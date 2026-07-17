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America’s friendliest states

Mountain West states lead the nation in community connection.

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Good Partner

By  Good Partner
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A young couple talking to a friendly elderly neighbor.
Photo credit: New Africa // ShutterstockA young couple talking to a friendly elderly neighbor.

The ways in which Americans connect vary widely by state. A range of factors contribute to a place’s overall character, but the time residents spend socializing, volunteering and helping people outside their own homes can shape how friendly it feels.

SmartAsset analyzed the 50 states by the number of minutes per day residents spend on these three “friendly activities,” using time and action as measures of how communities connect. The results offer a behavioral snapshot of where residents spend the most time engaging with others in their communities.

Key Findings

  • The Mountain West leads the rankings. Montana (No. 1), Utah (No. 2), and Wyoming (No. 3) took the top spots in the study, with residents of Montana averaging a nation-leading 95 minutes per day socializing, volunteering and helping others.
  • Mountaineers are the most likely to help others. Although West Virginia ranked No. 24 overall, its residents spent more time than any others providing unpaid help to people outside their own homes, about 30 minutes per day.
  • Rankings challenge some stereotypes. Despite its reputation for “Minnesota Nice,” Minnesota ranked No. 11, just outside the top 10. Washington, home to Seattle and its “Seattle Freeze” reputation, ranked No. 10.
  • Three Northeast states in the top 20. Although residents of Northeastern states are not always seen as especially warm by outsiders, three states in the region made the top 20: Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maryland.
Table listing the top 20 friendliest states in America.

The 20 Friendliest States

  1. Montana
  • Average Minutes Spent Socializing (daily): 43.36
  • Average Minutes Spent Volunteering (daily): 35.62
  • Average Minutes Spent Helping Others (daily): 15.89
  1. Utah
  • Average Minutes Spent Socializing (daily): 38.24
  • Average Minutes Spent Volunteering (daily): 32.46
  • Average Minutes Spent Helping Others (daily): 20.95
  1. Wyoming
  • Average Minutes Spent Socializing (daily): 35.57
  • Average Minutes Spent Volunteering (daily): 40.49
  • Average Minutes Spent Helping Others (daily): 7.07
  1. Oregon
  • Average Minutes Spent Socializing (daily): 53.74
  • Average Minutes Spent Volunteering (daily): 14.85
  • Average Minutes Spent Helping Others (daily): 12.36
  1. Illinois
  • Average Minutes Spent Socializing (daily): 32.37
  • Average Minutes Spent Volunteering (daily): 14.12
  • Average Minutes Spent Helping Others (daily): 28.43
  1. Rhode Island
  • Average Minutes Spent Socializing (daily): 52.15
  • Average Minutes Spent Volunteering (daily): 5.33
  • Average Minutes Spent Helping Others (daily): 17.35
  1. Nebraska
  • Average Minutes Spent Socializing (daily): 39.3
  • Average Minutes Spent Volunteering (daily): 11.08
  • Average Minutes Spent Helping Others (daily): 24.06
  1. North Dakota
  • Average Minutes Spent Socializing (daily): 35.5
  • Average Minutes Spent Volunteering (daily): 24.61
  • Average Minutes Spent Helping Others (daily): 12.88
  1. Missouri
  • Average Minutes Spent Socializing (daily): 43.44
  • Average Minutes Spent Volunteering (daily): 16.05
  • Average Minutes Spent Helping Others (daily): 11.86
  1. Washington
  • Average Minutes Spent Socializing (daily): 30.59
  • Average Minutes Spent Volunteering (daily): 24.04
  • Average Minutes Spent Helping Others (daily): 14.92
  1. Minnesota
  • Average Minutes Spent Socializing (daily): 30.33
  • Average Minutes Spent Volunteering (daily): 11.75
  • Average Minutes Spent Helping Others (daily): 25.18
  1. Massachusetts
  • Average Minutes Spent Socializing (daily): 35.38
  • Average Minutes Spent Volunteering (daily): 9.63
  • Average Minutes Spent Helping Others (daily): 20.91
  1. Wisconsin
  • Average Minutes Spent Socializing (daily): 36.51
  • Average Minutes Spent Volunteering (daily): 8.46
  • Average Minutes Spent Helping Others (daily): 20.86
  1. Colorado
  • Average Minutes Spent Socializing (daily): 27.08
  • Average Minutes Spent Volunteering (daily): 16.82
  • Average Minutes Spent Helping Others (daily): 20.31
  1. Maryland
  • Average Minutes Spent Socializing (daily): 26.05
  • Average Minutes Spent Volunteering (daily): 25.72
  • Average Minutes Spent Helping Others (daily): 12.39
  1. Michigan
  • Average Minutes Spent Socializing (daily): 38.9
  • Average Minutes Spent Volunteering (daily): 11.21
  • Average Minutes Spent Helping Others (daily): 12.98
  1. Tennessee
  • Average Minutes Spent Socializing (daily): 33.82
  • Average Minutes Spent Volunteering (daily): 9.45
  • Average Minutes Spent Helping Others (daily): 19.53
  1. South Dakota
  • Average Minutes Spent Socializing (daily): 41.61
  • Average Minutes Spent Volunteering (daily): 0.21
  • Average Minutes Spent Helping Others (daily): 20.61
  1. Hawaii
  • Average Minutes Spent Socializing (daily): 26.3
  • Average Minutes Spent Volunteering (daily): 14.84
  • Average Minutes Spent Helping Others (daily): 20.98
  1. Virginia
  • Average Minutes Spent Socializing (daily): 38.96
  • Average Minutes Spent Volunteering (daily): 10.92
  • Average Minutes Spent Helping Others (daily): 11.97

Methodology

This study uses data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ American Time Use Survey, extracted from IPUMS, over the most recent available four-year period. For each state, SmartAsset calculated the average daily minutes residents spent socializing, volunteering, and helping people outside the household. Those three measures were then equally weighted and summed to produce a total time value used to rank the states. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

Citation: Sarah M. Flood, Liana C. Sayer, Daniel Backman and Annie Chen. American Time Use Survey Data Extract Builder: Version 3.3 dataset. College Park, MD: University of Maryland and Minneapolis, MN: IPUMS, 2025. https://doi.org/10.18128/D060.V3.3

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

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    Who owns the beach? It depends on state law and tide lines

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    On most U.S. shorelines, the public has a time-honored right to “lateral” access. This means that people can move down the beach along the wet sand between high and low tide – a zone that usually is publicly owned. Waterfront property owners’ control typically stops at the high tide line or, in a very few cases, the low tide line.

    But as climate change raises sea levels, property owners are trying to harden their shorelines with sea walls and other types of armoring, squeezing the sandy beach and the public into a shrinking and diminished space.

    As director of the Conservation Clinic at the University of Florida College of Law and the Florida Sea Grant Legal Program, and as someone who grew up with sand between my toes, I have studied beach law and policy for most of my career. In my view, the collision between rising seas and coastal development – known as “coastal squeeze” – now represents an existential threat to beaches, and to the public’s ability to reach them.

    The beach as a public trust

    Beachfront property law has evolved from ideas that date back to ancient Rome. Romans regarded the beach as “public dominion,” captured in an oft-cited quote from Roman law: “By the law of nature these things are common to all mankind; the air, running water, the sea and consequently the shores of the sea.”

    Judges in medieval England evolved this idea into the legal theory known as the “public trust doctrine” – the idea that certain resources should be preserved for all to use. The U.S. inherited this concept.

    Most states place the boundary between public and private property at the mean high tide line, an average tide over an astronomical epoch of 19 years. This means that at some point in the daily tidal cycle there is usually a public beach to walk along, albeit a wet and sometimes narrow one. In states such as Maine that set the boundary at mean low tide, you have to be willing to wade.

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    Everybody in!

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    Sand wars in Florida

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    Along Florida’s Panhandle, pitched battles have erupted since 2016, with beachfront property owners and private resorts asserting their private property rights over the dry sandy beach and calling sheriffs to evict locals. When beachgoers responded by asserting their customary use rights, Walton County – no liberal bastion – backed them up, passing the local equivalent of a customary use law.

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    What about just adding sand?

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    The sea wall around this Florida Panhandle beach house blocks public movement along the shore. Thomas Ankersen, CC BY-ND

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    This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

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