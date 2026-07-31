New York passes SAFE for Kids Act to protect children from social media addiction

“Kids and their phones these days” has been a complaint ever since the first cellular phone was introduced. However, there has been growing concern over the amount of time children spend not just on their phone, but scrolling through social media. The state of New York is hoping to address this issue through their finalized SAFE for Kids Act.

The Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act aims to hold social media companies more accountable for the time children spend on their apps. It also seeks to limit kids’ exposure to their algorithms. Officials believe that constantly scrolling through social media feeds negatively impacts a child’s sleep and overall mental health.

What are the restrictions?

The new law requires social media companies to obey the following rules:

No addictive, algorithm-driven feeds for minors without explicit parental consent

No notifications about addictive feeds to minors between midnight and 6 a.m. without parental consent

No tricky website designs, called “dark patterns,” that manipulate or nag parents into giving consent

No degrading service, increasing prices, or retaliating against minors who don’t have parental consent for addictive feeds

Use certified age-assurance methods to distinguish minors from adults

Immediately encrypt data collected for age verification, use it only for age determination, and delete it immediately after use

Hire an accredited, independent third party to test and certify age-assurance methods every year

Social media companies have until January 25, 2027 to comply. Failure to do so may result in a $5,000 fine per violation.

New York Governor Kathy Holchul and Attorney General Letitia James made a public announcement to social media companies affected by this law, specifically Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, and X.

“What changes is the default,” said James. “Platforms cannot automatically place minors into feeds engineered to maximize engagement. This is not a question of privacy, this is a question about content. This is not about the First Amendment. Again, this is about protecting children.”

“Social media companies, you’re now on notice,” said Holchul.

Critics and the issues that still need to be addressed

There are some criticisms of this law, particularly around age-verification. The law offers the option of using government-issued identification along with another proof of identity (such as an email address or an uploaded photo of the user). This complicates things aside from First Amendment rights. It would require millions of adults to share private information to scroll and post on social media after hours. While the law states that the companies must encrypt and erase such information upon age verification, that’s not guaranteed. This is especially concerning as social media companies already deal with users’ private information being hacked and leaked.

Governor Holchul still believes this criticism isn’t a governmental issue but a business one that social media companies need to resolve.

“Social media companies tell me, ‘We have no way of knowing whether someone’s under 18 or not,’” Holchul claimed. “I said, ‘You’re smart people. Use [artificial intelligence] to figure it out. Ask how you do it.’ And you’re not supposed to allow underage gaming anyhow—sports betting—so you must have some metric. So don’t tell me you can’t do it. Figure it out.”

How parents can help their children on social media

Regardless of where people stand on this law, experts offer some advice for parents who feel social media is negatively affecting their children. They recommend setting personal screen time limits for their children and taking advantage of built-in parental controls on their platforms. Parents limiting their own social media use can also influence how kids use it, too.

Psychologists also recommend talking with children about how and why they use social media. Specifically, discuss the fantasy that social media showcases from influencers versus the real lives of those people. Talk about why there was a social media post (advertisement, sharing joy, hoping for engagement, etc.) along with the content of it. Asking how they feel after watching or reading content in their feed helps as well. Such practices, along with limiting exposure, creates trust between child and parent without judgement.

Though how we fix screen and social media addiction is still largely in the air, take comfort knowing brilliant minds are exploring methods to address the growing issue.