Millionaire goes broke to prove he could make $1M from scratch in a year—his plan backfired

Making a million dollars in a year sounds impossible to most of us, but Mike Black—known as @mikeblack on Instagram and YouTube—decided to prove it could be done from scratch. The self-made entrepreneur gave up his money, home, business contacts, and safety net in a bold challenge he called the Million Dollar Comeback.
In July 2020, Black walked away from everything familiar. He wanted to show that anyone could bounce back, even from absolute zero, inspired by friends who’d lost their businesses and livelihoods during the pandemic.
"I knew a lot of people who lost everything during the pandemic and they got really depressed. I even had a friend that lost a $10 million business overnight,"
— Mike Black via Nas Daily
From day one, he filmed the whole journey. At first, he considered sleeping on benches. Then, a stranger with an RV gave him a temporary place to stay. He hustled to make his first $300 by reselling furniture, then scraped together enough to buy a computer and secure an office.
Early momentum built quickly: Black shared business tips, side hustle ideas, and his behind-the-scenes struggles with his growing audience.
But four months in, life threw him curveballs that no amount of planning could fix. His father was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. Quietly, Black was fighting his own battle too—two autoimmune diseases left him exhausted and in pain, though he kept filming without revealing the extent of it.
Despite these setbacks, he managed to earn $64,000 before his body finally gave out. With just two months left, he ended the challenge early.
"I have officially decided to end the project early. Now, as much as it hurts me to do this, especially with just two months left, I feel like it's the right thing to do,"
— Mike Black, 2021 video
In his final updates, Black thanked his followers for sticking by him through every up and down.
"We have been through a lot together. We laughed and cried together. We walked miles together and spent late nights in the office, working super hard when no one else was watching."
The project didn’t reach the million-dollar finish line, but it revealed something more important: how quickly real life can change priorities. For Black, family and health outweighed any social experiment.
Today, Black continues to share insights on resilience, business, and life on his YouTube and Instagram channels.
Grieving couple comforting each other
This response to someone grieving a friend might be the best internet comment ever
When someone is hit with the sudden loss of a friend or loved one, words rarely feel like enough. Yet, more than a decade ago, a wise Redditor named GSnow shared thoughts so profound they still bring comfort to grieving hearts today.
Originally posted around 2011, the now-famous reply was rediscovered when Upvoted, an official Reddit publication, featured it again to remind everyone of its enduring truth. It began as a simple plea for help: “My friend just died. I don't know what to do.”
What followed was a piece of writing that many consider one of the internet’s best comments of all time. It remains shared across social media, grief forums, and personal messages to this day because its honesty and metaphor speak to the raw reality of loss and the slow, irregular path toward healing.
Below is GSnow’s full reply, unchanged, in all its gentle, wave-crashing beauty:
Why this advice still matters
Mental health professionals and grief counselors often describe bereavement in stages or phases, but GSnow’s “wave theory” gives an image more relatable for many. Rather than a linear process, grief surges and retreats—sometimes triggered by a song, a place, or a simple morning cup of coffee.
In recent years, this metaphor has found renewed relevance. Communities on Reddit, TikTok, and grief support groups frequently reshare it to help explain the unpredictable nature of mourning.
Many readers say this analogy helps them feel less alone, giving them permission to ride each wave of grief rather than fight it.
Finding comfort in shared wisdom
Since this comment first surfaced, countless people have posted their own stories underneath it, thanking GSnow and passing the words to others facing fresh heartbreak. It’s proof that sometimes, the internet can feel like a global support group—strangers linked by shared loss and hope.
For those searching for more support today, organizations like The Dougy Center, GriefShare, and local bereavement groups offer compassionate resources. If you or someone you know is struggling with intense grief, please reach out to mental health professionals who can help navigate these deep waters.
When grief comes crashing like the ocean, remember these words—and hang on. There is life between the waves.
