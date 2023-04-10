15 100-Year-Old Photos That Prove Beauty is Timeless
Vintage post cards and erotica from the turn of the century
A vintage post-card collector on Flickr who goes by the username Post Man has kindly allowed GOOD to share his wonderful collection of vintage postcards and erotica from the turn of the century.
This album is full of exquisite photographs of women from around the world dressed in beautiful clothing in exotic settings. In an era well before the internet, these photographs would be one of the only ways you could could see how people in other countries looked and dressed.
Take a look at PostMan’s gallery of over 90 vintage postcards on Flickr.
Vintage erotica c. 1920
Vintage erotica c. 1920
Japanese woman c. 1913
Japanese woman c. 1913
Maude Ewing Adams Kiskadden an American stage actress c. 1895
Photo courtesy of Flickr user Post Man.
Cambodian girl c. 1906
Cambodian girl c. 1906
Vintage erotica c. 1913
Vintage erotica c. 1913
Beduinin woman c. 1919
Beduinin woman c. 1919
Japanese woman c. 1920
Japanese woman c. 1920
Gypsy girl with Mandolin c. 1911
Gypsy girl with Mandolin c. 1911
Luzon Woman c. 1909
Luzon Woman c. 1909
Nepalese lady c. 1905
Nepalese lady c. 1905
Vietnamese woman c. 1908
Vietnamese woman c. 1908
Vintage erotica c.1919
Vintage erotica c.1919
Actress Anna May Wong c. 1927
Actress Anna May Wong c. 1927
English actress Lily Elsie c. 1909
English actress Lily Elsie c. 1909
Two women from Bou-Saâda c. 1911
Two women from Bou-Saâda c. 1911
Article originally appeared on 09.19.17