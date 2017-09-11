How 18 Different Countries Photoshopped One Woman to Fit Their Idea of ‘Beautiful’
Launch SlideshowOr, view as list
What the “perfect body” looks like varies greatly from country to country. Superdrug Online Doctors created a project called “Perceptions of Perfection” to highlight the different views of beauty from 18 different countries. They hired a designer from each of the countries included and had them all photoshop the same image to reflect the beauty standards of each country.
The series starts with the “original” photo and changes drastically from there.
Update: This article originally appeared on August 14, 2015.
Recently on GOOD
-
George Clooney Explained To The Press Why He Has Every Right To Voice His Political Opinions He’s not about to “stay in his lane” or “stick to acting.”
-
These Australian Target Ads Feature Full-Figured Women in Lingerie They have body-positive mannequins in their stores, too.
-
How Does the Education in Your State Compare to the Rest of the World? A fascinating map of each state’s educational level and its equivalent to a country in the world.
-
This Rare Aerial Video Of North Korea's Pyongyang Paints An Eerie Picture Of The Sprawling Cityscape The video reveals all the elements of a large city, with one glaring exception.
-
Virtuous Trolls Turn A Racist Forum Into A Home For Racing Fans They replaced hate with running, cycling, and sportsmanship.
-
Swedish Programmer Bet His Life Savings On Bitcoin And Saw His Net Worth Skyrocket He went all in back in 2013.
Recent
Facebook Falls Under Fire For Exaggerating The Number Of People The Platform Can Reach ARFID: A New (And Underdiagnosed) Eating Disorder Teen Shamed for Her Outfit Strikes Back Trump Wants To Be Like Bill Clinton. This Is Why He’ll Fail Former NFL Lineman John Urschel Was A Full-Time Student At MIT While Playing For The Ravens Post-DACA: How Congress Can Replace Obama's Program And Make It Even Better Mexican Ad Agency Mocks Trump With A Brilliant Lego Advertisement One State Wants To Give New Parents More Money And More Time Off Than Any Other Washington State Legislators Are Using Marijuana Taxes To Increase Basic Education Funding Why Texans Dove Into Harvey’s Toxic Floodwaters To Rescue Bats Barehanded Michael Bennett Did Not Mince Words As He Described Being Detained By Cops Cool Video Reveals Why People in Old Movies Talked Funny
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.