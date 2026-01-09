Skip to content
18 countries photoshopped one woman differently to fit their definition of 'beautiful'

Designers from around the globe manipulated a single stock photo, offering a fascinating and sometimes shocking look at various beauty standards.

(L-R) Original image of a woman, same woman Photoshopped in Mexico, same woman in China

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection
Jan 09, 2026

What happens when you ask 18 different countries to define the "perfect body"? You get 18 radically different results. That is the fascinating takeaway from "Perceptions of Perfection," a viral experiment conducted by Superdrug Online Doctors. The project challenged graphic designers from across the globe to take a single stock photo of a woman and Photoshop her to fit their specific culture's beauty standards.

The results were startlingly diverse, highlighting the immense and conflicting pressures women face globally. While designers in China and Italy slimmed the model down to a weight researchers estimated would be near-anorexic (a BMI of 17), South American nations like Colombia and Peru did the opposite, exaggerating her curves to create a voluptuous hourglass figure. Spain, meanwhile, produced the heaviest version, retaining a fuller, healthier look.

By placing these 18 images side by side, the project offers a powerful visual reminder that the "ideal body" is not a biological fact but a cultural construct. As the study's authors noted, the goal was to show that "widely held perceptions of beauty and perfection can have a deep and lasting cultural impact on both women and men," proving that chasing a singular version of perfection is a race no one can win.

The original photo.

Photoshopped for Mexico

Photoshopped for Argentina

Photoshopped for USA

Photoshopped for Syria

Photoshopped for Serbia

Photoshopped for Ukraine

Photoshopped for Philippines

Photoshopped for Romania

Photoshopped for South Africa

Photoshopped for Netherlands


Photoshopped for Egypt

Photoshopped for UK

Photoshopped for China

Photoshopped for Venezuala

Photoshopped for Spain

Photoshopped for Italy

Photoshopped for Peru

Photoshopped for Colombia

This article originally appeared last year.

Image from "Perceptions of Perfection"
