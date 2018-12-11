Artist reveals the hidden side of long-term relationships in 15 perfect illustrations. 

For single people, long-term relationships can appear to be these amazing romantic experiences where couples do nothing but sit around and feed each other chocolate-covered strawberries all day. Unfortunately for practically every couple in history, this is not the case. That’s not to say there aren’t wonderful times, they’re just not quite as picture-perfect as Rom-Coms would have you believe.

Nobody knows this better than Los Angeles-based artist Amanda Oleander, who’s been documenting the lives of couples behind closed doors. In an interview with Bored Panda, she explained how she was “​enthralled by the way people behave behind closed doors, intimate moments we never get to see. Those are moments that can’t really be documented because if they were, it would alter the way the person behaved. So I draw them.”

You can check out some of Amanda’s work below.