19 countries photoshopped one man to fit their idea of the perfect body

If you ask people what they think the “perfect" body looks like, you're sure to get a range of answers, depending on where the person is from. Last year, Superdrug Online Doctor created a project, “Perceptions of Perfection" that showed what people in 18 countries think the “perfect" woman looks like. The project was a viral hit.

They've recently released the male version.

This time, they asked graphic designers—11 women and eight men—in 19 countries to photoshop the same image to highlight the male beauty standards for their country.

Some of the images are certainly amusing, but the collective result is an interesting look at what people find attractive around the world.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection" | The original photo.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”. | Photoshopped for U.K.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”. | Photoshopped for Venezuela.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”. | Photoshopped for South Africa.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”. | Photoshopped for Spain.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”. | Photoshopped for Serbia.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”. | Photoshopped for Portugal.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”. | Photoshopped for Macedonia.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”. | Photoshopped for Nigeria.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”. | Photoshopped for Indonesia.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”. | Photoshopped for Pakistan.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”. | Photoshopped for Bangladesh.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”. | Photoshopped for China.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”. | Photoshopped for Colombia.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”. | Photoshopped for Croatia.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”. | Photoshopped for Russia.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”. | Photoshopped for Australia.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”. | Photoshopped for United States.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”. | Photoshopped for Egypt.

This article originally appeared on 09.14.17

