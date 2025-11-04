5 surprising truths that show romantic and platonic relationships are more alike than we think

The line between a romantic relationship and a platonic relationship isn't as bold as we think. Both kinds of connections rely on similar building blocks such as trust, laughter, emotional safety, and shared growth. Many assume sexual attraction and interaction are the main distinction, but the real difference might be in just how we label the behaviors.

What actually separates the two types of partnerships is heavily reliant on cultural norms and personal experiences. These are five surprising truths that significantly overlap the two kinds of relationships regarding sex, emotional intimacy, interdependence, communication, and commitment.

Best friends in a casual hug. Photo credit Canva

How is sex connected to both romantic and platonic relationships?

You might think the answer lies in the question. Platonic relationships involve people caring for each other without romantic feelings. However, people engaged in a romantic relationship may not be having sex. Perhaps they are waiting for marriage, or they've been partners for a long time and no longer desire having sex, and particularly in today's environment, partners can be asexual.

There are also very liberal friendships where sex is a physical exercise between partners, not based on romance, merely pleasure seeking. A 2025 study in the National Library of Medicine found, "friends with benefits" is a hybrid zone where sex is part of a non-romantic relationship. This hybrid zone of shared trust, emotion, and sex isn't a casual hook-up, nor is it a romance.

Both relationship types can involve hugging, embracing, massaging, snuggling, and other forms of physical contact. Many of the norms that determine the type of partnership —romantic or platonic —can be set by the community and culture. A 2022 study in the National Library of Medicine showed that culture shapes which body regions and contexts are comfortable to touch. Some strong platonic ties can include physical contact, which might look romantic in different ways across cultures.

What is the difference between the two relationship types with emotional intimacy?

A 2025 study in Springer Nature Link asked participants to describe the difference between romantic and platonic love. They suggested deep affection was relevant in both relationships, but romantic love "feels" different. As to that difference, they couldn't describe it more than just a certain type of feeling. Many believed the true distinction was due to societal expectations, not the quality of the emotional intimacy.

A different 2025 study in Springer Nature Link found that affection and emotional experience were very similar in both friendships and romantic partnerships. Pleasant conversations, in particular, were tied to fondness and intense positive regard in both.

Best friends playing around. Photo credit Canva

Is there interdependence for both relationship types?

An interdependent relationship requires mutual reliance. Particularly in romantic relationships, both people tend to value and prioritize the other's needs as much as their own. There can be joint plans for the future, lifestyle collaboration, and even shared housing. Platonic relationships can involve these tools and goals as well. In fact, many people expressed frustration that their deeply non-romantic relationships were not socially recognized and understood.

Is there a difference in how each relationship type communicates?

Communication may require more negotiation in a romantic relationship than in a platonic one. There can be more pressure to resolve issues quickly, while in a platonic relationship, flexibility with an understanding of "keeping in touch" can be the norm. A 2025 study in Colorado State University News found that romantic partners may expect more consistent communication. However, culture can define the amount and frequency that sets normal standards.

Best friends. Photo credit Canva

Commitment is very important in both relationship types.

Commitment is central to understanding long-term romantic relationships across cultures. A 2025 study in Communication Research Reports determined that the link between satisfaction and commitment was often determined by perceived stability. Relational uncertainty directly affects partners' psychological well-being and is crucial to a healthy attachment style. Regardless of relationship type, readiness, reliability, and investment are all important behaviors that help build better relationships.

Cultural norms shape how intimacy is expressed and interpreted. Some gestures may signal platonic closeness in one culture but suggest romantic interest in another. Both romantic and platonic relationships require investment, intimacy, clarity, and mutual understanding to thrive. These are the building blocks of healthy relationships, even when the goal or perceived benefits can differ.