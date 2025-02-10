Skip to content
Brother sews incredible prom dress for sister after finding out parents can’t afford one

The brother assembled everything needed and made the gorgeous dress from scratch.

Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
alejandro martinez
GOOD Staff
Feb 10, 2025
GOOD Staff
Siblings fight over the silliest things, from the last slice of pizza to whose turn it is to take out the trash. But they always have each other's backs. When Maverick Francisco Oyao learned his parents couldn’t afford a prom dress for his sister, Lu Asey, he was disappointed but determined. Maverick decided to make her a beautiful winter ball gown himself. He documented the entire process on Facebook, and it quickly went viral.

Representative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Genaro ServínRepresentative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Genaro Servín

It all began when their school announced the Junior and Senior Prom. Maverick shared that his sister, in her final year of junior high, really wanted to attend. Feeling heartbroken, Maverick decided to make her a dress himself, ensuring she wouldn't miss out on the special night.

Maverick, who has a Bachelor of Culture and Arts Education with no background in design, turned to the internet for guidance. He browsed YouTube and Google to study various ball gown designs. He took inspiration from Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco's Spring and Summer Collection. He then conceptualized and sketched his design, choosing blue and white to match the prom's winter ball theme.

Representative Image Source: Fashion designer Michael Cinco with models walk the red carpet after his show during D3 Presents: DIFF Fashion Forward on day seven of the 13th annual Dubai International Film Festival held at the Madinat Jumeriah Complex on December 13, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF)Image Source: Fashion designer Michael Cinco with models walk the red carpet after his show during D3 Presents: DIFF Fashion Forward during the 13th annual Dubai International Film Festival. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF)

He knew the challenges of making the dress but never backed out. In his post, he said, "The untold story of a loving [elder brother]." "I didn't expect that I could do this on time. I even doubted myself if I could do this or not because the concept is different from what is already being done. But God is really good. He did not abandon me."

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Photo by PixabayRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Pixabay

The end product was a masterpiece as Maverick was able to create an incredible skirt using royal blue fabric, adorned with white satin ribbons in a criss-cross pattern. To enhance the skirt's beauty, he added white plastic flowers with crystal beads. For the bodice, Maverick hand-painted a beautiful ombré that blended seamlessly with the skirt. The finishing touch was a pair of dramatic butterfly sleeves.

In the Facebook post, Maverick wrote, "The only ball gown is required which is the rent is very expensive, maybe mama and papa can't afford it, I told her you might not be able to continue or what because where do we get a rental? And she insisted that she really wants to join because it's her last year in Junior High." He then decided to do it himself.

"I've done my part very well as your supportive brother and I will never get tired of supporting you, that's your brother's promise to you." He even singled out a note for his sister, "I hope I make you happy this Valentine's Day. Even though we didn't get your wish for the best dress, for me it was the best dress and the best because you are wearing it. Your brother loves you so much."

The post has been widely appreciated online as it has managed to garner over 90,000 likes and 66,000 shares. Users were impressed and deeply moved by the love and dedication Maverick showed for his sister. @christianisabel.belenosanpedro wished him luck for his future and commented, "Wow I hope you get a scholarship at design school or a designer takes you in as an apprentice. Good job." Another user, @krishyyy023, commented, "Man! I had goosebumps when I saw the result. Amazing!!

Image Source: Facebook I @gianellopi28Image Source: Facebook I @gianellopi28

Image Source: Facebook I @Image Source: Facebook I @aquariusbaby29

This article originally appeared last year.

