity (such as an email address or an uploaded photo of the user). This complicates things aside from First Amendment rights. It would require millions of adults to share private information to scroll and post on social media after hours. While the law states that the companies must encrypt and erase such information upon age verification, that’s not guaranteed. This is especially concerning as social media companies already deal with users’ private information being hacked and leaked.

Governor Holchul still believes this criticism isn’t a governmental issue but a business one that social media companies need to resolve.

“Social media companies tell me, ‘We have no way of knowing whether someone’s under 18 or not,’” Holchul claimed. “I said, ‘You’re smart people. Use [artificial intelligence] to figure it out. Ask how you do it.’ And you’re not supposed to allow underage gaming anyhow—sports betting—so you must have some metric. So don’t tell me you can’t do it. Figure it out.”

How parents can help their children on social media

Regardless of where people stand on this law, experts offer some advice for parents who feel social media is negatively affecting their children. They recommend setting personal screen time limits for their children and taking advantage of built-in parental controls on their platforms. Parents limiting their own social media use can also influence how kids use it, too.

Psychologists also recommend talking with children about how and why they use social media. Specifically, discuss the fantasy that social media showcases from influencers versus the real lives of those people. Talk about why there was a social media post (advertisement, sharing joy, hoping for engagement, etc.) along with the content of it. Asking how they feel after watching or reading content in their feed helps as well. Such practices, along with limiting exposure, creates trust between child and parent without judgement.

Though how we fix screen and social media addiction is still largely in the air, take comfort knowing brilliant minds are exploring methods to address the growing issue.

Add to Google News

Tags

advertisement

More for You

  • Oakland officials open ‘play-lending library’ to offset the cost of equipment for youth sports
    Photo credit: CanvaOakland is providing free sports equipment so kids can just play.
    ,

    Oakland officials open ‘play-lending library’ to offset the cost of equipment for youth sports

    Oakland is equipping kids to enjoy sports and games this summer.

    Erik Barnes

    Playing sports has been a common childhood experience that has led to lifelong hobbies, exercise, and forming lasting friendships. However, it’s gotten less common in recent years. Sign-up fees, uniforms, and many other expenses have led to most low-income families unable to afford to have their kids play. With that in mind, the city of Oakland, California believes they found a solution: a library. No, not the book kind.

    Officials are letting children check out soccer balls, footballs, yoga mats, tennis equipment, and other sports supplies at their newly opened Park Play Lending Library. Kids can also check out board games and card games like UNO as well. Using this library located at the Larry E. Reid Sports Center is absolutely free to anyone.

    “Every child deserves the opportunity to play, learn, and thrive,” said Maribel Lopez, City of Oakland Recreation Supervisor said in a press release. “The Park Play Lending Library is an investment in our community and a step toward ensuring that all Oakland residents have access to the recreational resources they enjoy, regardless of their financial situation.”

    Encouraging kids to socialize, play, and grow

    Oakland residents and officials welcome this sports equipment library for a myriad of reasons. It’s not just to allow access to certain activities, but to help address the lack of third places and areas for children to play overall. Whether it’s through sports or games, face-to-face playing helps children’s social skills, combats loneliness, and expands the immediate world around them.

    “We’re aware that sports can lead to social mobility,” Lopez told SFGate. “When kids are familiar with golf, tennis, soccer, and other, you know, games or sports that are more socially mobile, then they have access to different communities, different friend groups, different neighborhoods, and we want to be a vehicle for that. We want kids to be able to speak each other’s language and connect through sports.”

    Expenses in youth sports has become a federal government issue

    Children being priced out of local sports programs due to expense has been a rising issue across the country. It’s to the point where the federal government is looking to intervene.

    Representatives of both Congress and the Senate have introduced the Let Kids Play Act bill to their peers. The purpose of the bill, according to Congressman Pat Ryan and Senator Chris Murphy among other authors, is to limit or outright remove private equity firms’ involvement in youth sports. The representatives state that the cost to participate in youth sports rose by 46% over the last five years. They also claim that many families are paying more than $5,000 per kid so they can play. By removing private equity involvement, the hope is to cut down on junk fees, stay-to-play schemes, data mining, and other issues that are making it harder for families to allow their kids to participate in local organized youth sports.

    While the federal government debates on this issue, a local library or park allowing children access to sports equipment to have pick-up games may be a great first step to renew what was a common American childhood experience.

    Keep Reading →
  • After a field trip for 100 low-income kids was canceled, police officer rents a whole movie theater for them
    Photo credit: CanvaOfficer Reavie opened his wallet and his heart to help kids enjoy a movie in the theater.
    ,

    After a field trip for 100 low-income kids was canceled, police officer rents a whole movie theater for them

    He spent nearly $2,000 to give them a nice trip to the movies.

    Erik Barnes

    Arizona middle schoolers that were a part of Greenway Middle School’s “After the Bell” summer program were really looking forward to their field trip. However, funding for their end-of-summer field trip fell through. That’s when School Resource Officer Sean Reavie stepped in.

    Using money from his own pocket, Reavie rented out all 144 seats at a local movie theater so the kids could enjoy a screening of Toy Story 5. The movie, the snacks, the sodas, all on him. For many of the kids, it would be their first time ever watching a movie in a theater.

    An act of generosity, an act of community

    After being contacted by the program director, Katie Jenkins, Reavie didn’t hesitate to spend his own money on the theater rental and treats. The cost added up to nearly $2,000.

    “If they needed more, I would have given them more,” Reavie said to 12 News. “You can’t break a promise to a child. They come here knowing that there’s a reward at the end.”

    Reavie understood that this trip to the movies was more than it seemed. Greenway Middle School is a Title one school, meaning that the majority of the students came from low-income households. Several of the students qualified for free breakfast and lunch daily from the school. Going to a movie theater was a luxury that most of the kids’ families cannot afford.

    “Some of them live in a different life than most of us would comprehend, and they just haven’t seen a lot of good things with their own eyes,” said Reavie. “Their family doesn’t have a car. Parents, if they have two, work multiple jobs. Half of them have never been to a water park before. They’ve never been across the other side of the highway before.”

    Prior to the movie, after Officer Reavie explained that he would take care of all expenses, he made just one request to the kids.

    “As you get older in life, help other people, as a payback to me,” he told them. “Would you do that? That’s all I ask of you.”

    Reavie is a superhero (well, dresses like one sometimes)

    This isn’t the first time Reavie helped fund a great experience for local school kids. In 2025, he spent more than $3,000 to take students to Hurricane Harbor water park.

    Reavie spent the early years of his police career as a child crimes detective for six years before taking on his current role. Along with that, Reavie started a superhero-inspired charity that supports teen youth programs and child advocacy.

    “It dawned on me that little kids who were scared responded to superheroes,” he said. “So I started a superhero-based foundation called Put On The Cape: A Foundation For Hope.”

    The Put On The Cape organization has officers and “causeplayers” dress up as superheroes to host events to raise money for children’s causes. Their homepage reads,”Our mission fills the toy closet, food pantry, and clothing wardrobe to the children and their families. This takes the burden off the center so they can focus on healing the child from the trauma they’ve endured.”

    With or without a cape, Officer Reavie is setting a great example of giving in order to plant hope in a generation that could grow up to give back tenfold.

    Keep Reading →
  • In 1947, a car executive said lazy people are just smart. 79 years later, science backs him up.
    Photo credit: CanvaLazy or efficient?
    ,

    In 1947, a car executive said lazy people are just smart. 79 years later, science backs him up.

    “Lazy” people are thinking people.

    Erik Barnes

    Many folks feel pressured to be more productive or believe they should always be doing more. After all, no one wants to be perceived as lazy. However, a decades-old quote that celebrates the value of being “lazy,” along with a recent scientific study, suggests that doing less might actually be the smarter move.

    During 1947 testimony before the U.S. Senate, Clarence Bleicher, a Chrysler executive and president of the company’s DeSoto division, offered an unexpected perspective on “lazy” workers:

    “I have taught my foremen this for some months now—if you get a tough job, one that is hard, and you haven’t got a way to make it easy, put a lazy man on it, and after ten days he will have an easy way to do it, and you perfect that way and you will have it in pretty good shape.” 

    Over time, the quote was shortened to: “I will always choose a lazy person to do a difficult (or hard) job because a lazy person will find an easy way to do it.” For decades, the saying was misattributed to several prominent figures, including billionaire Bill Gates.

    Study supports Bleicher’s point

    Regardless of the quote’s origin, its central idea received scientific support in a 2026 study. Led by psychologist Nathalie André at the University of Poitiers, the neuroscience researchers found that people and animals behave according to the “principle of least effort.” In other words, what we often call “laziness” may simply reflect a natural tendency to seek the easiest path to a reward while avoiding unnecessary effort or punishment.

    While they may appear inactive, their brains are constantly weighing whether the effort is worth the reward. That cost isn’t limited to physical exertion. It can also include the time required, mental fatigue, frustration, or anxiety a task may bring.

    The researchers found that “lazy” people aren’t opposed to challenges. Instead, they’re selective about how they invest their mental and physical energy. That may explain why a student is labeled a “slacker” by a math teacher but “studious” by an advanced English professor. The brain naturally gravitates toward tasks that feel the most rewarding while also trying to accomplish them with the least amount of effort needed to succeed.

    Energy exerted differently

    While being hardworking is admirable, a 2016 study by psychologist Todd McElroy supports the findings of the newer research. McElroy found that people with a greater need for cognition tended to devote more energy to mentally solving problems than to physical action. In other words, the people often labeled “lazy” weren’t avoiding effort—they were simply directing their energy differently.

    He also found that both cognitive and physical problem solvers performed better when they got more sleep. The point is that if your body is telling you to take an afternoon nap, it may not be laziness motivating you. Instead, it could be your body’s way of restoring the mental and physical reserves needed to be more innovative and efficient afterward.

    So if you’re focused on a problem or task yet aren’t physically doing anything, know that your “laziness” may simply be your brain searching for the most efficient use of your effort. Who knows? You may stumble upon a solution that’s more efficient than the one everyone else eventually adopts.

    Keep Reading →

advertisement

aging, lifespan, science, discovery
Research

New Russian research suggests that the human lifespan could be up to 156 years

midnight chef, social media, cooking, late night snack
Internet

Woman documents her nephew’s late night culinary quests as the viral ‘Midnight Chef’

medical debt, debt relief, economy, government
Money Culture

Millions of Illinois residents wake up to find that $2.6 billion of their medical debt has been eliminated

firefighters, kidney donation, health, kindness
Local

Arizona firefighter donates her kidney to a fellow firefighter—her husband

elephant, sanctuary, circus, children
World

After 40 years in a Portuguese circus, elephant retires to become the first resident of a new sanctuary

Sign Up for the Daily Good!

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Explore More Work Stories

See All
laziness, efficiency, scientific study, work life
Work

In 1947, a car executive said lazy people are just smart. 79 years later, science backs him up.

Erik Barnes
work, job tips, career tips, communication skills, communication tips
Work

6 phrases to use to tactfully disagree with your boss and not jeopardize your job

Erik Barnes
Watching how dogs approach life can provide lessons for leaders.
Work

Dogs display many traits of great leaders − here are 5 breeds that can be your leadership role models

Good Partner
Various books for middle graders.
Society

This elementary school banned screens in the middle of the year. Will it solve their reading crisis?

Good Partner