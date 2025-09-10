Skip to content
Happiness expert reveals the one big perception change that can make you happier and more successful

"It may feel scary at first, but it's worth it."

happiness, social science, mental health, community, success, risk adverse, fear

Arthur C. Brooks public speaking and a young man enjoys the work day.

Image from Flickr - Photo by Gage Skidmore, Image via Canva
Mark Wales
Sep 10, 2025
Mark Wales
Americans want happiness. We seek it. We study it. We philosophize about it. We even pay billions of dollars for just a taste of it. What about actually finding it and then becoming more successful because of it? Arthur C. Brooks, an accomplished author and professor at Harvard, wants to share how you can achieve just that.

Brooks' new book, The Happiness Files: Insights on Work and Life, explores the concept of pursuing happiness much like an entrepreneur would treat a startup company. Although some people might find the thought confusing or a little scary, learning and cultivating a practice of taking risky leaps is key.

entrepreneur, future success, startup, careers, relationships, courage, science, philosophy

Approaching life with the mindset of a successful entrepreneur

The thought of starting a new business may seem risky, especially in today's volatile markets. But finding this courageous mindset might be the perfect key to unlocking your happiness and future success.

"If you treat your life the way a great entrepreneur treats an exciting startup enterprise, your life will be happier, more meaningful, and more successful than it otherwise would be," Brooks writes.

One fundamental skill is imagining all the potential outcomes of a risky decision. Understanding both the good and the bad can help fan the flames of confidence necessary to take action.

"If it sounds simultaneously possible and terrifying, you'll know you've found the right thing," Brooks writes.

The importance lies in recognizing that changing careers and relationships is inherently uncomfortable and scary. But if you're feeling stuck, why not find the appropriate courage to make a change?

change, risk avoidance, future state, lack of power, regret, future regret, research, plans

Acknowledge your fear and embrace change

Brooks talks about one of the biggest challenges to overcome: the fear of future regret.

"We are able to imagine ourselves in a future state, feeling chagrin for a decision we're making right now—which in turn affects that decision," he writes. It's these unproductive thoughts that inspire "risk avoidance." Unwillingness to take risks means a lack of power to make a change. Understanding the risks to make better choices is smart. Taking risks is necessary.

"If you want to raise your happiness by taking a risk, you need to do it right, and not just by acting on impulse," writes Brooks. "Making a plan allows you to savor the person you want to become—a person who does a hard thing of her own volition, precisely because it is hard."

students, opportunity, success, elite athletes, risk-taking, general health, social acitivity, higher satisfaction, tolerance

Understanding the value of risk leads to more happiness

A willingness to risk opportunity and outcome consistently yields greater returns in happiness and success.

A 2024 study of elite athletes found that individuals with a higher risk tolerance have higher levels of life satisfaction. The more successful athletes valued the sacrifice and necessary risk, the greater the percentages of success and happiness. A 2023 study discovered, "Higher positive risk-taking was associated with better general health, greater professional and social activity, higher satisfaction with life, as well as higher sensitivity to reward, tolerance to ambiguity, and future time perspective."

Dr. Greg Gomez, clinical director of The Oasis Rehab in Rancho Mirage, California, says Brooks' perspective truly resonates with what he sees in his everyday life.

"When people treat their lives with the same creativity and persistence as an entrepreneur does with a startup, they are often more fulfilled," Gomez says. "Being flexible, taking smart risks, and learning from challenges can bring more happiness to your life. This same type of growth and adaptability is something that is seen among entrepreneurs. This strengthens resilience, as well."


children, playing, resilience, smart risks, flexible mindset, mindset, daily practice, fulfillment

Professors, therapists, philosophers, entrepreneurs, and even elite athletes can all agree that finding the courage to take appropriate risks leads to greater success and happiness. It's a practice that takes time and repetition to gain the benefits of this healthy perspective. The simple truth awaits through the pursuit, which brings happiness, not just the wanted and projected outcome.

successhappinessstartup companyphilosophymental healthcareer advicefearregretbeneficial riskchallengesrisk adversefulfillmenthappiness expert

