Communities

Mom’s blistering rant on how men should be blamed for all unwanted pregnancies going crazy viral. 

by Tod Perry

September 18, 2018 at 15:30
Copy Link
via Hey Paul Studios/Flickr

Members of the Church of Latter Day Saints, commonly known as Mormons, are a conservative group who aren’t known for being vocal about sex.

But best selling author, blogger, and mother of six, Gabrielle Blair, has kicked that stereotype to the curb with a pointed thread on reducing unwanted pregnancies. And her sights are set directly at men.

She wrote a Cliff’s Notes version of her thread on her blog:

If you want to stop abortion, you need to prevent unwanted pregnancies. And men are 100% responsible for unwanted pregnancies. No for real, they are. Perhaps you are thinking: IT TAKES TWO! And yes, it does take two for _intentional_ pregnancies.

But ALL unwanted pregnancies are caused by the irresponsible ejaculations of men. Period. Don’t believe me? Let me walk you through it. Let’s start with this: women can only get pregnant about 2 days each month. And that’s for a limited number of years.

Here’s the whole thread. It’s long, but totally worth the read.

Blair’s controversial tweet storm have been liked hundreds of thousands of time, with the original tweet earning nearly 200,000 likes since it was posted on Thursday, September, 13.

The reactions have earned her both praise and scorn.

Most of the scorn was from men.

But Blair wouldn’t budge.

For other men, the tweet thread was a real eye-opener.

Women everywhere applauded Blair’s bold thread.

Share image by Gabrielle Blair/Flickr.

Mom's blistering rant on how men should be blamed for all unwanted pregnancies going crazy viral. 
