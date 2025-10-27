Skip to content
7 brilliant lessons 'old people' share that are life hacks for any age

These tried-and-true life lessons are resonating all over again online.

An older man gives advice to a young teen

Canva
Oct 27, 2025

Experience is a good thing. The older we get and the more mistakes that we put behind us, the wisdom gained has more than just incredible value for ourselves. Sharing these life lessons with younger generations is good for everyone. There is a wealth of information available to anyone seeking a little guidance in their lives.

A Redditor shared that they appreciated an old man's advice from something they had read: “My grandpa once told me 'if you get on the wrong train, get off at the nearest station, the longer it takes you to get off, the more expensive the return trip will be.' He wasn’t talking about trains.” Finding this advice quite helpful, they sought more wisdom from the old folks. Through a Reddit post people started sharing some sayings they were told growing up.

These are some of the most helpful suggestions for navigating life:

"Be nice to everybody you meet on the way up the ladder. You'll see the same faces on the way down."

Treating people with respect and kindness goes a long way in any situation. If there's one thing that's been proven time and again about successful people, it's never guaranteed and most likely not to last forever. If you fall from the heights of achievement, it's good to have the compassion and help from others when you try to get back up. If you kicked them in the face on your way to the top, there's a good chance you're probably going to receive the same back during any setback.

A businessman climbs corporate ladder

"It's never the wrong time to do the right thing."

There's a few ways to approach this concept. First being that living a life of integrity always has value. A good example, when people say it's such a small thing it doesn't matter, can make a difference. But if we can't deliver on the small things that aren't as important, it's unlikely we will be doing the right thing on the big ones either. The second concept could be a reflection on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s quote in his speech to Oberlin College in 1964, "The time is always right to do what is right." Don't wait for the perfect moment or when it's most convenient. This is just giving power to a person's inaction, and there's no time to wait for social justice and civil rights.

"It's easier to STAY out of trouble than GET out of trouble."

This surrounds concepts like "pause before you act." It's a lot easier to be patient before a problem starts. Most of my own pitfalls in particular are of the "putting my foot in my mouth" kind that could have been avoided if I just sat for a second before I acted on the thought. I've heard the spiritual maxim that life gives us time on the really important decisions. Unless of course there's a car about to hit you so get out of the way.

"The windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror for a reason."

This saying is about letting go of the past. It's important to learn from our successes and failures, but dwelling on them keeps us from accessing what's actually happening in the moment. If I have important decisions to make in my life and I'm still focused on the oops from a week ago, I might miss the opportunity to do something great today. All the sages suggest living in the today. Easier said than done, but knowing a healthy direction is helpful.

Gif of Ron Swanson saying "I regret nothing'


"Whenever it feels like an argument is brewing, ask yourself, is this the hill I want to die on?"

I've met plenty of people ready and motivated to have an aggressive conversation over any subject. It's easy to be triggered into a battle of ideas, especially when we feel that we're right and the other person is wrong. An older mentor gifted me an amazing concept that I do my best to employ whenever these situations come up: "Does it need to be said? Does it need to be said right now? And does it need to be said by me?" In most cases the answer is 'no' so I get to shut up. It's actually a nice relief.

"You have two lives to live: the second begins when you realize you only have one."

This one hits me hard. It highlights how much time can be wasted pursuing and chasing the things that never mattered that much. Having a perspective shift and realizing delaying dreams, living passively, and avoiding risks is most likely not the life we want to reflect back upon. The book, Tuesdays with Morrie by Mitch Albom touches on this and showcases the importance of learning about love, life lessons, death, and forgiveness through meaningful interactions with Morrie, who is dying. It's incredibly helpful stuff.

A man embracing life

"When you're worried about what other people are thinking about you, keep in mind that they aren't."

The basic truth is everyone is focused pretty much on their own journey first. Worrying about other people's opinions is often based on imagined judgements. Learning to live an authentic life and pursuing what one's own heart wants brings a liberated and confident lifestyle. Looking for outside affirmation can never live up to the tried-and-true power found in self esteem.

I've never come across anyone in their later years talking about how much they wished they could have worked more and spent less time with the people they loved and who loved them. This life thing is confusing, but the basics are pretty clear: seek out the wisdom of those who have done it before. Learning how to bring these philosophies into action can lead to a better experience and an overall good life.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

