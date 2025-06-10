Parents share 7 great, cheap ideas for when their kids are home all summer

The summer is here and the kids are out of school. There's only so much video gaming and phone watching any parent can allow before the internal radar suggests forcing them to do something different. Not everyone has the budget to travel or the means to send them off to a summer camp.

One of the great things about a message board is people can share their needs and the community comes to the rescue. Sure the age old advice of tell your kids to go outside and play is a solid suggestion, but there are so many more activities available for a family on a budget.

A redditor asked the community for help because the budget they had for the upcoming summer was $0. The called it a, "No spend summer with 3 kids." These are some of the suggestions the community came back with and they're great:

Putting coins in the bank. Image via Canva - Photo by 89Stocker

Indoor camping adventures

"Build a fort with blankets and furniture for them to hide out in! flashlights, s-mores/popcorn and storytelling!"

When I was a youngster this was a favorite. Most of the fun was in the building of the fort so, I suggest you let the kids participate in the construction phase.

Parks and playgrounds

"I don't know how old your kids are, but my mum used to pack some food, water and a book and we cycled to different playgrounds. It was her time to read and when we were bored, we would go to another one. We never actually made it to more than 2 in a day, because we never got bored of playing on the playground :)"

My favorite about this one is the suggestion seems to be making an adventure out of it. It's one thing to go to a playground. It's a whole other experience when it's turned into an event. Any opportunity for them to work on some interactive social skills is a plus.

Kids on the playground. Image via Canva - Photo by Wavebreakmedia

The local library and museums

"Also, check out your local library, as they often have tickets or passes to local museums that you can access then with your library card. Also, some museum have 'free' nights or days, so check the schedule."

Not every child is old enough for the library nor finds a book an exciting adventure. However libraries sometimes put on events for kids that include educational games which can be a lot of fun. Grabbing a free pass to the museum from the library is also a really smart idea. Information should be available on the museum's website or by finding the local number and calling it.

Let them get wet

"Public splash pads! They are so many places and are super fun for bringing a picnic lunch after as well."

Kids like to make a mess. Making a mess out of water on someone else's turf means no clean up besides a dry off. Just be sure to bring a towel or you can expect some shivering.

City funded events

"Not every town does this, but many have free events throughout the summer--my city does free movie nights showing kids movies every other week in the summer. They set up a projector screen in a park and you bring blankets/chairs."

Cities often put on different events during the summertime in particular. You can find information about upcoming events at the local library, city websites, and local platforms such as Facebook Events.

Children at the zoo feeding a giraffe. Image via Canva - Photo by kali9

Bring on the animals

"Our local humane society is a favorite spot for us to visit! We are now official volunteers (socializing dogs, cleaning bunny cages, etc) but for years we would just go and see the animals. The cat rooms always had a few cats out that you could watch or play with."

I really like this idea, but I would suggest being prepared for the "We want a pet conversation" that may come. Even the free ones still come with the lifetime feeding and healthcare costs. But, the family pet experience can be an invaluable tool for teaching responsibility and fostering love. You can always look for coupons or event discounts at the local zoo. It's a lot easier to say no to buying a giraffe than a kitten.

The budding artist

"My little boy loved to 'paint' the driveway with a bucket of water and a clean paintbrush. Extra fun after a chalk day."

A handful of colored chalk or some water-based outdoor paints can be found rather affordably. The larger store chains often have specials for the summer and there's always places that have kid grab bins for a dollar. The best part is you only need to grab a hose and wash it away, maybe spraying the kids in the process too.

Happy summer! Wishing you a great season and hoping these tips help you find some more affordable adventures that will last all summer long.