Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

10 boys and 10 girls were left alone in separate houses. The results were shockingly different.

Videos showed the children living normally for the first two days, but then the experiment took a chaotic turn.

Boys and Girls Alone, social experiment, reality TV, Channel 4, Lord of the Flies, parenting, gender differences, child psychology, viral video, nature vs nurture

A girl plays with block while two young boys play a game

Canva
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Dec 01, 2025

It sounds like the plot of William Golding's Lord of the Flies, but in the mid-2000s, it was a very real, and very controversial, reality television experiment. Footage from the UK Channel 4 documentary "Boys and Girls Alone" is captivating audiences all over again, offering a fascinating—and chaotic—look at what happens when you remove parents from the equation.

The premise was simple but high-stakes: 20 children, aged 11 and 12, were split into two groups by gender. Ten boys and ten girls were placed in separate houses and told to live without adult supervision for five days.

While there were safety nets in place—a camera crew was present (though instructed not to intervene unless safety was at risk), and children could ring a bell to speak to a nurse or psychiatrist—the day-to-day living was entirely up to them. The houses were fully stocked with food, cleaning supplies, toys, and paints.

Boys and Girls Alone, social experiment, reality TV, Channel 4, Lord of the Flies, parenting, gender differences, child psychology, viral video, nature vs nurture YouTube

As the resurfaced footage shows, the results between the two houses could not have been more different.

In the boys' house, the unraveling was almost immediate. The newfound freedom triggered a rapid descent into high-energy chaos. They engaged in water pistol fights, threw cushions, and in one memorable instance, a boy named Michael covered the carpet in sticky popcorn kernels.

Boys and Girls Alone, social experiment, reality TV, Channel 4, Lord of the Flies, parenting, gender differences, child psychology, viral video, nature vs nurture YouTube

The destruction escalated to the walls, which the boys covered in writing, drawing, and paint. But the euphoria of freedom eventually crashed into the reality of consequences.

“We never expected to be like this, but I’m really upset that we trashed it so badly. We were trying to explore everything at once and got too carried away in ourselves,” one boy admitted in the footage.

Their attempts to clean up were frantic and largely ineffective, involving scraping paint and messily mopping floors. Nutrition also took a hit; despite having completed a cooking course, the boys survived mostly on cereal, sugar, and the occasional frozen pizza. By the end of the week, the house was trashed, the garden was littered with garbage, and the group had fractured into opposing factions.

The girls' house, however, looked like a different planet.

Boys and Girls Alone, social experiment, reality TV, Channel 4, Lord of the Flies, parenting, gender differences, child psychology, viral video, nature vs nurture YouTube

In stark contrast to the mayhem next door, the girls immediately established a functioning society. They organized a cooking roster, with a girl named Sherry preparing their first meal. They baked cakes, put on a fashion show, and drew up a scrupulous chores list to ensure the house stayed livable.

While their stay wasn't devoid of interpersonal drama, the experiment highlighted a fascinating divergence in socialization. Left to their own devices, the girls prioritized community and maintenance, while the boys tested the absolute limits of their environment until it broke.

This article originally appeared last year.

boys and girls alone channel 4 child psychology gender differences lord of the flies nature vs nurture parenting reality tv social experiment viral video past events

The Latest

BBC Earth, Dynasties, Emperor penguins, David Attenborough, nature documentary, Will Lawson, intervention, wildlife rescue, Antarctica, Mike Gunton
Past Events

A BBC crew broke the 'cardinal rule' of nature documentaries to save trapped penguins

Boys and Girls Alone, social experiment, reality TV, Channel 4, Lord of the Flies, parenting, gender differences, child psychology, viral video, nature vs nurture
Past Events

10 boys and 10 girls were left alone in separate houses. The results were shockingly different.

Kaprekar’s Constant, numbers, formulas, 6174, math equations
Culture

Why 6174 is 'the coolest number in the universe' and people remain amazed by this math formula

batman, subway, social experiment, batman effect, psychology
Science

Unorthodox researchers found that people behave better when Batman shows up in real life. No, seriously.

More For You

pit bull rescue, hero dog, Gary Thynes, Pittsburgh, WTAE-TV, dog saves owners, animal control, foster dog, good news, canine hero

(L) A pitbull on a leash; (R) Paramedics look after an injured woman

Canva

Pit bulls saves unconscious couple after flagging down a stranger

We often hear stories about the intuition of dogs, but a recent event in Pittsburgh serves as a powerful reminder that our four-legged friends are capable of complex, life-saving communication. In this case, a pit bull didn't just bark for help; he actively recruited a stranger to save his owners' lives.

The incident unfolded when Gary Thynes was in a local park with his own dog. He noticed a pit bull acting frantically, clearly in distress but hesitant to approach. Thynes, sensing something was wrong, decided to engage rather than walk away.

Keep Reading Show less
boss prank, workplace humor, wholesome boss, Taylor and Tony, TikTok, viral video, employee prank, good boss, funny work video, @tgerbs

Woman checking her cell phone

Canva

She tried to make her boss mad by calling him repeatedly. It backfired in the best way.

Workplace dynamics can be stiff, but for Taylor and her boss, Tony, the vibe is more like a chaotic family sitcom. Taylor, who posts on TikTok as @tgerbs, has built a massive following by sharing her wholesome, often hilarious interactions with Tony, a much older boss who has become a grandfather figure to her.

In a video that has charmed millions, Taylor decided to test the limits of Tony's patience. Her plan was simple: prank-call him from her desk phone, over and over, until he finally snapped. What could go wrong?

Keep Reading Show less
Michael Sheen, debt relief, not-for-profit actor, Wales, household debt, debt acquisition, Good Omens, financial crisis, predatory lending, celebrity philanthropy

Michael Sheen at the 81st Academy Awards on February 22, 2009

Chrisa Hickey via Wikimedia Commons

Michael Sheen bought $1 million of debt for 900 strangers just to teach greedy banks a lesson

Michael Sheen is best known for playing angels and vampires on screen, but for 900 people in South Wales, he’s become a very real savior. The acclaimed actor, famous for roles in Good Omens and Masters of Sex, has made headlines for a massive act of financial rebellion: he personally purchased—and then completely forgave—over £1 million ($1.29 million) of local debt.

In 2021, Sheen famously declared himself a “not-for-profit actor," pledging to use his earnings to fund social causes like this and the Welsh National Theatre. Now, a Channel 4 documentary, Michael Sheen’s Secret Million Pound Giveaway, has revealed exactly how he’s putting that money to work.

Keep Reading Show less
Ben Stiller, Severance, Emily Powell-Heaton, Stage 4 cancer, bucket list, viral story, metastatic breast cancer, Apple TV+, heartwarming, X

Ban Stiller with a quote card overlayed

Frank Sun via Wikimedia Commons

A 'Severance' fan with Stage 4 cancer made a 'bucket list' request. Ben Stiller's reply is perfect.

Due to their serialized format, terrific TV shows can create a real sense of community, sparking our imaginations in ways other mediums simply cannot. The very best, like Apple TV+'s mind-bending dystopian mystery series Severance, can also offer a comforting form of escapism.

Ben Stiller, the show's primary director and executive producer, was reminded of that fact over X, when a hardcore fan reached out with a seemingly long-shot request:

Keep Reading Show less
Genesis, Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, WOMAD, 1982 reunion, Six of the Best, progressive rock, Steve Hackett, music history, Tony Banks

Genesis performs on stage; (Inset) Phil Collins singing on stage

Genesis photo by Steve Knight via Wikimedia Commons; Phil Collins by Philippe Roos via Wikimedia Commons

The unbelievable 1982 Genesis reunion with Peter Gabriel was to save him from crushing debt

When the final curtain fell on Genesis’ farewell tour at London’s O2 Arena in March 2022, it marked the end of an era for the legendary prog-pop band. The core trio of Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, and Tony Banks had reunited for one last run, but there was a notable figure watching from the audience: original frontman Peter Gabriel.

Gabriel, who co-founded the band in 1967 before leaving in 1975, chose not to perform, viewing his attendance simply as a "rite of passage."

Keep Reading Show less
psychological tricks, social hacks, Reddit, communication, social anxiety, persuasion, de-escalation, body language, conversation tips, bystander effect

A group of people socializing

Canva

15 'psychological tricks' that can help you 'win' in almost every social situation

Let's face it: humans are social creatures, but that doesn't mean we are all naturally good at it. For many, navigating office politics, first dates, or heated arguments feels like walking through a minefield without a map.

But according to a fascinating and perpetually useful thread on Reddit, there are shortcuts. The thread, which asked users to share the "psychological tricks" they use to navigate life, became a goldmine of behavioral hacks.

Keep Reading Show less
Robin Williams, quotes, depression, mental health, Good Will Hunting, Dead Poets Society, loneliness, suicide prevention, World's Greatest Dad, inspiration

Robin Williams performs at the 2008 USO World Gala in Washington, D.C.

Chad J. McNeeley, U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

7 beautiful quotes about depression from the great Robin Williams

It has been over a decade since the world lost Robin Williams, a comedic force of nature whose energy seemed inexhaustible. When he took his own life in 2014 after battles with depression and Lewy body dementia, the silence that followed was deafening. How could the man who brought us the Genie, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Mork be in such pain?

But looking back at his vast body of work—from his frantic stand-up sets to his tender dramatic roles—it is clear that Williams possessed a profound understanding of the human condition. He didn't just make us laugh; he made us feel seen, especially those of us who have struggled with our own darkness.

Keep Reading Show less
military sleep method, fall asleep fast, insomnia hack, U.S. Navy Pre-Flight School, sleep technique, Sharon Ackman, fighter pilot sleep, progressive muscle relaxation, sleep tips, 2 minute sleep

A man in a military uniform tried to relax

Canva

The U.S. Navy's secret to falling asleep in 120 seconds is a game-changer for insomniacs

For most of us, a bad night's sleep means a groggy morning and an extra cup of coffee. For a fighter pilot, it can be a fatal liability. That is why the U.S. military couldn't leave rest up to chance.

According to a report by Sharon Ackman on Medium, the U.S. Navy Pre-Flight School developed a scientific method to ensure their pilots could get shut-eye anytime, anywhere—even with gunfire in the background. The method is surprisingly effective: after six weeks of practice, 96% of pilots could fall asleep in two minutes or less.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2025