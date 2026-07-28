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Woman documents her nephew’s late night culinary quests as the viral ‘Midnight Chef’

A 15-year-old cooking late night snacks is inspiring the Internet.

By

Erik Barnes

By  Erik Barnes
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Photo credit: @midnightchef_amir on InstagramAmir Jackson's late night cooking is going viral.

One night in Apple Valley, California, Morgan Graham rose in the middle of the night. A smell had woken her up. It was pleasant, but at 11:28 p.m. she wasn’t expecting to smell delicious cooking. She went down into the kitchen to see her 15-year-old nephew, Amir Jackson, baking cookies.

This was the first of several viral videos of Graham’s nephew cooking up a storm late at night. Jackson, who has been staying with his aunt during the summer, is taking advantage of her kitchen to whip up some sumptuous snacks.

Birth of a Midnight Chef

Nearly every night, Graham wakes up around midnight to the smell of cookies, cornbread, tacos, or whatever her nephew wants to prepare.

“I don’t care,” said Graham in the initial video. “He’s very responsible. He’s not gonna burn the house down, so therefore, cook whatever you want.”

Graham further explained in the video that Jackson looks at recipes daily. He also rummages through her pantry during the day to search for ingredients for his nightly cooking fest. 

“In his world, he’s having the time of his life. In my world, I just want to stop waking up close to midnight to the smell of food,” Graham joked.

Graham’s videos featuring her nephew have racked up millions of views on TikTok and Instagram. The commenters soon bestowed the nickname “Midnight Chef” upon Jackson, to general delight. In another video, Jackson explained he liked the peace and quiet of the night while preparing his dishes.

“I was like, ‘Man, I could go for some cookies right now.’ I saw they had cookie dough, so I started just making them, just randomly,” Jackson told TODAY. “I was trying to make sure nobody was up. My thought process was just like, ‘Man, why not?’”

Graham is encouraging her nephew to keep cooking even though it wakes her. In fact, Graham set up Jackson’s own Midnight Chef Instagram page for him to post his latest recipes.

“I just want to experiment while I still got the chance to experiment. I’ll maybe like branch into different fields,” said Jackson. “Explore what I can do while I still got time to.”

Why do we indulge in late night snacking?

Jackson’s popularity has brought up a commonly asked question: Why do we crave food randomly in the middle of the night?

Well, there’s actually a bit of science behind it. Turns out that late night snacking is a result of our circadian rhythm system. As part of our now-defunct survival mechanism, our ancestors would eat large meals at night to store energy in times of famine. This is also why most midnight snackers crave foods higher in fat, salt, and sugar compared to what they’d usually eat during the day. While there’s nothing inherently wrong with late night snacking, it could curb certain health goals if a person is trying to trim down.

If you find yourself getting up in the middle of the night with a hankering for a snack, it may be worth taking a peek at Jackson’s videos. Who knows what kind of late night cooking it can inspire? Perhaps you’ll become a Midnight Chef yourself.

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  • European Union enforces ban on destroying unsold fast-fashion clothing by major companies
    Photo credit: CanvaThe European Union hopes to reduce fast-fashion waste.
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    European Union enforces ban on destroying unsold fast-fashion clothing by major companies

    Reduce waste and free up closet space.

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    A new rule adopted by the European Union is intended to reduce landfill waste while holding major clothing manufacturers accountable.

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    Fast fashion has become a major environmental concern. As retailers rapidly cycle through trends, unsold clothing often ends up in landfills or is destroyed to make room for new inventory. Many garments are made from synthetic fibers that can release greenhouse gases as they break down and shed microplastics that may contaminate soil and waterways.

    What’s the ban’s purpose?

    The ban is intended to reduce the amount of unsold clothing that large manufacturers dispose of. According to the European Environment Agency, between 264,000 and 594,000 tonnes of unused textiles are destroyed across Europe each year.

    Instead of destroying unsold clothing, companies will need to find other ways to keep those products in use. That could mean selling excess inventory at a discount, donating it to charities or social enterprises, or preparing it for reuse through repair, refurbishment, or remanufacturing. When those options aren’t feasible, the materials can be recycled.

    While the regulation is primarily focused on reducing the fashion industry’s environmental impact, the EU also hopes it will strengthen the economy by encouraging more sustainable business practices. The ban incentivizes companies to design products that are more resource-efficient, durable, reusable, and easier to repair or recycle. In turn, consumers should benefit from higher-quality products that last longer and generate less waste.

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    National authorities will enforce the ban and may impose fines on companies that violate its requirements, including failing to maintain records for at least five years to support inspections. To help reduce the administrative burden, businesses may use existing customs and logistics codes when reporting the products they discard.

    Why recycling isn’t enough

    Recycling clothing can be a complicated and labor-intensive process. It often involves separating fabrics, dyes, synthetic fibers, and natural textile materials before they can be reused. That’s not to say it isn’t worthwhile. Instead of ending up in a landfill, recycled textiles can be turned into new clothing, home insulation, carpet padding, and other products.

    Still, recycling isn’t a cure-all. The EU hopes the new ban will encourage companies to keep usable clothing in circulation for as long as possible through resale, donation, reuse, or refurbishment before recycling becomes necessary. In doing so, the regulation aims to create a more circular economy rather than allowing piles of unused clothing to continue growing.

    This movement hopes to encourage clothing manufacturers to produce higher-quality products and reshape the industry as a whole. Making clothing from higher-grade materials with durable stitching that’s easier to repair can help reduce waste. While critics argue that doing so could reduce the number of garments sold each year, many say better-made clothing is worth the higher price—especially if consumers end up buying fewer replacement items over time.

    What can you do with old clothing?

    There are plenty of things you can do with old clothing around your home. If an item is too damaged to donate, its fabric can be repurposed for crafts or used as cleaning rags. And if you’re handy with a needle, there are countless ways to upcycle old clothes into new outfits, accessories, or other useful items with a little inspiration from the Internet.

    Giant corporations and everyday people alike can do their best to make the most of the materials they have, helping save money and reduce waste.

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  • European Broadcasting Union offers guide to reduce sexualizing camera angles of Olympic women athletes
    Photo credit: CanvaA new guide has been introduced on how to respectfully broadcast woman athletes.
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    European Broadcasting Union offers guide to reduce sexualizing camera angles of Olympic women athletes

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    Being an athlete is tough, especially if you’re an Olympian. They sacrifice their time and bodies in order to achieve peak physical condition. There is also the mental pressure to compete against the best. The last thing they should worry about is being objectified and sexualized online. 

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    Focusing on the sport, reducing harassment

    These guidelines come as multiple stories about women athletes being harassed online have surfaced. Many misogynistic posts about athletes have come from slow motion footage focused on certain parts of the athlete’s body. 

    “The sexualization of women athletes through selective camera angles and editing choices continues to be a significant concern across many sports broadcasts,” wrote Glen Killane, executive director of EBU Sport in the booklet. “Lingering shots on bodies, low-angle cameras that capture revealing views, and excessive slow-motion replays that serve no technical or storytelling purpose are among the issues observed in the media coverage of women’s athletics competitions today.”

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    What the guide provides

    The guide provides visual aids for broadcasters along with insights from the athletes to explain why certain shots would be preferred. Broadcasters are requested to avoid tight shots from the back of athletes. They’re also asked to avoid low camera angles from underneath. They recommend shots above the pelvis or ones that don’t linger onto commonly sexualized areas of the body. They recommend wider shots so the audience can see the technical ability being displayed by the athlete. Overall, the point is to focus on the athletic performance rather than close-ups of the athlete.

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    Photo credit: Matthew Bolt // Icon Sportswire via Getty ImagesILLENIUM performs a free concert for fans prior to the start of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes on June 06, 2026 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
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    The summer concert state rankings: Which states pack more festivals, shows, and tours in 2026

    These 15 states are dominating the 2026 live music calendar.

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    Summer 2026 is shaping up to be one of the densest live music seasons in recent years. From packed festival calendars to a resurgent touring industry, a handful of breakout U.S. states are finally getting the traffic they deserve.

    Not all states are created equal when it comes to live music density, though. ThatsThem has compiled per-capita concert data, venue infrastructure metrics, and festival schedules from leading sources including the Recording Industry Association of America, Pollstar, and the National Independent Venue Association to create a list of 15 standout locations this summer.

    15 of the most concert-dense states in Summer 2026

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    Las Vegas leads the nation in concerts per capita in 2026. According to an analysis on the website of Princess Polly, a clothing brand, nearly 3,500 concerts are listed in Las Vegas alone, translating to approximately 150.67 concerts per 100,000 residents. This is undoubtedly the highest concentration in the country. The residency model means the Strip always has something major running, regardless of the season, but the Las Vegas Summer Concert series is the standout event.

    2. Tennessee

    Nashville ranks second in concert density nationally, with 6.76 venues per 100,000 residents. This is the highest venue density among top-ranked cities and equates to 1,148 concerts in 2026. Bonnaroo’s return to Manchester, Tennessee in June anchors their summer calendar on top of nonstop club and arena action across the entire state.

    3. California

    California dominates by sheer volume alone. Research from the Recording Industry Association of America counts over 80,433 music establishments in the state, with music contributing more than $51.4 billion to gross domestic product. The summer calendar alone includes Outside Lands in San Francisco, a dense SoCal arena circuit, and Coachella’s long tail of satellite events that carry into the fall.

    4. New York

    New York generated $24.9 billion in music industry value and supports 210,878 music jobs in 2020, which is the highest job count among all states. The summer festival circuit reflects this depth. The Governors Ball, featuring Lorde and A$AP Rocky as headliners per Variety, is followed by a packed arena season through Labor Day.

    5. Illinois

    Chicago’s Lollapalooza remains one of the best-attended urban music festivals across the whole country, with around 100,000 people turning up per day. The city’s venue ecosystem, from the Riviera to the United Center, also keeps the calendar full beyond just a single festival weekend.

    6. Texas

    Texas punches well above its weight on music infrastructure, with over 127,993 songwriters and $26.6 billion in annual music industry economic output. In fact, it’s second only to California nationally. ACL Fest’s October dates are the main headliner event, but Austin’s live music scene means something notable is happening every weekend.

    7. Colorado

    Denver ranks fifth nationally for concert density, with 1,766 concerts listed in 2026 and 59.41 concerts per 100,000 people. The real draw, though, is Red Rocks. The event calendar of this outdoor amphitheater boasts a summer schedule that many serious concertgoers are planning vacations around this year.

    8. Georgia

    Atlanta holds the title of “premier U.S. city for music aficionados” according to one 2026 study highlighted by Spin Genie, scoring more than 8.74 points out of 10. The city boasts 188 upcoming events and 577 musical artists per 100,000 residents.

    9. Florida

    Florida’s music economy supports 169,706 jobs and adds $9.3 billion to the U.S. GDP, fueled by Latin, pop, and Southern rock scenes. Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach is their signature event, while the Latin and pop circuit continues to run year-round.

    10. Washington

    Seattle ranks 10th among top U.S. concert cities with 1,304 concerts listed in 2026. The city’s venue density, anchored by Climate Pledge Arena and a dense club circuit in Capitol Hill, helps to keep national tours running even in the summer months.

    11. Louisiana

    New Orleans ranks second nationally in SCCG Management’s live music city analysis, and The Big Easy plays host to three major festivals in 2026. With 302 concerts planned and an average concert attendance of 74, the city’s extensive live music culture is on full display this year, anchored by the genuine local community engagement as opposed to tourist capture alone.

    12. Minnesota

    Minneapolis ranks third among U.S. cities for live music in 2026 per the same SCCG Management study, with two major festivals, 1,055 concerts listed, and an average attendance of 52. The Twin Cities’ independent venue scene, most famous for First Avenue, is truly unmatched.

    13. North Carolina: The first breakout state

    Asheville has emerged as one of the most-cited breakout music cities in 2026, with more than 61 upcoming concerts and festivals listed on music resource Bandsintown alone, including AVL Sounds Fest in August and MAJACE Festival in July. The city is small enough that shows still feel like unexpected discoveries..

    14. Pennsylvania

    Pennsylvania supports 114,731 music jobs and generates $6.3 billion in music GDP, ranking among the top six states nationally for music economic contribution. This is spread across Philadelphia’s festival-heavy summer season and Pittsburgh’s growing independent venue scene.

    15. Idaho: The second breakout state

    Boise is also one of the most-cited “rising” live music markets in the U.S., with 2025 setting concert attendance records and 2026 already tracking to match or exceed them. What makes the city notable isn’t its scale, but the fact that national tours are now coming through as a primary stop.

    The music map is changing nationally

    The traditional top tier states of Nevada, New York, California, and Tennessee are all holding strong at the top of the list of most-visited states for music. However, the story of summer 2026 is the states on the rise. Colorado’s Red Rocks circuit, Atlanta’s per-capita chokehold, and the emergence of Asheville and Boise as new hot spots show that the live music scene is shifting dramatically.

    This story was produced by ThatsThem and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

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