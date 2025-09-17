This baby picked his favorite sister over and over. Then made two powerful enemies in the process.

Sibling relationships are complex, filled with laughter, rivalry, and lifelong bonds. But every once in a while, a moment between siblings perfectly encapsulates the sweetness of those relationships—and that’s exactly what happened in a now-viral video of a baby boy’s unwavering loyalty to his youngest sister. His adorable decision to pick her, no matter the circumstances, has left the internet in awe.

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), has amassed over 63 million views. It shows a toddler choosing between his three older sisters, who sit in various configurations to test his loyalty. No matter how the sisters are arranged, or even if his youngest sister is taken out of the lineup, the baby’s choice is clear: her or no one.

"Her or no one. Loyalty 💕" - @Original_Shegypt

A toddler crawls towards his sister Canva

The eldest sisters’ reactions range from playful disappointment to full-on heartbreak. One sister, her face twisted in faux betrayal, hilariously sums up the mood: “Bruh‽” Another viewer commented, “That baby has made two very powerful enemies,” poking fun at the lighthearted sibling rivalry.

The internet chimes in: "This will DEFINITELY come up later"

Over on Reddit, where the video was shared in the r/BeAmazed subreddit, users couldn’t get enough of the toddler’s determination. Many were quick to joke about how moments like these live on in family lore, inevitably surfacing at future weddings or family gatherings.

User @idontwanttothink174 shared, “There is no way this won’t be brought up. Every little thing matters when arguing with your siblings.” Another user, @CivilTell8, added, “VIRAL video evidence, it’ll even be played at one of their weddings.”

"In my own family of five siblings, we naturally grouped ourselves into what everyone came to refer to as 'the big ones' and 'the little ones.'" - @Final_Candidate_7603



Why does this happen? The science of sibling bonds

Toddlers run down the street Canva

Some commenters even offered possible explanations for the baby’s preference. “The other girls are school age, so they aren’t home nearly as much as the youngest sister. He sees and plays with her most,” wrote @Ruffffian. This idea is supported by child development experts who note that infants tend to bond with the people they interact with most frequently, often those who share their routines.

Others pointed out that babies don’t yet have the ability to empathize or rationalize their choices. One Redditor, @Charosas, explained, “Babies are just babies. They don’t have advanced reasoning or empathy skills yet. A certain color, smell, sound, or whatever can cause a baby to have an affinity or negative reaction to someone and it shouldn’t be taken personally.”

Developmental psychologists echo this sentiment. Babies often form attachments based on familiarity and consistent interactions. If one sibling spends more time engaging in play or care with the baby, a stronger bond naturally develops. This doesn’t mean the baby doesn’t love the other siblings—it’s just that their interactions are more limited at this early stage.

A sweet reminder of sibling bonds

A young child smiles at his baby sister Canva

This heartwarming clip has become more than just a viral moment—it’s a reminder of the special and unique relationships siblings share. Whether it’s loyalty, rivalry, or a mix of both, siblings play a profound role in shaping each other’s lives. As one commenter noted, “Moments like these are why sibling relationships are so important. These kids will have this story forever.”

As the video continues to gain traction, one thing is clear: the toddler’s youngest sister will hold this “victory” close, while the older sisters have a hilarious story to tell for years to come.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.