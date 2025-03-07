Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Seniors reveal the 5 things that make getting old better than being young

“You stop giving a flying f**k about so many things. It's very liberating.”

Old people dancing

You're not getting older, you're getting better.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesMar 07, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

There is one constant that happens the longer you stay alive: you get old. No matter the facial creams, exercise, diet, and pills that show up to promise otherwise, the longer you get to live on this planet, the older you will become. But getting old isn’t as bad as you may think. In fact, you might look forward to it.

Sure, you’ll likely be slower and lose some hair on your scalp while your body grows new ones elsewhere, but there are some perks to getting old that come along with the negative. The older folks on Reddit shared the best parts about being old, and experts have some insight into what makes getting old great.

You stop giving a f**k About the small stuff

Old man sticking tongue, making goofy faceGetting older means you're more comfortable being you.Photo credit: Canva

“You stop giving a flying fuck about so many things,” said one poster. And they are right. One British study found that people start to stop caring about things like social standing and appearance by age 46. The IDGAF-ness of a person grows and grows the longer they live on.

Why is that? Confidence. One study from the American Psychological Association found that people in their 60s to 70s experience higher self-confidence than any other age group. Being that at that age range, you’ve likely experienced so many highs and lows that you recognize how petty and temporary they are or have knowledge on how to process them due to previous experience. That can feel pretty freeing.

Wisdom

old man in an officeOlder folks offer plenty to young professionals.Photo credit: Canva

“Being wiser, due to experience.”

There’s some wisdom to that poster’s remark about wisdom. According to WebMD, the golden years are when a person experiences “crystallized intelligence.” This is when a person can use their knowledge and experience at their fullest potential, peaking in both so they can bestow it upon others or solve certain problems quicker than other whippersnappers in the same field. This isn’t just when it comes to particular expertise, but also in general life skills as well.

Better attuned with emotions

old woman with peace signEff it, be happy.Photo credit: Canva

“Personal happiness and service to others go hand in hand. Also appreciate suffering a bit more,” wrote one poster. There is professional opinion to back this up. According to Dr. Davangere P. Devanand, the director of geriatric psychiatry at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, one of the benefits of getting older includes becoming more emotionally intelligent for both yourself and the situations you are in.

“Older people have less emotional volatility and a better understanding of relationships and have figured out strategies for different situations,” he says. “Younger people often experience panic, for example, but after age 60 or 65, new onset panic disorder is rare and almost unknown because those neurons are just not there.”

Less migraines

woman with headacheGot migraines? You might age out of them.Photo credit: Canva

“The last headache I experienced was in 1992,” wrote one poster.

There’s some proof to back this up. According to WebMD and a study published in the National Library of Science, if you experience migraines they will lessen in bouts and duration as you age, typically going away in your 70s unless there are other physical issues that could trigger them.

Better sex

Old couple on a couch, cuddlingOld age doesn't mean intimacy dies.Photo credit: Canva

When asked if elderly people still had sex on Reddit, one poster said, “Oh, hell yes. As often as possible.” While there are certain physical and medical issues that may need to be addressed for safety and comfort, generally speaking sex can get better as you age. The reasons why are a mix of previously discussed perks of getting older. Since you have more experience, self confidence, and emotional intelligence, it is easier for you and your partner to achieve orgasm and connect emotionally.

So if you’re still worried about getting old, don’t worry. You’ll likely grow out of it.

adviceresearchold peopleyoung peopleboomermillennialsgen zwisdom

The Latest

woman looking up toward the sky; earth from space
Science

New MIT study says 'quantified proof' Earth's ozone layer is healing

Old people dancing
Science

Seniors reveal the 5 things that make getting old better than being young

Theresa Malkiel
History

How International Women’s Day reforms history, with roots from one Jewish immigrant

More For You

social media post with scientists

AMU is offering a lifeline to American scientists who want to continue their research.

Photo credit: LinkedIn/Canva

French university offers jobs to American scientists afraid of government censorship

As the current federal government in the U.S. has been freezing or cutting funding for several research grants, a French university has stepped in with an offer for American scientists. Aix Marseille University (AMU) is offering a program for them to continue projects that have been compromised or cut off.

“The program is called ‘Safe Place for Science,’ and will provide 15 million Euros in funding for some 15 researchers over a 3-year period,” said Clara Bufi, a spokesperson for Aix Marseille University, in an interview with 404 Media. “It targets, but is not limited to, climate and environment, health, and human and social sciences.”

Keep ReadingShow less
A sick person sitting on their couch

Scientists have made a potential breakthrough, discovering a new part of the human immune system.

Photo credit: Canva

Scientists discover a new part of the human immune system that could cure superbugs

Scientists in Israel have discovered a new part of the human immune system, shedding light on a potential "untapped source of natural antibiotics." The research focuses on protaesomes, structures inside cells that, according to the Israel Cancer Research Fund, essentially function as "cellular garbage cans," helping remove "unwanted or damaged proteins and helping the immune system recognize harmful invaders and cancer cells."

Now, as detailed in the scientific journal Nature and illuminated by the BBC, the new study has "addressed a question that remained unanswered for decades," showing that proteasomes can detect bacteria in cells—and then use old proteins as defense against that bacteria."

Keep ReadingShow less
Ear rumbling is a special 'superpower' that not everyone has
Mapping out the structure of the inner ear
via Eltpics / Twitter

Ear rumbling is a special 'superpower' that not everyone has

There are no two human beings who are exactly alike. One of the funny quirks of evolution is that some of us can do things with our bodies we think are routine but are impossible for others. Some people can wiggle their ears, others can't. Some can wiggle their nose like Samantha from "Bewitched" while others just look really silly when making an attempt.

Not everyone can lick their elbow but most wouldn't attempt to do so in public.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman chewing on pencil

Research is showing that chewing on your wooden pencil could help your memory when studying.

Photo credit: Canva

Study shows chewing on wood might be better for your brain than chewing gum

If you’re looking to improve your brain’s health, Korean university research is showing after dinner you should pass on chewing gum and start gnawing on your toothpick. Researchers at Kyungpook National University have found in a published study that the act of chewing increases blood flow and influences brain activity, along with finding that chewing wood could specifically improve your memory.

Previous studies concluded that chewing helped the brain given that it increases blood flow, allowing the brain to get more oxygen and nutrients quicker to help it function. However, the brain over time suffers through oxidative stress from reactive oxygen species, harmful molecules that damage brain cells. One way the brain protects itself from this stress is releasing antioxidants, which includes glutathione. Glutathione neutralizes these reactive oxygen species.

Keep ReadingShow less
Blind student holding a model of a hawk's head

3D models can help blind students better understand how the world around them looks.

Photo credit: Australian Broadcasting Company/Justin Hewitson

3D printing is helping blind students “feel” art, history, and other school subjects

Being a student who’s blind makes learning a bit different compared to their sighted peers. Most artwork is experienced through audio descriptions, an animal’s appearance is often imagined than known, and the phrase “bird’s-eye view” means very little when reading a map. However, 3D printing is literally putting more knowledge at the fingertips of blind and low-vision students at the South Australia School for Vision Impaired.

Through the work of models 3D printed by researchers at University of Sydney and Modash University, the visually-impaired students are able to receive a more enhanced learning experience to better understand certain subjects on par with sighted students.

Keep ReadingShow less
NASA says these 18 plants are the best at naturally filtering the air in your home
Plants great for filtering the air in your home.
via Nasa

NASA says these 18 plants are the best at naturally filtering the air in your home

In the late '80s, NASA sought ways to purify air in its space stations. To achieve this, they conducted a study to find the best plants for filtering toxins and converting carbon dioxide into oxygen.

In 1989, their results were published in a clean air study that provided a definitive list of the plants that are most effective at cleaning indoor air.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pouring a cup of tea

Brewing tea can remove harmful metals from the water.

Photo credit: Canva

Northwestern University study shows brewing tea removes lead, toxic metals from water

Researchers at Northwestern University have discovered another benefit for tea drinkers. A recent study revealed that brewing tea actually removes harmful and toxic metals such as cadmium and lead from the water. They have found that the heavy metal ions stick to the tea leaves and are trapped on them upon brewing. This means that the tea is safer to drink than the water used to make it!

The study published in ACS Food Science and Technology showed that the tea leaves acted as an absorbing filter for those heavy metals in the brewed water, with varying success depending on the type of tea, tea bag, and steeping time. The scientists found that the most effective combination of removing toxic metals through brewing would be to brew finely powdered black tea through a paper tea bag with a long steeping time.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tattooed man getting mugshot taken

A new study suggests that if you appear less attractive, you actually appear more innocent in court.

Photo credit: Canva

New psychological study suggests being ugly could actually help you in court

Do you think pretty people have it easier than others? While "pretty privilege" is a thing, it won't take you very far in court according to new research. A study published in Psychiatry, Psychology, and Law is showing that defendants that were considered conventionally unattractive tended to get more sympathy and leniency from jurors compared to their more attractive counterparts. If you're feeling surprised by this information, you're not alone.

Previous work and conventional wisdom would conclude that attractiveness would impact jurors to vote “not guilty” compared to their less good-looking counterparts. After all, there have been psychological studies in the past that have indicated that beautiful people were seen as more trustworthy than average or "ugly" folks. However, Professor Antonio Olivera-La Rosa of Luis Amigó Catholic University and his team found opposite results.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025