Hold on tight: 5 reasons why 'job hugging' might be the best way to save your career

Sometimes, patience and preparation for change have more value than unprepared, blind leaps.

Crowd of people and a woman sips coffee at work.

Mark Wales
By Mark WalesSep 17, 2025
The U.S. job market has seemingly entered a phase of limited prospects and discouraging outlooks. Opportunity for career advancement through occupation switching has been rather dire. Many employees may be experiencing high levels of job dissatisfaction, but with a poorly performing job market, they seem to be holding fast to their current positions.

When people hold onto their ongoing employment because of need instead of want, it's called "job hugging." Newsweek published a 2025 article on the current job market and found this "job hugging" culture to be on the rise. "Experts say it serves as another signal of labor market weakness as well as prevalent financial challenges, and marks a significant shift away from the 'job hopping' culture that defined post-COVID America," writes Hugh Cameron.

interviews, resume, labor market, COVID, seniority, tenure, low turnover, promotions People waiting to be interviewed.Image via Canva - Photo by studioroman

This practice might be concerning or even frowned upon by the companies themselves. But, for the individual workers, holding onto and securing a job in a challenging market might be the most logical decision.

These are 5 reasons why "job hugging" could be in the best interest of your career:

1. Seniority is power

Many companies value seniority. They can even base their promotions specifically on in-company experience.

A 2025 guide published by the career search engine Indeed lists the benefits of an organization promoting because of seniority: low turnover, clear metrics for advancement, rewarding loyalty, and employees acquire the training and skills necessary to receive promotions.

2. Tenure with a company offers an increased ability to network within the company

networking, mentors, advisors, advice, reputation, network size, company structure Business professionals in the workplace.Image via Canva - Photo by VioletaStoimenova

When you put time into a company, you have an opportunity to meet and work with people on a consistent basis. There's a clear path to networking with mentors and advisors who can offer advice, share knowledge, and help guide your career path. Building a strong reputation can lead to future job opportunities. Should challenges arise, they can be the first people you reach out to for help changing careers.

Cornell University published a 2023 study that found tenure gave specific advantages in network size and diversity; remaining in a business builds history and relationships.

3. There is inherent vulnerability in being a newbie

newbie, professionals, layoff structure, skills, performance based, ecnomic uncertainty, job security The resume of a new employee.Image via Canva - Photo by 89Stocker

There are always different layoff methods within individual companies. But, generally, professional layoff structures follow the elimination of newly hired workers first. A 2023 report from CNBC said, "A company could cut jobs based on skills or performance, for instance, but managers would need access to that related data to adequately explain why an employee's skills or performance was not enough to keep them."

It's much easier to set a standard based on tenure. In regards to job security, remaining with a company can be the safest strategy, particularly in times of economic uncertainty.

4. Holding onto a job actually affords more flexibility for skill-building

The longer you remain in any enterprise, the more familiar you become with the job and the workload. Having a consistent work experience allows for more flexibility to learn and grow in your free time or even on the company's dollar.

A 2023 study by the Institute of Labor Economics found that even when people were overqualified or worked mismatched jobs, they had a "12% greater likelihood of obtaining on-the-job training than workers whose qualification and experience matched their role."

In other words, the ability to find training exists within a company's structure and isn't specifically found by moving or changing career pathways.

5. There's a space to leverage your position for when the market rebounds

Holding on to a job in a troubled market affords you a means to make money and await the proper time to branch out and advance your career.

A 2024 article published by the U.S. government's Office of Financial Research showed that tenured employees have more of a financial cushion and perceived security to take a risk in job switching. Taking full advantage of the secured position can help a person prepare to make a change when the job market stabilizes. A simple truth of economics? That companies are less likely to offer better-paying jobs when demand is scarce.

job switching, job security, position change, job training, financial cushion, qualifications 'The Office.' media0.giphy.com

After COVID-19, there was a movement to find more rewarding jobs and to explore different career opportunities. However, years later, with an unforgiving job market, people are holding onto the jobs that they've been able to secure—occupations that they might not even like, but need in order to pay the bills.

The important thing to remember is that "job hugging" today doesn't mean you'll be "job hugging" tomorrow. Sometimes, patience and preparation for change have more value than unprepared, blind leaps.

