Confident woman with a large facial scar reveals how she handles rude comments

A woman with a unique facial scar is currently going viral for her refusal to hide behind bangs or stay silent about rude comments.

Feb 06, 2026

Kate Bogner is currently making waves online for her refreshing and unapologetic stance on body confidence. As a child, Bogner was diagnosed with a rare condition called scleroderma en coup de sabre. According to the National Scleroderma Foundation, the name translates to “the cut of a sabre,” which describes the appearance of the scar on the skin. While the foundation notes that the causes of this autoimmune disease are unknown, the physical impact can be life-altering, particularly when it affects the face.

Now in remission and working as a holistic health coach, Bogner is using her platform to address the unwanted attention her scar often attracts. In a recent video that is resonating with thousands, Bogner revealed that she has frequently been told to "get bangs" to hide the line running through her forehead. Her response is a masterclass in self-worth.

“I've heard it all, but like, if I were to get bangs, that would be proving to everyone that I feel like I have something to hide and something that I feel like there is wrong with me, and that I'm embarrassed with it. Why would I do that?” she asked.

A History of Standing Her Ground

Bogner’s confidence is not a new development; it is a skill she honed early in life. She credits her lack of childhood bullying to her willingness to face critics head-on. She recalled a specific incident from eighth grade when a boy called her a name based on her appearance. Rather than shrinking away, she found him on the playground and told him to never do it again.

“Because I was like, ‘what is your issue? There's nothing wrong with me. Leave me alone.’ And then nobody really messed with me,” Bogner shared. Her advice to others facing similar scrutiny is simple: do not shy away from the conversation. “So neither should you. Let people call you what they want but also, don't take anybody’s sh*t at the same time, you know what I mean?”

Reframing the Narrative

While she is direct with those who are intentionally rude, Bogner takes a different approach with the curious, especially children. As she shared in another video, she views these interactions as a chance to educate. “I don’t react negatively, I don’t get mad, I just smile back, I answer their question,” she wrote. For Bogner, the scar is not the defining feature of her life, but her reaction to it is. She explained that her strength and compassion are for those who do not understand her journey.

Today, Bogner’s Instagram is filled with messages about how physical marks are actually a form of art and evidence of survival. In a recent post, she shared a photo of herself smiling brightly, noting that there was once a time she wanted the scar to vanish.

“Now, I hope it makes you pause. Because it’s proof of healing. Of growing. Of rising—even when I didn’t feel ready. And that you, too, can heal that inner voice that tells you that you can’t,” she wrote. For Bogner, the goal is to be seen exactly as she is: scar and all.

This article originally appeared last year.

