How 18 Different Countries Photoshopped One Woman to Fit Their Idea of ‘Beautiful’

Launch Slideshow Or, view as list

What the “perfect body” looks like varies greatly from country to country.​ Superdrug Online Doctors created a project called “Perceptions of Perfection” to highlight the different views of beauty from 18 different countries. They hired a designer from each of the countries included and had them all photoshop the same image to reflect the beauty standards of each country.

The series starts with the “original” photo and changes drastically from there.

Update: This article originally appeared on ​August 14, 2015.