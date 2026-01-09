What happens when you ask 18 different countries to define the "perfect body"? You get 18 radically different results. That is the fascinating takeaway from "Perceptions of Perfection," a viral experiment conducted by Superdrug Online Doctors. The project challenged graphic designers from across the globe to take a single stock photo of a woman and Photoshop her to fit their specific culture's beauty standards.
The results were startlingly diverse, highlighting the immense and conflicting pressures women face globally. While designers in China and Italy slimmed the model down to a weight researchers estimated would be near-anorexic (a BMI of 17), South American nations like Colombia and Peru did the opposite, exaggerating her curves to create a voluptuous hourglass figure. Spain, meanwhile, produced the heaviest version, retaining a fuller, healthier look.
By placing these 18 images side by side, the project offers a powerful visual reminder that the "ideal body" is not a biological fact but a cultural construct. As the study's authors noted, the goal was to show that "widely held perceptions of beauty and perfection can have a deep and lasting cultural impact on both women and men," proving that chasing a singular version of perfection is a race no one can win.
The original photo.Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”
Photoshopped for Mexico Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”
Photoshopped for ArgentinaImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”
Photoshopped for USAImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”
Photoshopped for SyriaImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”
Photoshopped for SerbiaImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”
Photoshopped for UkraineImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”
Photoshopped for Philippines Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”
Photoshopped for RomaniaImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”
Photoshopped for South AfricaImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”
Photoshopped for NetherlandsImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”
Photoshopped for EgyptImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”
Photoshopped for UKImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”
Photoshopped for ChinaImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”
Photoshopped for VenezualaImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”
Photoshopped for SpainImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”
Photoshopped for ItalyImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”
Photoshopped for PeruImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”
Photoshopped for ColombiaImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”
This article originally appeared last year.