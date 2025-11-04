Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

5 surprising truths that show romantic and platonic relationships are more alike than we think

“Most research thinks sex is the key difference, but it’s not.”

intimacy, friendship, romance, boundaries, norms, communication, platonic relationship, romantic relationship

Two friends laughing together outdoors.

Photo credit Canva
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesNov 04, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

The line between a romantic relationship and a platonic relationship isn't as bold as we think. Both kinds of connections rely on similar building blocks such as trust, laughter, emotional safety, and shared growth. Many assume sexual attraction and interaction are the main distinction, but the real difference might be in just how we label the behaviors.

What actually separates the two types of partnerships is heavily reliant on cultural norms and personal experiences. These are five surprising truths that significantly overlap the two kinds of relationships regarding sex, emotional intimacy, interdependence, communication, and commitment.

community, culture, environment, asexual, physical touching, expectations, perception, alignment Best friends in a casual hug.Photo credit Canva

How is sex connected to both romantic and platonic relationships?

You might think the answer lies in the question. Platonic relationships involve people caring for each other without romantic feelings. However, people engaged in a romantic relationship may not be having sex. Perhaps they are waiting for marriage, or they've been partners for a long time and no longer desire having sex, and particularly in today's environment, partners can be asexual.

There are also very liberal friendships where sex is a physical exercise between partners, not based on romance, merely pleasure seeking. A 2025 study in the National Library of Medicine found, "friends with benefits" is a hybrid zone where sex is part of a non-romantic relationship. This hybrid zone of shared trust, emotion, and sex isn't a casual hook-up, nor is it a romance.

Both relationship types can involve hugging, embracing, massaging, snuggling, and other forms of physical contact. Many of the norms that determine the type of partnership —romantic or platonic —can be set by the community and culture. A 2022 study in the National Library of Medicine showed that culture shapes which body regions and contexts are comfortable to touch. Some strong platonic ties can include physical contact, which might look romantic in different ways across cultures.

What is the difference between the two relationship types with emotional intimacy?

A 2025 study in Springer Nature Link asked participants to describe the difference between romantic and platonic love. They suggested deep affection was relevant in both relationships, but romantic love "feels" different. As to that difference, they couldn't describe it more than just a certain type of feeling. Many believed the true distinction was due to societal expectations, not the quality of the emotional intimacy.

A different 2025 study in Springer Nature Link found that affection and emotional experience were very similar in both friendships and romantic partnerships. Pleasant conversations, in particular, were tied to fondness and intense positive regard in both.

friends, inderdependent, people, lifestyle, satisfaction, frequency, vulnerability, touch Best friends playing around.Photo credit Canva

Is there interdependence for both relationship types?

An interdependent relationship requires mutual reliance. Particularly in romantic relationships, both people tend to value and prioritize the other's needs as much as their own. There can be joint plans for the future, lifestyle collaboration, and even shared housing. Platonic relationships can involve these tools and goals as well. In fact, many people expressed frustration that their deeply non-romantic relationships were not socially recognized and understood.

Is there a difference in how each relationship type communicates?

Communication may require more negotiation in a romantic relationship than in a platonic one. There can be more pressure to resolve issues quickly, while in a platonic relationship, flexibility with an understanding of "keeping in touch" can be the norm. A 2025 study in Colorado State University News found that romantic partners may expect more consistent communication. However, culture can define the amount and frequency that sets normal standards.

men, women, investment, mutual understanding, support, maintenance, healthy relationships, goals, benefits Best friends.Photo credit Canva

Commitment is very important in both relationship types.

Commitment is central to understanding long-term romantic relationships across cultures. A 2025 study in Communication Research Reports determined that the link between satisfaction and commitment was often determined by perceived stability. Relational uncertainty directly affects partners' psychological well-being and is crucial to a healthy attachment style. Regardless of relationship type, readiness, reliability, and investment are all important behaviors that help build better relationships.

Cultural norms shape how intimacy is expressed and interpreted. Some gestures may signal platonic closeness in one culture but suggest romantic interest in another. Both romantic and platonic relationships require investment, intimacy, clarity, and mutual understanding to thrive. These are the building blocks of healthy relationships, even when the goal or perceived benefits can differ.

romantic relationshipsplatonic relationshipsbehaviorscommunitycommitmentintimacyinterdependencecommunicationemotional intimacysexpartnershipsnaturerelationships

The Latest

job interviews, job applications, careers, funny job interview stories, weird job interviews
Humor

Candidates, hirers share 6 craziest, funniest things they encountered during job interviews

Joey Grundl, Domino's, pizza delivery, hero, rescue, kidnapped, Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour, Wisconsin, WITI Milwaukee
Past Events

Domino's pizza guy saves woman's life, then gets to meet Taylor Swift

sonogram, ultrasound, dog, baby, Inês Egner, Goulash, TikTok, viral video, pregnancy, funny
Past Events

An expecting couple's ultrasound photo has family members all saying the same, hilarious thing

intimacy, friendship, romance, boundaries, norms, communication, platonic relationship, romantic relationship
Culture

5 surprising truths that show romantic and platonic relationships are more alike than we think

More For You

cashless banking, bank policies, ANZ branch, Smart ATMs, cash withdrawal, digital payments, Australia banks, viral TikTok, bank teller, branch services, over-the-counter, customer rights, privacy concerns, surveillance, cash access, ATM limits, banking trends, closing accounts, Macquarie Bank, cashless society

Taryn Compton shares her disbelief after being told her bank no longer handles cash withdrawals.

TikTok | @basketballmumma

She tried to withdraw her own cash but the bank had a rule she never saw coming

Most people assume that if they walk into a bank, they can withdraw their own money without a problem. But for one woman in Australia, that wasn’t the case.

Taryn Compton, who goes by @basketballmumma on TikTok, recently shared her frustrating experience at her bank when she attempted to withdraw $3,500 in cash—only to be told that the branch no longer handles cash at the counter. The unexpected policy change left her stunned, and her video about the ordeal quickly went viral.

Keep ReadingShow less
Musharaf Asghar, Educating Yorkshire, Mr. Burton, stammer, speech, teacher, keynote speaker, inspirational, reunion

(L) A young man with headphones on speaking at a podium while listening to music; (R) His teachers watching nervously

YouTube | Photo by @OurStories

A teacher's simple music trick helps a 16-year-old boy overcome a debilitating stutter

For anyone who watched the hit show "Educating Yorkshire," it’s a moment impossible to forget. A 16-year-old student, Musharaf Asghar, who battled a severe stammer that often left him unable to speak, was encouraged by his teacher, Mr. Matthew Burton, to try an unconventional technique. Inspired by The King's Speech, Mr. Burton had Musharaf listen to music on headphones while delivering a speech, Metro.co.uk reported.

The result was stunning. Musharaf spoke fluently, and the entire nation was moved.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harrison Okene, Jascon-4, shipwreck, lone survivor, rescue video, diver, Nigeria, air pocket, BBC, The Guardian

A shipwreck underwater

Canva

Mind-blowing video shows the moment a crew member was found alive in a sunken ship after 3 days

It’s a piece of rescue footage so dramatic it looks like a scene from a Hollywood movie, and it's captivating audiences all over again. The video, shared by the BBC, shows a diver exploring the wreckage of a sunken tugboat, 100 feet below the ocean's surface. The diver sees a hand and assumes, like the 11 other crew members, that it's a body. Then, the hand grabs him.

This is the incredible true story of Harrison Okene, the lone survivor of the Jascon-4, and the moment he was found after three days trapped in a tiny air pocket.

Keep ReadingShow less
drone, dog rescue, coyote, Whiskey the dog, Chris Laughlin, Natural State Drone Solutions, thermal imaging, Arkansas, KATV, good news

(L) A young puppy; (R) A man operates a drone

Canva

Drone pilot helps missing dog escape from a coyote in dramatic rescue video

Commercial drones have a lot of applications beyond capturing nifty aerial photos for your wedding or real estate listing. In many cases, like disaster and search-and-rescue efforts, they can even help save lives. Natural State Drone Solutions, a company based in Russellville, Arkansas, uses the technology for pet tracking—and, in one dramatic example, they helped a couple rescue their missing dog from the clutches of a coyote.

Chris Laughlin, the company’s owner, detailed the encounter in an interview with Little Rock, Arkansas, ABC affiliate KATV. "The owners called me up and sounded pretty desperate," he said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cristian Marian Becheanu, Romania, hero, firefighter, toddler saved, well rescue, good news, inspirational, viral story, ISU Dolj

Rescuers attempt to locate survivors

Canva

After 11 hours of failed attempts, a local teen hero saved a 3-year-old from a well

It’s a story of "extraordinary courage" from 2013 that continues to circulate online, and for good reason. In a town in Romania, a three-year-old boy named Gabriel had fallen into a deep, narrow well. For 11 agonizing hours, a large team of professional rescue workers gathered at the scene, trying every method they could to retrieve him. Every attempt had failed.

As the situation grew more desperate, an unlikely hero stepped forward. Cristian Marian Becheanu, a local teenager, volunteered to be lowered into the hole.

Keep ReadingShow less
organ donation, bride honors son, heart recipient, emotional wedding, triston memorial, jacob heart transplant, love adventured, inspiring story, viral wedding, wedding surprise

Emotional bride at her wedding

Canva

Bride honors late son at her wedding and is stunned by who shows up to take his seat

When Becky lost her 19-year-old son Triston, the pain was immeasurable. But in the face of tragedy, there was one thread of hope: Triston's organs, including his heart, went on to save the lives of others.

Two years after his passing, Becky was preparing to marry her partner, Kelly. At the ceremony, they reserved a seat in Triston's memory. On that chair was a sign with a touching message:

Keep ReadingShow less
gaslighting, unnecessary products, consumerism, Upworthy, viral, wedding industry, whole body deodorant, tipping culture, smart appliances, health insurance

A woman using deodorant

Canva

21 products that are gaslighting us into thinking they’re essential. They’re not.

Some things in life are actually necessary—clean water, decent healthcare, basic human decency. But then there are the things that feel like they’re gaslighting us. The things we’re told we can’t live without, even though we survived just fine before they existed. Things like "smart" fridges, lawn fertilizer services, and yes—whole body deodorant.

Recently, our sister-site Upworthy asked their Facebook audience the question: What's a product or service that feels like it's gaslighting all of us into thinking it's necessary? More than 8,000 responses poured in. The answers were passionate, funny, and surprisingly unified. Here are 21 products, services, and systems people called out for pretending to be essential—when they might actually be optional, overpriced, or flat-out invented.

Keep ReadingShow less
dating, Reddit, viral story, bad date, first date, texting, Match.com, dating etiquette, payback

A man looks at his cell phone at a reastaurant

Canva

Woman texts ‘brutally ugly’ date by mistake—and he leaves her with the bill

There are some first dates that are merely awkward, and then there are those that become internet legends. A story from Reddit user u/Affectionate_Base827 is one of those timeless tales—a masterclass in cringeworthy moments and perfect payback that's making the rounds again.

The man shared his experience on the platform, explaining it all started promisingly. He met a woman on Match.com and, after a few days of good conversation, decided to meet.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025