Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Captain Steve, the Navy vet turned internet star, is making flying less scary for everyone

With a pen, paper, and a TikTok account, he's answering every question nervous passengers are too afraid to ask—from turbulence to volcanic ash checklists.

Captain Steve, fear of flying, aviation, pilot, TikTok, Instagram, turbulence, nervous flyer, ask a pilot, good news, inspirational story

Captain Steve; an airplane taking off

Captain Steve | DiscoA340
By Greg Sullivan,
Greg Sullivan
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Sep 02, 2025

Flying can be an intimidating experience, but Captain Steve is on a mission to change that, one video at a time. The Navy veteran, who once flew P-3 aircraft to "hunt submarines" is now a commercial pilot who doubles as a social media sensation. With his signature sign-off, "I'm Captain Steeeeeeve... fly safe," he’s demystifying aviation for both curious passengers and nervous flyers alike.

Captain Steve’s TikTok and Instagram accounts are filled with short videos answering the kinds of questions passengers often don’t get a chance to ask, or didn’t even know they had. From why turbulence is nothing to fear to the practicalities of pilot uniforms, his approachable demeanor and wealth of knowledge have made him a trusted and entertaining voice in aviation.

Answering the burning questions about flying

Captain Steve, fear of flying, aviation, pilot, TikTok, Instagram, turbulence, nervous flyer, ask a pilot, good news, inspirational story A P-3 Orion like the one Captain Steve flew.Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum

One of Captain Steve’s most popular video series comes from questions he receives directly from passengers mid-flight. Yes, you read that right—he hands out paper and pens, inviting passengers to jot down their questions for him to answer. The result? A treasure trove of thoughtful and often humorous insights into the life of a pilot.

In one video, he explains his military background in response to a question: “What did you fly in the military?” Captain Steve shares, “I was in the Navy and flew P-3s, a four-engine turboprop airplane. We hunted submarines and flew over the open ocean at just 200 feet. It was absolutely fantastic—it was the best of the old world of flying.” Aviation enthusiasts can’t get enough of stories like this, where he blends technical details with a dose of nostalgia.

He also answers quirky questions, like one from a young passenger who noticed that pilots’ uniforms seem to fade faster than flight attendants’. His response? “Up here, we get a lot of sun and UV rays. And no, I don’t wear sunscreen—though I probably should!”

Another video reveals a fascinating detail about the sheer number of checklists pilots use on a Boeing 777. He breaks it down for viewers, sharing that there are 10 "normal" checklists (like engine start, taxiing, and landing) and a whopping 209 "non-normal" ones for specific situations. “My favorite is the volcanic ash checklist,” he says with a laugh. “It’s a four-page checklist that can basically be summed up in four words: Volcanic ash is bad.”

"Volcanic ash is bad. Don’t fly into it."

— @captainsteeeeve

Calming nervous flyers, one tip at a time

Perhaps Captain Steve’s most impactful videos are the ones aimed at nervous flyers. With a calm and reassuring tone, he explains turbulence in a way that makes even the most jittery passenger feel at ease. “I want you to think of turbulence like a river,” he says. “A river has currents—sometimes it’s smooth, like a lake. Sometimes it’s a little more rapid. The air currents are no different. They pick up speed and sometimes get a little bumpy. That’s when you feel the airplane move.”

"I want you to think of turbulence like a river. Sometimes it’s smooth. Sometimes it’s a little bumpy."

— @captainsteeeeve

For those who experience anxiety before a flight, Captain Steve offers a practical and unexpected tip: talk to the crew. “When you’re boarding, ask the flight attendant if you can visit the pilots. Let them know you’re a nervous flyer, and they’ll explain the route of flight or anything else that’s worrying you. That reassurance will make all the difference.”

"Ask the flight attendant if you can visit the pilots. That reassurance will make all the difference."

— @captainsteeeeve

His videos are a reminder that behind the cockpit door are real people who care deeply about your safety—and want you to feel comfortable on your journey.


Making aviation fun and approachable

Captain Steve’s videos aren’t just about calming nerves—they’re about sparking curiosity and making aviation accessible to everyone. He answers niche questions like, “Where does the plane’s gas come from?” and even dives into quirky details like the purpose of those little winglet doodads on the outside of planes. By blending humor, knowledge, and his genuine love for flying, he’s building a community of aviation fans.

"I’m Captain Steeeeeeve… fly safe!"

— @captainsteeeeve

Why Captain Steve’s work matters

Captain Steve’s videos go beyond entertainment—they serve a purpose. For nervous flyers, his calm explanations make the idea of stepping onto a plane a little less intimidating. For curious passengers, his insights offer a glimpse into the intricate world of aviation. And for aviation nerds, his detailed answers and stories are nothing short of gold.

The next time you find yourself scrolling through YouTube or Instagram, take a moment to check out Captain Steve’s videos. Whether you’re someone who dreads turbulence, wants to know what it’s like to hunt submarines, or enjoys learning about planes, his content is bound to leave you smiling—and maybe even a little less afraid of the skies. After all, who wouldn’t feel reassured with Captain Steve at the helm? Fly safe!

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

ask a pilotaviationcaptain stevefear of flyinggood newsinspirational storyinstagramnervous flyerpilottiktokturbulencepast events

The Latest

Captain Steve, fear of flying, aviation, pilot, TikTok, Instagram, turbulence, nervous flyer, ask a pilot, good news, inspirational story
Past Events

Captain Steve, the Navy vet turned internet star, is making flying less scary for everyone

petty revenge, bilingual, language skills, Reddit story, instant karma, elevator, rude people, public etiquette, comeback, mic drop
Past Events

Family mocks woman in French in an elevator, assuming she can't understand. Her reply was priceless.

miracle stories, medical stories, coma, life support, viral stories, inspirational stories, family, love
Past Events

His wife had been unresponsive for 12 days. As he said his final goodbye, she answered him.

weight loss, drugs, medication, doctor, health risks, Time, skinny
Health

A doctor warns the heavy cost of using weight-loss drugs to get skinny

More For You

million dollar challenge, entrepreneur, hustle culture, burnout, success, failure, inspirational story, life lessons, resilience, health, family

Backpacker smiling on the street

Canva

Millionaire goes broke to prove he could make $1M from scratch in a year. His plan spectacularly backfired.

Making a million bucks in a year sounds impossible to most of us, but Mike Black—known as @mikeblack on Instagram and YouTube—decided to prove it could be done from scratch. The self-made entrepreneur gave up his money, home, business contacts, and safety net in a bold challenge he called the Million Dollar Comeback.

In July 2020, Black walked away from everything familiar. He wanted to show that anyone could bounce back, even from absolute zero, inspired by friends who’d lost their businesses and livelihoods during the pandemic.

Keep ReadingShow less
chimerism, rare disease, medical mystery, good news, health, autoimmune disease, human body, genetics, twins, birthmark, inspirational story

A doctor chats with a patient

Canva

A woman’s lifelong health issues and a unique birthmark led to a shocking discovery: she is her own twin

For most of her life, singer-songwriter Taylor Muhl lived with two mysteries: a unique birthmark that split her torso into two different skin tones, and a host of chronic health issues that no doctor could explain. While doctors dismissed the distinct line down her abdomen as a simple birthmark, Muhl’s health told a different story.

“I probably did not get any health challenges until my preteens and my teenage years,” Muhl shared in an interview with TODAY. “I would go to doctors a lot. I would get the flu all the time or sinus infections or chronic sinus infections or migraine headaches. They couldn’t find anything.”

Keep ReadingShow less
waitress honesty, lost money returned, acts of kindness, inspiring stories, customer service, maine news, abc news

A waitress serves her table

Canva

Waitress discovers $1,700 cash on her table—what she did next amazed everyone

It was a discovery that could have changed everything. For Kaylie Cyr, a waitress at a Buffalo Wild Wings in South Portland, Maine, the envelope left on the table looked like the tip of a lifetime: $1,700 in cash. But a closer look revealed a name written on the front, and Cyr’s integrity immediately kicked in.

She knew it wasn’t a tip; it was a mistake.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mario Salcedo, cruise ship life, Royal Caribbean, cruise retirement, Super Mario, sea travel, cruise lifestyle, long-term cruising, Voyager of the Seas, Pinnacle Club, Crown and Anchor Society, cruise economy, assisted living alternative, cruise ship budget, interior cabin cost, travel stories, digital nomads, senior lifestyle, unconventional living, seafaring retirees

Representative Image: There are retired captains with fewer cruises than this man.

Canva

Man who lives on a cruise ship reveals the one downside to life at sea

Living life on a cruise ship may seem like an impossible feat, but Mario Salcedo has figured out exactly how to do it. (And so has this couple.) The cruising legend and Miami native celebrated his 1,000th cruise with Royal Caribbean earlier this month, marking over 20 years of living on a cruise ship and solidifying his reign as Royal Caribbean's most loyal cruiser.

Nicknamed 'Super Mario', he began cruising in 1994. "When I hit 45, I wanted to start a new chapter in my life traveling around the world—that was my vision,” he told Conde Nast Traveler. “But I didn’t know about the logistics, whether air, train, or sea."

Keep ReadingShow less
carbon monoxide, home safety, mystery illness, medical mystery, health, wellness, diagnosis, cautionary tale, home repair

A bathroom in the middle of being remodeled

Canva

Woman's mystery illness was undiagnosed for 10 years until a bathroom remodel uncovered the truth

For years, 41-year-old Kathi Wilson of Shelbyville, Indiana, lived with a body that felt decades older than it was. She experienced unrelenting fatigue, muscle pain, and shortness of breath.

Simple tasks like walking became so difficult that she relied on a cane. Despite seeing doctors, undergoing MRIs, chest X-rays, and cardiac tests, no one could pinpoint what was wrong.

Keep ReadingShow less
sibling love, prom dress, viral story, handmade gown, family support, winter ball, Filipino designer, Michael Cinco, creative teen, fashion inspiration, emotional story, prom makeover, supportive brother, DIY fashion, uplifting news, Facebook viral, brother sister bond, feel good story, prom night, student designer

Representative Cover Image: a stunning dress

Source: Pexels

Brother sews incredible prom dress for sister after finding out parents can’t afford one

Siblings fight over the silliest things, from the last slice of pizza to whose turn it is to take out the trash. But they always have each other's backs. When Maverick Francisco Oyao learned his parents couldn’t afford a prom dress for his sister, Lu Asey, he was disappointed but determined. Maverick decided to make her a beautiful winter ball gown himself. He documented the entire process on Facebook, and it quickly went viral.

It all began when their school announced the Junior and Senior Prom. Maverick shared that his sister, in her final year of junior high, really wanted to attend. Feeling heartbroken, Maverick decided to make her a dress himself, ensuring she wouldn't miss out on the special night.

Keep ReadingShow less
eggshell parenting, emotional trauma, Dr. Kim Sage, parenting styles, authoritarian parenting, parent-child bond, childhood anxiety, TikTok psychology, trauma bonding, hypervigilance, parentification, emotional abuse, conditional love, childhood wounds, relationship trust, mental health, parenting help, psychologist advice, family dynamics, healing childhood

Representative Image: Parenting is full of difficult choices.

Pexels: Karolina Grabowska

Psychologist explains 'eggshell parenting' and how it impacts kids during their formative years

Children need to feel safe, secure, and loved. But when those feelings are unpredictable, it can lead to "eggshell parenting," a term popularized by Dr. Kim Sage, a licensed psychologist from Newport, California. On her TikTok channel (@drkimsage), she has shared hundreds of videos on this subject.

Sage describes eggshell parenting as a harmful power dynamic where unpredictable emotional outbursts by parents force children to walk on eggshells, constantly feeling hypervigilant. This not only stifles their childlike qualities but also sets the stage for damaging adult relationships.

Keep ReadingShow less
fake tip, petty revenge, restaurant server, viral Reddit, tipping culture, server story, dating red flag, customer service, hospitality fail, fake money, revenge story, Reddit viral, server revenge, relationship test, first date, social etiquette, restaurant drama, dating behavior, waitress story, server wins
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Tima Miroshnichenko

Server ingeniously settles score with customer who tipped fake $100 bill to impress his date

It is said that hospitality is not just about serving food to customers but also serving souls. However, if the customer starts displaying utterly rude behavior, they have to be put in their place. In August 2023, a Reddit user shared a story about their friend who encountered a customer like that in r/pettyrevenge. The man presented the server with a $100 tip that they discovered later, was fake. They were furious but they did something that left the customer dumb-mouthed. They were lauded by people for how they handled the situation.

The server in question received an irate customer one day. The man was one of the regular customers, usually remained quiet, and didn’t tip well. Most of the time, he visited the restaurant with his friends or by himself, where he would sit in the bar and watch a sports game. “I’ve never had a problem with him until he came in one time with a date,” the server wrote.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025