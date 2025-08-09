A 9-year-old girl asked Steph Curry why his shoes weren’t in girls’ sizes—his response was perfect

The controversial hairstyle Photo via Reddit





Sent to the principal’s office over something she was born with

Despite never having dyed her hair, she was sent to the principal for breaking the rules.

"One of my cousin's teachers took one look at her hair and sent her to the principal's office, insisting my cousin's 'unnatural, extreme' hair was in violation of the dress code and 'too distracting,' despite the fact that she's never dyed/bleached any part of her hair in her life," her cousin shared on Reddit.

The student tried to explain, but the principal refused to listen. Instead, she was given an ultimatum:

"When you come back tomorrow, I expect you to have dyed your hair back to its natural color and don’t dye it again! As long as you are at our school, you are to adhere to the dress code!"

Malicious compliance at its finest

Smiling, the girl agreed to follow the rules. And she did exactly what they asked—just not in the way they expected.



Since she had been told to return her hair to its ‘natural color’ and never dye it again, she dyed the white patch black to match the rest of her hair.



Teachers praised her for ‘fixing’ her hair—completely unaware that the white streak would grow back naturally in just a few weeks.

Her white streak returns—and the school panics

As expected, the white roots started growing back, and another teacher sent her back to the principal’s office.

This time, she stood her ground.

"Well, you told me to dye my hair back to its 'natural' color and to never dye it again! So I did just that. I dyed my hair the color of the hair on most of my head to get rid of the white streak, which, by the way, is how my hair naturally grows and didn't dye it again, so now the roots are showing! I did exactly what you told me to do!"

The school refuses to back down—until her parents step in

The principal wasn’t buying it and suspended her on the spot.

Her parents were called to pick her up, but they came prepared. They brought:

Old photos showing she had always had the white streak

Proof that poliosis runs in the family—her father had the same hair pattern

After seeing the evidence, the school had no choice but to reinstate her. However, they weren’t happy about it.

‘You’re lucky we’re making an exception’

Instead of apologizing, the school warned her:

"Extreme hair is still a distraction to the other students, and they are going to wonder why you're getting special treatment. Consider yourself lucky!"

From that day forward, she wore her white streak proudly—while continuing to receive judgmental stares from administrators.

Internet reacts: ‘This is the best malicious compliance ever’

The brilliant response earned plenty of praise online.

Other users criticized the school, with u/SpiritRiddle pointing out:

"I like how they were so quick to enforce the rule, but once they realized they had messed up, instead of apologizing, they tried to make it her fault."

She’s not coming back

After everything that happened, the student decided not to return to the school the following year.

She had proven her point, but she wasn’t about to stay somewhere she wasn’t respected.

And as for her white streak? She’s now wearing it proudly, knowing that no principal, teacher, or outdated dress code can take away who she is.

