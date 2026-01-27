Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Brothers vs. Sisters: Who is actually kinder to their siblings? Science finally has an answer.

We assume boys are the aggressive ones, but a new global study suggests that when it comes to family, the rules change completely.

sibling rivalry, brother vs sister aggression, family psychology, Arizona State University study, female aggression in families, direct aggression, social role theory

A younger brother pulls his sister's hair

Canva
By GOOD Staff,
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Mark Wales
Mark Wales
Mark Wales is a contributing writer for GOOD, residing in Los Angeles, California, who specializes in stories on science and culture.
See Full Bio
Jan 27, 2026

I once threw a butter knife at my brother. In my defense, I missed.

Science would describe this as direct aggression. History suggests that males are generally more predisposed to direct, physical aggression than females. We have centuries of documented stories and research to confirm that men are usually the ones starting the fights.

But is there a difference in the way we act inside the house versus how we act outside of it? My personal story notwithstanding, recent research suggests that while men might be aggressive to the world, they are often softer with their siblings. Sisters? It turns out the dynamic is the exact opposite.

sibling rivalry, brother vs sister aggression, family psychology, Arizona State University study, female aggression in families, direct aggression, social role theory Siblings engaging in a pillow fightCanva

The Findings

A recent study published in Oxford Academic analyzed data taken from 24 different societies around the globe. Researchers from Arizona State University (ASU) found that women were just as aggressive and, in many instances, even more aggressive than their male siblings.

"The results suggest that the dynamics of aggression within the family are different from those outside of it," the authors of the study wrote.

Essentially, context is everything. Much of the previous research on this topic focused on how men and women treat strangers or peers. When you look at how they treat their own blood relatives, the script flips.

The "Safe Zone" for Fighting

Douglas Kenrick, a psychology professor at ASU and co-author of the study, noted that these findings challenge two major assumptions we have held for years.

"All the earlier research suggested two truisms about aggression: 1. Males are more aggressive, and 2. People are kinder to their blood relatives," Kenrick told PsyPost.

However, their data showed that people are actually more likely to yell at or hit a brother or sister than a friend. Furthermore, they found that "sisters are at least as aggressive as brothers."

This backs up a 2024 study in Science Direct which observed that while male friends fought more than female friends, those differences vanished completely when looking at siblings.

sibling rivalry, brother vs sister aggression, family psychology, Arizona State University study, female aggression in families, direct aggression, social role theory YouTube

It Is Not Just Cultural

One might assume this is a result of Western culture or specific societal norms. Social role theory usually implies that gender behavior is governed by how we are raised.

But the researchers found this pattern everywhere.

"We found the same pattern everywhere we looked and there were no systematic relationships with how wealthy a society was, or how broadly egalitarian," said Michael E. W. Varnum, a study co-author.

Whether the society was rich or poor, strict or loose, sisters were consistently just as aggressive as brothers.

"I think the big story here is that when it comes to sibling interactions, women are at least as aggressive as men," Varnum said. "This is true not only in childhood, but adulthood."

The Takeaway

My brother and I are very close today. And for the record, I actually meant to miss with that butter knife, which doesn't make the incident much better, but it gives us a good laugh now that we are older.

It is interesting to note that the aggression dynamics shift so heavily between the community and the living room. It seems that for sisters especially, the family unit is a space where the gloves can truly come off.

sibling rivalry, brother vs sister aggression, family psychology, Arizona State University study, female aggression in families, direct aggression, social role theory YouTube

This article originally appeared last year.

arizona state university studybrother vs sister aggressiondirect aggressionfamily psychologyfemale aggression in familiessibling rivalrysocial role theorypast events

The Latest

sibling rivalry, brother vs sister aggression, family psychology, Arizona State University study, female aggression in families, direct aggression, social role theory
Past Events

Brothers vs. Sisters: Who is actually kinder to their siblings? Science finally has an answer.

Genesis Carpet Crawlers 1999, Peter Gabriel reunion, Phil Collins, Trevor Horn producer, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, Tony Banks interview, prog rock history
Past Events

In 1999, Genesis quietly revamped a '70s classic with Peter Gabriel and it remains sadly overlooked

stroke, speech therapy, medical breakthrough, wearable device, accessibility
Science

'Intelligent' neck device detects words and emotions, giving stroke survivors a literal new voice

Psychology, Relationships, Ethics, Conflict, Emotions, Forgiveness, Counseling, Virtue, Character virtue
Culture

A counseling professor unpacks the difference between letting go and making up

More For You

saddest songs ever, Tears in Heaven story, Something in the Way Nirvana, The Drugs Don't Work, music psychology, sad music science, Annaliese Micallef Grimaud, emotional music

A woman listens to music on her headphones

Canva

These are the saddest songs ever recorded according to science and fans

It is impossible to objectively determine the single saddest song ever written. Music is subjective. One person might find comfort in a folk song about the apocalypse while another finds dark humor in a punk song about heartbreak.

Sadness lives in a nuanced zone beyond hard science. But that has not stopped researchers from trying to quantify it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Codie Sanchez, hiring tips, coffee order personality test, business psychology, decision making skills, hiring red flags, Chris Williamson podcast, narcissism signs

A man orders coffee at a coffee shop

Canva

A CEO claims she can immediately tell how successful you are by how you order coffee

Is there job related data to be gathered from your morning latte run? Most of us would say no. We assume our caffeine habits are private. But according to one high profile CEO, the way you behave at the register says everything about your potential as an employee.

Codie Sanchez is a heavy hitter in the world of finance. A best selling author and investor with a massive portfolio ranging from laundromats to cannabis companies, she knows a thing or two about efficiency.

Keep ReadingShow less
Boys and Girls Alone, Channel 4 documentary, social experiment kids, Lord of the Flies real life, child psychology, gender differences behavior, viral reality TV

(L) Kids wrestling in the yard; (R) young children playing chess

Canva

10 boys and 10 girls were left alone in separate houses and the results were wildly different

It sounds like the plot of William Golding's Lord of the Flies. However, in the mid-2000s, it was a very real and very controversial reality television experiment.

Footage from the UK Channel 4 documentary Boys and Girls Alone is captivating audiences all over again. It offers a fascinating and chaotic look at what happens when you remove parents from the equation.

Keep ReadingShow less
rumination, replaying conversations, stop overthinking, social anxiety tips, 3 Ns technique, grounding exercises, mental health advice, repetitive thoughts

A stressed-out woman sits on her couch

Canva

Can’t stop replaying conversations in your head? Here's how to finally shut them down.

It happens to the best of us. You are trying to fall asleep, but your brain decides it is the perfect time to replay a conversation you had three days ago. You analyze your tone. You cringe at a specific joke that didn't land. You script the perfect comeback you wish you had said.

Usually, this fades after a few minutes. But for some, the tape never stops rolling.

Keep ReadingShow less
thrift store finds, cash in purse, Martha infused TikTok, Goodwill Coach bag, viral handwritten note, hidden money thrift store, Lynora TikTok

A woman shops at a thrift store

Canva

She found a bunch of cash in a thrift-store purse. But the stunning handwritten note left her speechless.

Thrift shopping is basically a treasure hunt. You dig through racks of old t-shirts hoping to find a gem, but usually you just find a lot of dust.

However, sometimes the universe delivers.

Keep ReadingShow less
flight attendant rules, overhead bin anxiety, Kat Kamalani TikTok, carry-on luggage tips, flight crew responsibilities, airline injury policies, passenger etiquette

A flight attendant helps a woman with her luggage

Canva

Flight attendant reveals the one extremely common passenger request they will always say no to

There is a specific type of anxiety that comes with boarding a plane. You are holding up the line, the aisle is narrow, and suddenly you have to hoist a 30-pound suitcase above your head while 100 people watch.

It is a humiliating struggle, and for many passengers, the natural instinct is to look at the flight attendant for help.

Keep ReadingShow less
Brinkley the dog, dog rallying before death, terminal cancer in dogs, Alex Blumenfeld TikTok, miracle pet recovery, dog euthanasia stories, terminal lucidity pets

Family dog taking a nap

Canva

They were ready to say goodbye to their terminally ill dog until his reaction changed everything

The decision to put a pet to sleep is perhaps the hardest choice an owner ever has to make. You agonize over the timing, fearing you are waiting too long or acting too soon. For Alexandra Blumenfeld (@alexblumy) and her family, the time had seemingly come for their 11-year-old dog, Brinkley.

Brinkley had been battling a terminal cancer diagnosis for a year. Recently, his condition had taken a sharp turn for the worse. He was exhausted, breathing heavily, and scans revealed internal bleeding and tumors.

Keep ReadingShow less
future predictions 2075, barbaric habits, Reddit AskReddit, societal change, medical advancements, factory farming, child influencers, future tech, cultural shifts

[L] A little girl flushes the toilet; [R] A dentist drilling in woman's mouth

Canva

17 normal habits we do today that will seem bizarre in 50 years

Hindsight is 20/20, but foresight is a little more complicated. Just as we look back at the Victorian era, with its arsenic makeup and child labor, and shudder, future generations will undoubtedly look back at 2025 and wonder, "What were they thinking?"

A recent thread on r/AskReddit posed a fascinating thought experiment: What’s something normal to us in 2025 that by 2075 will be seen as barbaric?

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026