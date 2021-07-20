Supportive Husband Writes a Fantastic Love List to His Depressed Wife
“I’ve lost all hope and even taken my anger out on my husband.”
This article originally appeared on 12.10.15
Imgur user “mollywho" felt her life was falling apart. Not only was she battling clinical depression, but she had her hands full. “I've been juggling a LOT lately," she wrote on Imgur. “Trying to do well at work. Just got married. Couldn't afford a wedding. Family is sparse. Falling out with friends, yaddadyadda." She was also upset about how she treated her new husband. “I've not been the easiest person to deal with. In fact, sometimes I've lost all hope and even taken my anger out on my husband."
When she returned home from a business trip in San Francisco, mentally exhausted, she collapsed on her bed and cried. Then she noticed some writing on the bedroom mirror. It was a list that read:
Reasons I love my wife
1. She is my best friend
2. She never quits on herself or me
3. She gives me time to work on my crazy projects
4. She makes me laugh, every day
5. She is gorgeous
6. She accepts the crazy person i am
7. She's the kindest person i know
8. She's got a beautiful singing voice
9. She's gone to a strip club with me
10. She has experienced severe tragedy yet is the most optimistic person about humanity i know
11. She has been fully supportive about my career choices and followed me each time
12. Without realizing it, she makes me want to do more for her than i have ever wanted to do for anyone
13. She's done an amazing job at advancing her career path
14. Small animals make her cry
15. She snorts when she laughs
Image via Imgur
This amazing show of support from her husband was exactly what she needed. “I think he wanted me to remember how much he loves me," she wrote. “Because he knows how quickly I forget. He knows I struggle to see good in the world, and especially the good in myself. But here it is. A testament and gesture of his love. Damn, I needed it today…"
She ended her post with some powerful words about mental illness.
“I'm not saying mental illness is cured by nice words on a mirror. In fact, it takes professional care, love, empathy, sometimes even medication just to cope. Many people struggle with it mental illness - more than we probably even realize. And instead of showing them hate or anger when they act out. Show them kindness and remind them things can and WILL get better. Everyone needs a little help sometimes. If that person can't be you - see if you have any resources for therapy."
Want to share this article with your friends? Just copy and paste this link:
http://good-mag.co/HusbandsList
(H/T Imgur)