Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Woman comes up with creative hack to combat dangerous (and obnoxious) LED car headlights

It started as a "petty" experiment using high-grade reflective tape, but it sparked a massive conversation about how dangerous night driving has become.

LED headlights, blinding car lights, night driving safety, TikTok car hacks, reflective tape, astigmatism driving, Consumer Reports headlights, road rage solutions

A car with LED headlights

Canva
By GOOD Staff,
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Cecily Knobler
Cecily Knobler
Cecily Knobler is a contributing writer for GOOD and Upworthy. She resides in Los Angeles.
See Full Bio
Jan 15, 2026

If you have driven on a highway at night recently, you know the feeling: You are cruising along when suddenly, your rearview mirror lights up with the intensity of a thousand suns. You aren't being abducted by aliens; you are just being tailgated by a modern sedan.

Since Toyota first introduced LED headlights to the U.S. market with the 2008 Lexus LS 600h, drivers have been locked in a cold war over visibility. While LEDs are great for the person driving the car, they are often a nightmare for everyone else on the road.

Enter TikTok. A young woman (@ __kachowski__) decided to experiment with flashing those beam rights back. With a Kendrick Lamar song to underscore her clip, she shows how she used SOLAS reflective tape to bounce the LED light off the passenger seat and back onto the drivers behind her. (We should note that we don't recommend this solution due to its potential dangerous repercussions.)


@__kachowski__

IM FIGHTING BACK IM TIRED OF BEING FLASH BANGED WHILE IM DRIVING HOME FROM WORK #FYP #ledlights

After millions of views and tens of thousands of comments, it was clear. A lot of people felt seen. One top commenter shares, "Those headlights are incredibly dangerous, especially for anyone with astigmatism," which itself got over 90,000 likes. Another insists, "It's ridiculous because I have been blinded DURING THE DAY by their headlights." Yet another says, "It makes me so mad—all these newer cars with blue LEDs. Sometimes they're so bright I legit can't see the lane lines. Stop using LEDs! What was wrong with the normal yellowish ones?"

Many wanted to know if the reflective tape worked. In fact, so many asked that the TikTok OP made a second and third video to address it. In the second, she gives tips like how to stick the adhesive on cloth vs. leather seats. She uses her phone flashlight to see what the tape looks like from behind and says she'll use her dad's car to try out real headlights later, (which they do safely in the driveway).

@__kachowski__

Replying to @nikkiamati4 #greenscreen YUPPIE UPDATE TIMEEEE #fyp #LED #ledheadlights #update


Some people seem disappointed after her third video on the matter illustrates that her plan does not, in fact, work. But commenters don't give up and share their own solutions. "Most of the time their headlights hit my side mirrors, but mine are electric, so I just turn each one out towards their car. Works like a charm."

Another was just impressed by her process. "Side note: it's real cute to imagine you and your dad working together to help you get the footage for this vid. Cute lil' bonding moment."

LED headlights, blinding car lights, night driving safety, TikTok car hacks, reflective tape, astigmatism driving, Consumer Reports headlights, road rage solutions A car with LED headlightsCanva

This person compliments her for a different reason. "Props for good journalistic integrity," to which she replies, "I’ve got no obligation to lie for some random tape company lol. I might buy some different reflective tapes and test them out to see which one works best, just for fun."

In the subreddit r/chaoticgood, commenters radically express their frustration on the now-deleted thread, "Fighting back against those 'f******' LED headlights."

Sometimes, the plan backfires. One Redditor says, "Ahah, I did this to someone on a back road once, and that truck showed me just how bright his lights could actually get, equipped with a full KC bar and all. I could not see right for f****** minutes after that."

Another admits they have, in fact, sometimes been the problem. "This. I confess to being one of those drivers when I got my new car. Driving home, wondering why I’m getting flashed, before realizing the sensors are absolutely useless on a country road. If the other car dips its lights, my stupid car goes 'Oh, the light has gone, time to go full dazzle.' Had to stop and read the manual to find out how to turn it off."

This article originally appeared last year.

astigmatism driving blinding car lights consumer reports headlights led headlights night driving safety reflective tape road rage solutions tiktok car hacks past events

The Latest

LED headlights, blinding car lights, night driving safety, TikTok car hacks, reflective tape, astigmatism driving, Consumer Reports headlights, road rage solutions
Past Events

Woman comes up with creative hack to combat dangerous (and obnoxious) LED car headlights

Artificial intelligence (AI) , Google, Technology, Online advertising, Persuasion, OpenAI, Manipulation
Science & Tech

Could ChatGPT convince you to buy something? Threat of manipulation looms as AI companies gear up to sell ads

artificial intelligence, ai, ai experts, work, business
Work & Money

A.I. strategist reveals the 5 questions to ask yourself before relying on an A.I. tool

dogs, language, dog training, scientific experiment, pet study
Science

A new study claims dogs can learn new words by eavesdropping on their owners' conversations

More For You

future predictions 2075, barbaric habits, Reddit AskReddit, societal change, medical advancements, factory farming, child influencers, future tech, cultural shifts

[L] A little girl flushes the toilet; [R] A dentist drilling in woman's mouth

Canva

17 normal habits we do today that will seem bizarre in 50 years

Hindsight is 20/20, but foresight is a little more complicated. Just as we look back at the Victorian era, with its arsenic makeup and child labor, and shudder, future generations will undoubtedly look back at 2025 and wonder, "What were they thinking?"

A recent thread on r/AskReddit posed a fascinating thought experiment: What’s something normal to us in 2025 that by 2075 will be seen as barbaric?

Keep Reading Show less
body language tips, how to be likable, nonverbal communication, mirroring psychology, eye contact rules, Duchenne smile, improve social skills, first impressions

A group of people socializing

Canva

Five subtle body language shifts that can make you instantly more likable

Communication begins long before you open your mouth. The way you stand, the position of your arms, and the micro-expressions on your face are all telling a story that strangers read immediately.

In fact, research suggests that the human brain forms judgments about a stranger's trustworthiness in as little as a tenth of a second.

Keep Reading Show less
tipping habits by generation, Gen Z tipping, tipping fatigue, Bankrate survey, service industry data, Gen X tipping, tipping etiquette, restaurant gratuity

[L] An older man paying his bill; [R] A young woman hands her credit card to her server

Canva

Are you a good tipper? What generation you're in might have something to do with it.

Tipping feels awkward largely because of the many unwritten and changing social rules we have to navigate. It is a bit embarrassing to admit, but I did not realize until about a decade ago that most people tip for haircuts. Even as an adult with a mortgage, I had no clue. I was raised in a small town with two barber shops where nobody tipped for that service. I would have gladly paid extra if I had known better, but nobody told me. As usual, my wife eventually had to set me straight. All of this confusion happens before you even figure out the correct amount to leave.

This brings up a question about whether there is a generational element at play here. When you get used to paying a certain price for gas or a burger, it is painful to watch those numbers go up. While there are many factors to consider, researchers may have found some answers.

Keep Reading Show less
Millennial vs Gen Z, cringe habits, Millennial pause, clubbing trends, viral TikTok, Laughing Lea, generational gap, French tuck, social media aesthetics

Two women having a conversation

Canva

She asked her Gen Z sister what makes Millennials 'cringe.' The answer was brutal.

There is a specific kind of pain reserved for the moment you realize you are no longer the "cool" demographic. For 32-year-old Lea, that moment didn't come from a gray hair or a sore back—it came from the comment section.

Lea, who posts on TikTok as @laughinglea, told Newsweek she was baffled when commenters started labeling her content "cringey" and "Millennial core."

Keep Reading Show less
revenge story, petty revenge, bad neighbors, HOA, towing, instant karma, Reddit story, justice, parking dispute, funny story

A quote card is overlayed on top a photo of a tow truck

Canva; Reddit | u/carbonlandrover

Tow truck driver gets perfect revenge on rude teen neighbors who blocked her driveway

A lot of neighborhoods have rules that should be followed, but some people feel entitled to ignore them. That’s exactly what happened when Reddit user u/carbonlandrover, a tow truck driver, encountered her teen neighbor’s wild party, and got completely blocked in by their guests' cars.

She warned them in advance, but when they ignored her and insulted her, she taught them a lesson they’ll never forget.

Keep Reading Show less
Harvard Business School date, Jezacat TikTok, bad first date, dating red flags, weaponized incompetence, dating an attorney, restaurant reservation fail, viral dating story

(L) A couple on a date; (R) A woman sits alone at the bar

Canva

She was thrilled to date a Harvard grad until the restaurant he chose had her heading home in less than an hour

A degree from an Ivy League university suggests intelligence, but as one woman recently discovered, it doesn't guarantee common sense—or basic manners.

Jezabel, an attorney who posts on TikTok as @jezacat, recently shared a first date horror story that has racked up over 7.5 million views. The date was with a graduate of Harvard Business School, but despite his prestigious credentials, he failed the most basic test of modern dating: logistics.

Keep Reading Show less
octopus, Secrets of the Octopus, National Geographic, Alex Schnell, marine biology, animal communication, interspecies communication, Great Barrier Reef, Scarlett the octopus, animal intelligence

An octopus looking at the camera

Canva

'Magical' clip showing octopus communicating with scientist is just incredible

Octopuses are often described as "alien." As marine biologist Dr. Alex Schnell explains, the description fits. "They're just so alien—they have three hearts that pump blue blood, no bones, and skin that can change color in an eye-blink," she recently told Newsweek.

But as the National Geographic series Secrets of the OctopusSecrets of the Octopus reveals, these creatures are far from unfeeling. A clip from the show highlighting Schnell's "magical experience" is capturing the public's imagination, revealing an intelligence that rivals more familiar mammals.

Keep Reading Show less
Reddit viral story, adult children moving out, toxic parents, family boundaries, smart home upgrades, paying rent to parents, bad parenting moments, tenant rights

[L] A woman argues with her mom; [R] A woman argues with her father

Canva

Parents told rent-paying daughter to move out. But then they realized everything actually belonged to her.

When a tenant moves out, they generally take their property with them. Apparently, one set of parents didn't get that memo.

A 25-year-old woman recently took to Reddit (u/TAMovingout) to share a satisfying story of malicious compliance. After her parents asked her to move out so they could have "alone time," they were shocked to discover that the luxury features of their home were leaving with her.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2026