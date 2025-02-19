12 years since 30 Rock ended 6 classic lines from the show are more relevant than ever

In 2006, the TV show 30 Rock was released into this world, and some of us have never stopped laughing. For over six years, this offbeat sitcom helped provide a much-needed distraction and consistently gave people joy. It received 104 Emmy nominations and 16 Emmy wins, plus countless other awards.
But upon a recent re-watch, it became apparent that the show wasn't just brilliantly funny. Through humor, some could argue that it often delivered more sage advice than most ancient scripture. In fact, even the most absurd lines of dialogue could be applied to current, everyday situations. And (most of) it totally holds up in the modern world.
Each character, from Tina Fey's Liz Lemon to Alec Baldwin's Jack Donaghy to Jane Krakowski's Jenna Maroney to ESPECIALLYTracy Morgan's Tracy Jordan, is like a modern-day guru. Here are examples of their takes on some of arguably the world's most important topics, even over a decade later:
ON DAILY LIVING
Celebrate 30 Rock GIF by University of Alaska FairbanksGiphy
Tracy Jordan: "Dress every day like you're gonna get murdered in those clothes."
Jack Donaghy: "Never follow a hippie to a second location."
Tracy Jordan: "Here's some advice I wish I would have gotten when I was your age. Live every week like it's Shark Week."
Frank Rossitano: "I get all my news from the radio in Grand Theft Auto."
ON SEX
Ill Do It 30 Rock GIFGiphy
Liz Lemon: "Here’s a little bedroom tip. Put a bag of popcorn in the microwave beforehand. That way, when you’re done, you have a treat!"
Jenna Maroney: "You know what they say, boys. If you can't stand the heat, get off of Mickey Rourke's sex grill."
Liz Lemon: "Here's a tip. Sometimes a lady likes to leave her blazer on."
Jenna Maroney: "Relationships are like sharks, Liz. If you’re not left with several bite marks after intercourse, then something’s wrong."
ON WHAT UNITES US
i want to go to there 30 rock GIFGiphy
Liz Lemon: "All of humankind has one thing in common: the sandwich. I believe that all anyone really wants in this life is to sit in peace and eat a sandwich."
Tracy Jordan: "You and me... it's not gonna be a one-way street. 'Cause I don't believe in one-way streets. Not between people and not while I'm driving."
Jack Donaghy: "Factories provide three things this country desperately needs: jobs, pride, and material for Bruce Springsteen songs."
ON KIDS
Complain 30 Rock GIFGiphy
Pete Hornberger: "When your kid throws a tantrum and holds his breath, you hold your breath too. When you regain consciousness, believe me, he's ready to leave that toy store."
ON EPIPHANIES
30 Rock Coffee GIF by PeacockTVGiphy
Tracy Jordan: "I finally understand the ending of The Sixth Sense! Those were the names of the people who worked on the movie!"
ON HARDCORE BELIEFS
Happy Crying 30 Rock GIFGiphy
Kenneth Parcell: "I believe that life is for the living. I believe in taking risks and also biting off more than you can chew. And also, people were yelling, and I got confused about the rules."
Tracy Jordan: "I believe that the moon does not exist. I believe that vampires are the world's greatest golfers, but their curse is they never get a chance to prove it. I believe that there are 31 letters in the white alphabet. Wait... what was the question?"
Jack Donaghy: "There are no bad ideas, Lemon. Only good ideas that go horribly wrong."