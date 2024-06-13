Intriguing reason why adults are switching back to 'dumbphones'

A year ago, a post on Reddit sparked a discussion about Gen Z going back to the old ways to have a peaceful and fulfilling life. The post was by u/findlaymurdoch, where he was asking people to suggest a good "dumbphone." His reason? “Looking to make the move toward a dumbphone as my screen addiction has gotten pretty bad," the user wrote. But given the current circumstances, he is not the only person to gravitate towards dumbphones. These simple feature phones providing minimal but basic services are attracting the attention of most Gen Z and millennials these days, reports the Guardian.

A dumbphone is a basic model of a mobile phone that is mainly used for voice calls and text messaging. It lacks the advanced functionality characteristic of a smartphone, including games, social media and other addictive applications.

This emerging new trend of “dumbphone boom” is powered by something that author Cal Newport dubbed “digital minimalism.” While the previous few years saw a rise in the usage of smartphones, the aftereffects of “living in a digital world” have caused the younger generations to feel tired of the multitude of apps and features. People want to retire from the endless doomscrolling and browsing and experience the joy of real-life experience.

The surge in demand for these vintage phones was first noticed when sales of Nokia phones with just basic call and messaging features, escalated in the US in 2022, reports Euronews. Tens of thousands of phones were being sold each month. "We see that the market for flip phones is up 5 percent," said Lars Silberbauer, chief marketing officer of Nokia Phones and HMD Global.

Silberbauer also reported that soon after the US, their sales started to pick up in Europe, as well. "I think the trend is really about people taking control of their own lives, of their own digital lives," he added. Teenagers have also begun to realize the impact technology can have on their mental health. And they have taken the onus on their shoulders to unplug from what weakens their mind or causes them to become more restless.

Another reason for people ditching smartphones and opting for dumbphones is their desire for “90s nostalgia.” Silberbauer explained that life in the past was much simpler and carefree, and the longing to rewind one’s life to that time has been driving the youth towards dumbphones. "People want to go back to the early 2000s or the '90s, I think that's a remembrance of a happier time, a time where things were a bit simpler," he said.

It is not only Nokia’s basic button phones that are high in sales these days, dumb phones are booming everywhere else too. For example, the LA-based Dumbwireless, which caters to personalized low-tech devices also noticed a soaring demand for these phones. Surprised by this trend, store owners Daisy Krigbaum and Will Stults said, “We have a lot of parents looking to get their kid that first phone, and they don’t want them drifting off on the internet,” as per BBC. So, they provide devices that have all the necessary features, but no social media, or distracting apps.

Another company that deals with devices like these is Techless by Chris Kaspar. Kaspar said that he intended to build “boring” but sleek devices that’d look much like an iPhone. One of their devices is called “Wisephone.” “It has no icons, just words, two colors, and two fonts,” he described the device, adding that it is “very peaceful, very tranquil.”

“We’re asking this question—what’s actually good for us?” Kaspar said. Undoubtedly, with the number of people drifting towards these old-school flip phones, the future for the dumbphone market looks promising. Plus, this is a positive sign that the younger generations are paving the way for a world that exudes wholeness in their mental well-being rather than living in a constant “digital life” competition.